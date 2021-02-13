Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Agio International Company Limited, Artie, B&BItalia

“

The report titled Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Patio Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Patio Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agio International Company Limited, Artie, B&BItalia, Barbeques Galore, Brown Jordan, Coco Wolf, Yotrio Corporation, Dedon, EGO Paris, Emu Group, Ethimo, Exteta, Extremis, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Gandia Blasco, Gloster, Hartman, HIGOLD, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Kettal Group, Linya Group, Lloyd Flanders, Mamagreen, Manutti, MR DEARM, Oasiq, Rattan, RODA, Royal Botania, Sifas

Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Furniture

Metal Furniture

Synthetic Material Furniture

Textile Furniture



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Outdoor Patio Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Patio Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wood Furniture

1.2.2 Metal Furniture

1.2.3 Synthetic Material Furniture

1.2.4 Textile Furniture

1.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Patio Furniture Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Patio Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Patio Furniture as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Patio Furniture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture by Application

4.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Patio Furniture Business

10.1 Agio International Company Limited

10.1.1 Agio International Company Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Agio International Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.1.5 Agio International Company Limited Recent Development

10.2 Artie

10.2.1 Artie Corporation Information

10.2.2 Artie Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Artie Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.2.5 Artie Recent Development

10.3 B&BItalia

10.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

10.3.2 B&BItalia Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Development

10.4 Barbeques Galore

10.4.1 Barbeques Galore Corporation Information

10.4.2 Barbeques Galore Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.4.5 Barbeques Galore Recent Development

10.5 Brown Jordan

10.5.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Brown Jordan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.5.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development

10.6 Coco Wolf

10.6.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

10.6.2 Coco Wolf Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.6.5 Coco Wolf Recent Development

10.7 Yotrio Corporation

10.7.1 Yotrio Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yotrio Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.7.5 Yotrio Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Dedon

10.8.1 Dedon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dedon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.8.5 Dedon Recent Development

10.9 EGO Paris

10.9.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

10.9.2 EGO Paris Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.9.5 EGO Paris Recent Development

10.10 Emu Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Emu Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Emu Group Recent Development

10.11 Ethimo

10.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ethimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.11.5 Ethimo Recent Development

10.12 Exteta

10.12.1 Exteta Corporation Information

10.12.2 Exteta Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.12.5 Exteta Recent Development

10.13 Extremis

10.13.1 Extremis Corporation Information

10.13.2 Extremis Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.13.5 Extremis Recent Development

10.14 Fischer Mobel GmbH

10.14.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.14.5 Fischer Mobel GmbH Recent Development

10.15 Gandia Blasco

10.15.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

10.15.2 Gandia Blasco Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.15.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Development

10.16 Gloster

10.16.1 Gloster Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gloster Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.16.5 Gloster Recent Development

10.17 Hartman

10.17.1 Hartman Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hartman Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.17.5 Hartman Recent Development

10.18 HIGOLD

10.18.1 HIGOLD Corporation Information

10.18.2 HIGOLD Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.18.5 HIGOLD Recent Development

10.19 Homecrest Outdoor Living

10.19.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Corporation Information

10.19.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.19.5 Homecrest Outdoor Living Recent Development

10.20 Kettal Group

10.20.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kettal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.20.5 Kettal Group Recent Development

10.21 Linya Group

10.21.1 Linya Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Linya Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.21.5 Linya Group Recent Development

10.22 Lloyd Flanders

10.22.1 Lloyd Flanders Corporation Information

10.22.2 Lloyd Flanders Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.22.5 Lloyd Flanders Recent Development

10.23 Mamagreen

10.23.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

10.23.2 Mamagreen Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.23.5 Mamagreen Recent Development

10.24 Manutti

10.24.1 Manutti Corporation Information

10.24.2 Manutti Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.24.5 Manutti Recent Development

10.25 MR DEARM

10.25.1 MR DEARM Corporation Information

10.25.2 MR DEARM Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.25.5 MR DEARM Recent Development

10.26 Oasiq

10.26.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

10.26.2 Oasiq Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.26.5 Oasiq Recent Development

10.27 Rattan

10.27.1 Rattan Corporation Information

10.27.2 Rattan Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.27.5 Rattan Recent Development

10.28 RODA

10.28.1 RODA Corporation Information

10.28.2 RODA Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.28.5 RODA Recent Development

10.29 Royal Botania

10.29.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

10.29.2 Royal Botania Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.29.5 Royal Botania Recent Development

10.30 Sifas

10.30.1 Sifas Corporation Information

10.30.2 Sifas Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Products Offered

10.30.5 Sifas Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”