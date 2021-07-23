Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities (2021-2027)| NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root

”

The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market.

The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Research Report: NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, KVSIO, Unixfor S.A., Quest Payment Systems, Orpak Systems(Gilbarco), HTEC Ltd, AMCO SA, Zarph S.A., Finnpos Systems, CS&S Intelligent Technology

Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Type: Contactless Payment Terminal, Contact Payment Terminal, Others

Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Application: Car Wash, Refuel, Others

The global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Contactless Payment Terminal

1.2.2 Contact Payment Terminal

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Application

4.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Car Wash

4.1.2 Refuel

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Business

10.1 NCR

10.1.1 NCR Corporation Information

10.1.2 NCR Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NCR Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 NCR Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.1.5 NCR Recent Development

10.2 Tokheim

10.2.1 Tokheim Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tokheim Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tokheim Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tokheim Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.2.5 Tokheim Recent Development

10.3 Gilbarco Veeder-Root

10.3.1 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.3.5 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Recent Development

10.4 Invenco Group

10.4.1 Invenco Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Invenco Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Invenco Group Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Invenco Group Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.4.5 Invenco Group Recent Development

10.5 Verifone

10.5.1 Verifone Corporation Information

10.5.2 Verifone Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Verifone Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Verifone Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.5.5 Verifone Recent Development

10.6 Scheidt & Bachmann

10.6.1 Scheidt & Bachmann Corporation Information

10.6.2 Scheidt & Bachmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.6.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Recent Development

10.7 KVSIO

10.7.1 KVSIO Corporation Information

10.7.2 KVSIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KVSIO Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KVSIO Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.7.5 KVSIO Recent Development

10.8 Unixfor S.A.

10.8.1 Unixfor S.A. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Unixfor S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Unixfor S.A. Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Unixfor S.A. Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.8.5 Unixfor S.A. Recent Development

10.9 Quest Payment Systems

10.9.1 Quest Payment Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Quest Payment Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Quest Payment Systems Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Quest Payment Systems Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.9.5 Quest Payment Systems Recent Development

10.10 Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Orpak Systems(Gilbarco) Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Orpak Systems(Gilbarco) Recent Development

10.11 HTEC Ltd

10.11.1 HTEC Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 HTEC Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 HTEC Ltd Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 HTEC Ltd Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.11.5 HTEC Ltd Recent Development

10.12 AMCO SA

10.12.1 AMCO SA Corporation Information

10.12.2 AMCO SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 AMCO SA Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 AMCO SA Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.12.5 AMCO SA Recent Development

10.13 Zarph S.A.

10.13.1 Zarph S.A. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zarph S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Zarph S.A. Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Zarph S.A. Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.13.5 Zarph S.A. Recent Development

10.14 Finnpos Systems

10.14.1 Finnpos Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Finnpos Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Finnpos Systems Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Finnpos Systems Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.14.5 Finnpos Systems Recent Development

10.15 CS&S Intelligent Technology

10.15.1 CS&S Intelligent Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 CS&S Intelligent Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CS&S Intelligent Technology Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CS&S Intelligent Technology Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Products Offered

10.15.5 CS&S Intelligent Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

