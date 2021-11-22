Outdoor LED Lighting Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, Market size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2021-2027|Philips Lighting, General Electric, Osram Licht

Complete study of the global Outdoor LED Lighting market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Outdoor LED Lighting industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Outdoor LED Lighting production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Outdoor LED Lighting refers to the use of outdoor illumination of private gardens and public landscapes; for the enhancement and purposes of safety, nighttime aesthetics, accessibility, security, recreation and sports, and social and event uses. There are many different types of LED lighting systems, controls and switching, wiring connections, fixture types, functions-purposes-styles.
Segment by Application
Highways & Roadways, Architectural, Public Places
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Philips Lighting, General Electric, Osram Licht, Cree, Eaton, Hubbell, Dialight, Zumtobel, Syska, Virtual Extension
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor LED Lighting
1.2 Outdoor LED Lighting Segment by Power
1.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Power 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Less than 50W
1.2.3 Between 50W and 150W
1.2.4 More than 150W
1.3 Outdoor LED Lighting Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Highways & Roadways
1.3.3 Architectural
1.3.4 Public Places
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Outdoor LED Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Outdoor LED Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Outdoor LED Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Outdoor LED Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Outdoor LED Lighting Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Outdoor LED Lighting Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Production
3.4.1 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Production
3.5.1 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Outdoor LED Lighting Production
3.6.1 China Outdoor LED Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Outdoor LED Lighting Production
3.7.1 Japan Outdoor LED Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Outdoor LED Lighting Production
3.8.1 South Korea Outdoor LED Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Power
5.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Production Market Share by Power (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Power (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Price by Power (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Outdoor LED Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Philips Lighting
7.1.1 Philips Lighting Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.1.2 Philips Lighting Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Philips Lighting Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Philips Lighting Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 General Electric
7.2.1 General Electric Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.2.2 General Electric Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.2.3 General Electric Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Osram Licht
7.3.1 Osram Licht Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.3.2 Osram Licht Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Osram Licht Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Osram Licht Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Osram Licht Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Cree
7.4.1 Cree Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.4.2 Cree Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Cree Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Cree Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Eaton
7.5.1 Eaton Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.5.2 Eaton Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Eaton Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Hubbell
7.6.1 Hubbell Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.6.2 Hubbell Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Hubbell Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Hubbell Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Hubbell Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 Dialight
7.7.1 Dialight Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.7.2 Dialight Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Dialight Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Dialight Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Dialight Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Zumtobel
7.8.1 Zumtobel Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.8.2 Zumtobel Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Zumtobel Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Zumtobel Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Zumtobel Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Syska
7.9.1 Syska Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.9.2 Syska Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Syska Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Syska Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Syska Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 Virtual Extension
7.10.1 Virtual Extension Outdoor LED Lighting Corporation Information
7.10.2 Virtual Extension Outdoor LED Lighting Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Virtual Extension Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Virtual Extension Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Virtual Extension Recent Developments/Updates 8 Outdoor LED Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Outdoor LED Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor LED Lighting
8.4 Outdoor LED Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Outdoor LED Lighting Distributors List
9.3 Outdoor LED Lighting Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Outdoor LED Lighting Industry Trends
10.2 Outdoor LED Lighting Growth Drivers
10.3 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Challenges
10.4 Outdoor LED Lighting Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Outdoor LED Lighting by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Outdoor LED Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Outdoor LED Lighting
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by Country 13 Forecast by Power and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Power (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Outdoor LED Lighting by Power (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor LED Lighting by Power (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Outdoor LED Lighting by Power (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Outdoor LED Lighting by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
