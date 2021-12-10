Outdoor Performance Apparel Market New Research Report 2021, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027| Columbia, Zensah, Sensoria

Los Angeles, United State: The global Outdoor Performance Apparel market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market.

Leading players of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Research Report: Columbia, Zensah, Sensoria, VOORMI, Paramo, Regitex, ES Performance, Nomad, Arcteryx, DLX, NAU, Habit Outdoors

Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Segmentation by Product: Windbreaker, Hard Shell, Soft Shell, Long Sleeve, Baselayer, Others

Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Segmentation by Application: Trail Running, Cycling, Camping, Adventure Travel, Others

The global Outdoor Performance Apparel market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Performance Apparel market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Performance Apparel industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Performance Apparel market?

Table od Content

1 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Performance Apparel

1.2 Outdoor Performance Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Windbreaker

1.2.3 Hard Shell

1.2.4 Soft Shell

1.2.5 Long Sleeve

1.2.6 Baselayer

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Trail Running

1.3.3 Cycling

1.3.4 Camping

1.3.5 Adventure Travel

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Performance Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Outdoor Performance Apparel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Columbia

6.1.1 Columbia Corporation Information

6.1.2 Columbia Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Columbia Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Columbia Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Columbia Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Zensah

6.2.1 Zensah Corporation Information

6.2.2 Zensah Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Zensah Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Zensah Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Zensah Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Sensoria

6.3.1 Sensoria Corporation Information

6.3.2 Sensoria Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Sensoria Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Sensoria Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Sensoria Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 VOORMI

6.4.1 VOORMI Corporation Information

6.4.2 VOORMI Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 VOORMI Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 VOORMI Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.4.5 VOORMI Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Paramo

6.5.1 Paramo Corporation Information

6.5.2 Paramo Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Paramo Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Paramo Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Paramo Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Regitex

6.6.1 Regitex Corporation Information

6.6.2 Regitex Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Regitex Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Regitex Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Regitex Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 ES Performance

6.6.1 ES Performance Corporation Information

6.6.2 ES Performance Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 ES Performance Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ES Performance Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.7.5 ES Performance Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Nomad

6.8.1 Nomad Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nomad Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Nomad Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Nomad Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Nomad Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Arcteryx

6.9.1 Arcteryx Corporation Information

6.9.2 Arcteryx Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Arcteryx Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Arcteryx Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Arcteryx Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 DLX

6.10.1 DLX Corporation Information

6.10.2 DLX Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 DLX Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 DLX Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.10.5 DLX Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 NAU

6.11.1 NAU Corporation Information

6.11.2 NAU Outdoor Performance Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 NAU Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 NAU Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.11.5 NAU Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Habit Outdoors

6.12.1 Habit Outdoors Corporation Information

6.12.2 Habit Outdoors Outdoor Performance Apparel Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Habit Outdoors Outdoor Performance Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Habit Outdoors Outdoor Performance Apparel Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Habit Outdoors Recent Developments/Updates

7 Outdoor Performance Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Outdoor Performance Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Performance Apparel

7.4 Outdoor Performance Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Outdoor Performance Apparel Distributors List

8.3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Customers

9 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Dynamics

9.1 Outdoor Performance Apparel Industry Trends

9.2 Outdoor Performance Apparel Growth Drivers

9.3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Challenges

9.4 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Performance Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

