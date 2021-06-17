Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market 2021-2027: Global Analysis, Growth Trends And Forecast| PJS Investigations Pty Ltd, CoventBridge Group, Corporate Investigative Services

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market is comprehensively prepared with a main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research studies on important aspects of the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market.

Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Leading Players

PJS Investigations Pty Ltd, CoventBridge Group, Corporate Investigative Services, Robertson＆Co, ICORP Investigations, Brumell Group, NIS Ltd., John Cutter Investigations (JCI), Investigation Solutions Inc., Kelmar Global, The Cotswold Group, Rick Crouch＆Associates, V Trace Solutions, CSI Investigators Inc, ExamWorks Investigation Services, RGI Solutions, National Business Investigations, Delta Investigative Services

Outsourced Insurance Investigative Segmentation by Product

Life Insurance Claims, Workers’ Compensation Claims, Transportation / Cargo Theft Claims, Auto Insurance Claims, Health Insurance Claims, Homeowners Insurance Claims

Outsourced Insurance Investigative Segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market?

• How will the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Outsourced Insurance Investigative

1.1 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Overview

1.1.1 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Product Scope

1.1.2 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Life Insurance Claims

2.5 Workers’ Compensation Claims

2.6 Transportation / Cargo Theft Claims

2.7 Auto Insurance Claims

2.8 Health Insurance Claims

2.9 Homeowners Insurance Claims 3 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

3.5 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

3.6 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users) 4 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outsourced Insurance Investigative as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market

4.4 Global Top Players Outsourced Insurance Investigative Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Outsourced Insurance Investigative Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd

5.1.1 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd Profile

5.1.2 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd Main Business

5.1.3 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PJS Investigations Pty Ltd Recent Developments

5.2 CoventBridge Group

5.2.1 CoventBridge Group Profile

5.2.2 CoventBridge Group Main Business

5.2.3 CoventBridge Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CoventBridge Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 CoventBridge Group Recent Developments

5.3 Corporate Investigative Services

5.5.1 Corporate Investigative Services Profile

5.3.2 Corporate Investigative Services Main Business

5.3.3 Corporate Investigative Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Corporate Investigative Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Robertson＆Co Recent Developments

5.4 Robertson＆Co

5.4.1 Robertson＆Co Profile

5.4.2 Robertson＆Co Main Business

5.4.3 Robertson＆Co Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Robertson＆Co Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Robertson＆Co Recent Developments

5.5 ICORP Investigations

5.5.1 ICORP Investigations Profile

5.5.2 ICORP Investigations Main Business

5.5.3 ICORP Investigations Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ICORP Investigations Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 ICORP Investigations Recent Developments

5.6 Brumell Group

5.6.1 Brumell Group Profile

5.6.2 Brumell Group Main Business

5.6.3 Brumell Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Brumell Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Brumell Group Recent Developments

5.7 NIS Ltd.

5.7.1 NIS Ltd. Profile

5.7.2 NIS Ltd. Main Business

5.7.3 NIS Ltd. Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NIS Ltd. Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 NIS Ltd. Recent Developments

5.8 John Cutter Investigations (JCI)

5.8.1 John Cutter Investigations (JCI) Profile

5.8.2 John Cutter Investigations (JCI) Main Business

5.8.3 John Cutter Investigations (JCI) Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 John Cutter Investigations (JCI) Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 John Cutter Investigations (JCI) Recent Developments

5.9 Investigation Solutions Inc.

5.9.1 Investigation Solutions Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Investigation Solutions Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Investigation Solutions Inc. Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Investigation Solutions Inc. Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Investigation Solutions Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Kelmar Global

5.10.1 Kelmar Global Profile

5.10.2 Kelmar Global Main Business

5.10.3 Kelmar Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kelmar Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Kelmar Global Recent Developments

5.11 The Cotswold Group

5.11.1 The Cotswold Group Profile

5.11.2 The Cotswold Group Main Business

5.11.3 The Cotswold Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 The Cotswold Group Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 The Cotswold Group Recent Developments

5.12 Rick Crouch＆Associates

5.12.1 Rick Crouch＆Associates Profile

5.12.2 Rick Crouch＆Associates Main Business

5.12.3 Rick Crouch＆Associates Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Rick Crouch＆Associates Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Rick Crouch＆Associates Recent Developments

5.13 V Trace Solutions

5.13.1 V Trace Solutions Profile

5.13.2 V Trace Solutions Main Business

5.13.3 V Trace Solutions Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 V Trace Solutions Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 V Trace Solutions Recent Developments

5.14 CSI Investigators Inc

5.14.1 CSI Investigators Inc Profile

5.14.2 CSI Investigators Inc Main Business

5.14.3 CSI Investigators Inc Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 CSI Investigators Inc Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 CSI Investigators Inc Recent Developments

5.15 ExamWorks Investigation Services

5.15.1 ExamWorks Investigation Services Profile

5.15.2 ExamWorks Investigation Services Main Business

5.15.3 ExamWorks Investigation Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ExamWorks Investigation Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 ExamWorks Investigation Services Recent Developments

5.16 RGI Solutions

5.16.1 RGI Solutions Profile

5.16.2 RGI Solutions Main Business

5.16.3 RGI Solutions Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 RGI Solutions Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 RGI Solutions Recent Developments

5.17 National Business Investigations

5.17.1 National Business Investigations Profile

5.17.2 National Business Investigations Main Business

5.17.3 National Business Investigations Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 National Business Investigations Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 National Business Investigations Recent Developments

5.18 Delta Investigative Services

5.18.1 Delta Investigative Services Profile

5.18.2 Delta Investigative Services Main Business

5.18.3 Delta Investigative Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Delta Investigative Services Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Delta Investigative Services Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Dynamics

11.1 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Industry Trends

11.2 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Drivers

11.3 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Challenges

11.4 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

