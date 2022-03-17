Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2028 | Philips, Osram, Kichler

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips

Osram

Kichler

FX Luminaire

CAST Lighting

LSI Industries

Volt Lighting

Griven

Clarolux

Zhongshan Ledcent

Jiangsu Linyang Energy



Market Segmentation by Product:

Garden Lamp

Lawn Lamp

Buried Lamp

Wall Lamp

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home

Commercial



The Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market expansion?

What will be the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Garden Lamp

2.1.2 Lawn Lamp

2.1.3 Buried Lamp

2.1.4 Wall Lamp

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Osram Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Osram Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.2.5 Osram Recent Development

7.3 Kichler

7.3.1 Kichler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kichler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kichler Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kichler Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.3.5 Kichler Recent Development

7.4 FX Luminaire

7.4.1 FX Luminaire Corporation Information

7.4.2 FX Luminaire Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FX Luminaire Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FX Luminaire Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.4.5 FX Luminaire Recent Development

7.5 CAST Lighting

7.5.1 CAST Lighting Corporation Information

7.5.2 CAST Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CAST Lighting Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CAST Lighting Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.5.5 CAST Lighting Recent Development

7.6 LSI Industries

7.6.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 LSI Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LSI Industries Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LSI Industries Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.6.5 LSI Industries Recent Development

7.7 Volt Lighting

7.7.1 Volt Lighting Corporation Information

7.7.2 Volt Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Volt Lighting Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Volt Lighting Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.7.5 Volt Lighting Recent Development

7.8 Griven

7.8.1 Griven Corporation Information

7.8.2 Griven Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Griven Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Griven Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.8.5 Griven Recent Development

7.9 Clarolux

7.9.1 Clarolux Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clarolux Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Clarolux Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Clarolux Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.9.5 Clarolux Recent Development

7.10 Zhongshan Ledcent

7.10.1 Zhongshan Ledcent Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhongshan Ledcent Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhongshan Ledcent Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhongshan Ledcent Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhongshan Ledcent Recent Development

7.11 Jiangsu Linyang Energy

7.11.1 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Distributors

8.3 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Production Mode & Process

8.4 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Sales Channels

8.4.2 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Distributors

8.5 Outdoor LED Landscape Lighting Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

