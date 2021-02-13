Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Agio International Company Limited, Artie, B&BItalia

“
The report titled Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Patio Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Patio Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Agio International Company Limited, Artie, B&BItalia, Barbeques Galore, Brown Jordan, Coco Wolf, Yotrio Corporation, Dedon, EGO Paris, Emu Group, Ethimo, Exteta, Extremis, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Gandia Blasco, Gloster, Hartman, HIGOLD, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Kettal Group, Linya Group, Lloyd Flanders, Mamagreen, Manutti, MR DEARM, Oasiq, Rattan, RODA, Royal Botania, Sifas
Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Furniture
Metal Furniture
Synthetic Material Furniture
Textile Furniture
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
The Outdoor Patio Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Patio Furniture market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Patio Furniture industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?
Table of Contents:
1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Overview
1.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Overview
1.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Wood Furniture
1.2.2 Metal Furniture
1.2.3 Synthetic Material Furniture
1.2.4 Textile Furniture
1.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Patio Furniture Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Patio Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Patio Furniture as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Patio Furniture Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture by Application
4.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country
5.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country
6.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country
8.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Patio Furniture Business
10.1 Agio International Company Limited
10.1.1 Agio International Company Limited Corporation Information
10.1.2 Agio International Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.1.5 Agio International Company Limited Recent Development
10.2 Artie
10.2.1 Artie Corporation Information
10.2.2 Artie Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Artie Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.2.5 Artie Recent Development
10.3 B&BItalia
10.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information
10.3.2 B&BItalia Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Development
10.4 Barbeques Galore
10.4.1 Barbeques Galore Corporation Information
10.4.2 Barbeques Galore Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.4.5 Barbeques Galore Recent Development
10.5 Brown Jordan
10.5.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information
10.5.2 Brown Jordan Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.5.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development
10.6 Coco Wolf
10.6.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information
10.6.2 Coco Wolf Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.6.5 Coco Wolf Recent Development
10.7 Yotrio Corporation
10.7.1 Yotrio Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Yotrio Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.7.5 Yotrio Corporation Recent Development
10.8 Dedon
10.8.1 Dedon Corporation Information
10.8.2 Dedon Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.8.5 Dedon Recent Development
10.9 EGO Paris
10.9.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information
10.9.2 EGO Paris Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.9.5 EGO Paris Recent Development
10.10 Emu Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Emu Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Emu Group Recent Development
10.11 Ethimo
10.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ethimo Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.11.5 Ethimo Recent Development
10.12 Exteta
10.12.1 Exteta Corporation Information
10.12.2 Exteta Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.12.5 Exteta Recent Development
10.13 Extremis
10.13.1 Extremis Corporation Information
10.13.2 Extremis Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.13.5 Extremis Recent Development
10.14 Fischer Mobel GmbH
10.14.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Corporation Information
10.14.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.14.5 Fischer Mobel GmbH Recent Development
10.15 Gandia Blasco
10.15.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information
10.15.2 Gandia Blasco Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.15.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Development
10.16 Gloster
10.16.1 Gloster Corporation Information
10.16.2 Gloster Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.16.5 Gloster Recent Development
10.17 Hartman
10.17.1 Hartman Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hartman Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.17.5 Hartman Recent Development
10.18 HIGOLD
10.18.1 HIGOLD Corporation Information
10.18.2 HIGOLD Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.18.5 HIGOLD Recent Development
10.19 Homecrest Outdoor Living
10.19.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Corporation Information
10.19.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.19.5 Homecrest Outdoor Living Recent Development
10.20 Kettal Group
10.20.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Kettal Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.20.5 Kettal Group Recent Development
10.21 Linya Group
10.21.1 Linya Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Linya Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.21.5 Linya Group Recent Development
10.22 Lloyd Flanders
10.22.1 Lloyd Flanders Corporation Information
10.22.2 Lloyd Flanders Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.22.5 Lloyd Flanders Recent Development
10.23 Mamagreen
10.23.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information
10.23.2 Mamagreen Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.23.5 Mamagreen Recent Development
10.24 Manutti
10.24.1 Manutti Corporation Information
10.24.2 Manutti Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.24.5 Manutti Recent Development
10.25 MR DEARM
10.25.1 MR DEARM Corporation Information
10.25.2 MR DEARM Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.25.5 MR DEARM Recent Development
10.26 Oasiq
10.26.1 Oasiq Corporation Information
10.26.2 Oasiq Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.26.5 Oasiq Recent Development
10.27 Rattan
10.27.1 Rattan Corporation Information
10.27.2 Rattan Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.27.5 Rattan Recent Development
10.28 RODA
10.28.1 RODA Corporation Information
10.28.2 RODA Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.28.5 RODA Recent Development
10.29 Royal Botania
10.29.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information
10.29.2 Royal Botania Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.29.5 Royal Botania Recent Development
10.30 Sifas
10.30.1 Sifas Corporation Information
10.30.2 Sifas Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered
10.30.5 Sifas Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Distributors
12.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
