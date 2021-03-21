Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Ruckus Wireless

“
The report titled Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Ruckus Wireless, 4ipnet, Ericsson, Aerohive Networks, Airspan Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Edgewater Wireless Systems, Gemtek Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, Meru Networks
Market Segmentation by Product: Affected by Climate
Not Affected by Climate
Market Segmentation by Application: Personal
Commercial
Other
The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Affected by Climate
1.2.3 Not Affected by Climate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Personal
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production
2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Aruba Networks
12.1.1 Aruba Networks Corporation Information
12.1.2 Aruba Networks Overview
12.1.3 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.1.5 Aruba Networks Recent Developments
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cisco Systems Overview
12.2.3 Cisco Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments
12.3 Ruckus Wireless
12.3.1 Ruckus Wireless Corporation Information
12.3.2 Ruckus Wireless Overview
12.3.3 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.3.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Developments
12.4 4ipnet
12.4.1 4ipnet Corporation Information
12.4.2 4ipnet Overview
12.4.3 4ipnet Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 4ipnet Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.4.5 4ipnet Recent Developments
12.5 Ericsson
12.5.1 Ericsson Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ericsson Overview
12.5.3 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.5.5 Ericsson Recent Developments
12.6 Aerohive Networks
12.6.1 Aerohive Networks Corporation Information
12.6.2 Aerohive Networks Overview
12.6.3 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.6.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Developments
12.7 Airspan Networks
12.7.1 Airspan Networks Corporation Information
12.7.2 Airspan Networks Overview
12.7.3 Airspan Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Airspan Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.7.5 Airspan Networks Recent Developments
12.8 Alcatel-Lucent
12.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Information
12.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Overview
12.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments
12.9 Alvarion
12.9.1 Alvarion Corporation Information
12.9.2 Alvarion Overview
12.9.3 Alvarion Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Alvarion Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.9.5 Alvarion Recent Developments
12.10 Edgewater Wireless Systems
12.10.1 Edgewater Wireless Systems Corporation Information
12.10.2 Edgewater Wireless Systems Overview
12.10.3 Edgewater Wireless Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Edgewater Wireless Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.10.5 Edgewater Wireless Systems Recent Developments
12.11 Gemtek Technologies
12.11.1 Gemtek Technologies Corporation Information
12.11.2 Gemtek Technologies Overview
12.11.3 Gemtek Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Gemtek Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.11.5 Gemtek Technologies Recent Developments
12.12 Huawei Technologies
12.12.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
12.12.2 Huawei Technologies Overview
12.12.3 Huawei Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Huawei Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.12.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments
12.13 Juniper Networks
12.13.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information
12.13.2 Juniper Networks Overview
12.13.3 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.13.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments
12.14 Meru Networks
12.14.1 Meru Networks Corporation Information
12.14.2 Meru Networks Overview
12.14.3 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Description
12.14.5 Meru Networks Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Mode & Process
13.4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Channels
13.4.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Distributors
13.5 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Industry Trends
14.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Drivers
14.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Challenges
14.4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
