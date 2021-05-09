Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Growth Factor, Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report|Airspan, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Alvarion Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Research Report: Aerohive Networks, Airspan, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Alvarion Technologies, Aruba Networks, Avaya, Extreme Networks, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Juniper Networks, Lever Technology, Meru Networks, Motorola Solutions, Netcomm Wireless, Netgear, Nokia Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Riverbed

Global Outdoor Wi-FiMarket by Type: , Access Points, Wlan Controllers, Wireless Hotspot Gateways Outdoor Wi-Fi

Global Outdoor Wi-FiMarket by Application: , Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities Based on

The global Outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Access Points

1.3.3 Wlan Controllers

1.3.4 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Public Facilities

1.4.3 Commercial Facilities 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Trends

2.3.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Drivers

2.3.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Challenges

2.3.4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue

3.4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Outdoor Wi-Fi Area Served

3.6 Key Players Outdoor Wi-Fi Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Outdoor Wi-Fi Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Outdoor Wi-Fi Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Aerohive Networks

11.1.1 Aerohive Networks Company Details

11.1.2 Aerohive Networks Business Overview

11.1.3 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.1.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development

11.2 Airspan

11.2.1 Airspan Company Details

11.2.2 Airspan Business Overview

11.2.3 Airspan Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.2.4 Airspan Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Airspan Recent Development

11.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

11.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Company Details

11.3.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Business Overview

11.3.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development

11.4 Alvarion Technologies

11.4.1 Alvarion Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Alvarion Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Alvarion Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.4.4 Alvarion Technologies Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Alvarion Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Aruba Networks

11.5.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

11.5.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview

11.5.3 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.5.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

11.6 Avaya

11.6.1 Avaya Company Details

11.6.2 Avaya Business Overview

11.6.3 Avaya Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.6.4 Avaya Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.7 Extreme Networks

11.7.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

11.7.2 Extreme Networks Business Overview

11.7.3 Extreme Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.7.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.9 Hewlett-Packard

11.9.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.9.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.9.3 Hewlett-Packard Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.9.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.10 Juniper Networks

11.10.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.10.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.10.3 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.10.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.11 Lever Technology

10.11.1 Lever Technology Company Details

10.11.2 Lever Technology Business Overview

10.11.3 Lever Technology Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.11.4 Lever Technology Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Lever Technology Recent Development

11.12 Meru Networks

10.12.1 Meru Networks Company Details

10.12.2 Meru Networks Business Overview

10.12.3 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.12.4 Meru Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Meru Networks Recent Development

11.13 Motorola Solutions

10.13.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

10.13.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview

10.13.3 Motorola Solutions Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.13.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

11.14 Netcomm Wireless

10.14.1 Netcomm Wireless Company Details

10.14.2 Netcomm Wireless Business Overview

10.14.3 Netcomm Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.14.4 Netcomm Wireless Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Netcomm Wireless Recent Development

11.15 Netgear

10.15.1 Netgear Company Details

10.15.2 Netgear Business Overview

10.15.3 Netgear Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.15.4 Netgear Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Netgear Recent Development

11.16 Nokia Networks

10.16.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

10.16.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

10.16.3 Nokia Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.16.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.17 Ruckus Wireless

10.17.1 Ruckus Wireless Company Details

10.17.2 Ruckus Wireless Business Overview

10.17.3 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.17.4 Ruckus Wireless Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development

11.18 Riverbed

10.18.1 Riverbed Company Details

10.18.2 Riverbed Business Overview

10.18.3 Riverbed Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.18.4 Riverbed Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Riverbed Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

