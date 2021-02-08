Outsourcing MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Outsourcing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Outsourcing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Outsourcing market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Outsourcing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Accenture, Triniter, IBM, Cognizant, Concentrix, Wipro Technologies, Genpact, ADP, EXL Service, Invensis, SunTec India, Intetics, Unity Communications, Helpware, Plaxonic Technologies, Octopus Tech, HCL Technologies, TCS, Sciencesoft, Infosys Technologies, Capgemini, ISS, CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation, Sodexo, Colliers International, ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Market Segment by Product Type: Business Process Outsourcing, Infrastructure & Operations Services, Application Management Services, Market Segment by Application: SMEs, Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Outsourcing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outsourcing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Outsourcing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outsourcing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outsourcing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outsourcing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Outsourcing

1.1 Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Outsourcing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Outsourcing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Outsourcing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Outsourcing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Business Process Outsourcing

2.5 Infrastructure & Operations Services

2.6 Application Management Services

3 Outsourcing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Outsourcing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises

4 Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outsourcing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Outsourcing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Outsourcing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Outsourcing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accenture

5.1.1 Accenture Profile

5.1.2 Accenture Main Business

5.1.3 Accenture Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.2 Triniter

5.2.1 Triniter Profile

5.2.2 Triniter Main Business

5.2.3 Triniter Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Triniter Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Triniter Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.4 Cognizant

5.4.1 Cognizant Profile

5.4.2 Cognizant Main Business

5.4.3 Cognizant Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cognizant Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.5 Concentrix

5.5.1 Concentrix Profile

5.5.2 Concentrix Main Business

5.5.3 Concentrix Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Concentrix Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Concentrix Recent Developments

5.6 Wipro Technologies

5.6.1 Wipro Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Wipro Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Wipro Technologies Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wipro Technologies Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Wipro Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Genpact

5.7.1 Genpact Profile

5.7.2 Genpact Main Business

5.7.3 Genpact Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Genpact Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Genpact Recent Developments

5.8 ADP

5.8.1 ADP Profile

5.8.2 ADP Main Business

5.8.3 ADP Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ADP Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 ADP Recent Developments

5.9 EXL Service

5.9.1 EXL Service Profile

5.9.2 EXL Service Main Business

5.9.3 EXL Service Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 EXL Service Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 EXL Service Recent Developments

5.10 Invensis

5.10.1 Invensis Profile

5.10.2 Invensis Main Business

5.10.3 Invensis Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Invensis Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Invensis Recent Developments

5.11 SunTec India

5.11.1 SunTec India Profile

5.11.2 SunTec India Main Business

5.11.3 SunTec India Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 SunTec India Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 SunTec India Recent Developments

5.12 Intetics

5.12.1 Intetics Profile

5.12.2 Intetics Main Business

5.12.3 Intetics Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Intetics Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Intetics Recent Developments

5.13 Unity Communications

5.13.1 Unity Communications Profile

5.13.2 Unity Communications Main Business

5.13.3 Unity Communications Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Unity Communications Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Unity Communications Recent Developments

5.14 Helpware

5.14.1 Helpware Profile

5.14.2 Helpware Main Business

5.14.3 Helpware Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Helpware Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Helpware Recent Developments

5.15 Plaxonic Technologies

5.15.1 Plaxonic Technologies Profile

5.15.2 Plaxonic Technologies Main Business

5.15.3 Plaxonic Technologies Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Plaxonic Technologies Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Plaxonic Technologies Recent Developments

5.16 Octopus Tech

5.16.1 Octopus Tech Profile

5.16.2 Octopus Tech Main Business

5.16.3 Octopus Tech Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Octopus Tech Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Octopus Tech Recent Developments

5.17 HCL Technologies

5.17.1 HCL Technologies Profile

5.17.2 HCL Technologies Main Business

5.17.3 HCL Technologies Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 HCL Technologies Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments

5.18 TCS

5.18.1 TCS Profile

5.18.2 TCS Main Business

5.18.3 TCS Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 TCS Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 TCS Recent Developments

5.19 Sciencesoft

5.19.1 Sciencesoft Profile

5.19.2 Sciencesoft Main Business

5.19.3 Sciencesoft Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Sciencesoft Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Sciencesoft Recent Developments

5.20 Infosys Technologies

5.20.1 Infosys Technologies Profile

5.20.2 Infosys Technologies Main Business

5.20.3 Infosys Technologies Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Infosys Technologies Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Infosys Technologies Recent Developments

5.21 Capgemini

5.21.1 Capgemini Profile

5.21.2 Capgemini Main Business

5.21.3 Capgemini Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Capgemini Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

5.22 ISS

5.22.1 ISS Profile

5.22.2 ISS Main Business

5.22.3 ISS Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 ISS Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 ISS Recent Developments

5.23 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation

5.23.1 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation Profile

5.23.2 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation Main Business

5.23.3 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 CSC—Computer Sciences Corporation Recent Developments

5.24 Sodexo

5.24.1 Sodexo Profile

5.24.2 Sodexo Main Business

5.24.3 Sodexo Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Sodexo Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Sodexo Recent Developments

5.25 Colliers International

5.25.1 Colliers International Profile

5.25.2 Colliers International Main Business

5.25.3 Colliers International Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Colliers International Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Colliers International Recent Developments

5.26 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services

5.26.1 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Profile

5.26.2 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Main Business

5.26.3 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 ACS—Affiliated Computer Services Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Outsourcing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

