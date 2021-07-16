Outdoor Jacket Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027| Nike, Adidas, Under Armour

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Outdoor Jacket market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Outdoor Jacket market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Outdoor Jacket market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Outdoor Jacket market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Outdoor Jacket market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Outdoor Jacket market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Jacket Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, VF, PUMA, Lafuma, Amer Sports, Guirenniao, Skechers, Columbia, Li-Ning, ANTA, 361 Degrees, Patagonia, Mizuno, Jack Wolfskin, Toread, Helly Hansen, Xtep, Billabong, Peak, VAUDE, Bergans, Asics, Salewa, BasicNet
Global Outdoor Jacket Market by Type: Lightweight Functional Outdoor Jackets, Mediumweight Functional Outdoor Jackets, Expeditionary Expedition Special Outdoor Jackets
Global Outdoor Jacket Market by Application: Male, Female
The global Outdoor Jacket market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Outdoor Jacket report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Outdoor Jacket research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Outdoor Jacket market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Outdoor Jacket market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Outdoor Jacket market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Outdoor Jacket market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Outdoor Jacket market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Outdoor Jacket Market Overview
1.1 Outdoor Jacket Product Overview
1.2 Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Lightweight Functional Outdoor Jackets
1.2.2 Mediumweight Functional Outdoor Jackets
1.2.3 Expeditionary Expedition Special Outdoor Jackets
1.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Jacket Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Jacket Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Jacket Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Outdoor Jacket Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Jacket Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Jacket as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Jacket Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Jacket Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Outdoor Jacket Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Outdoor Jacket by Application
4.1 Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Male
4.1.2 Female
4.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Outdoor Jacket by Country
5.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Outdoor Jacket by Country
6.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Outdoor Jacket by Country
8.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Jacket Business
10.1 Nike
10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nike Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nike Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.1.5 Nike Recent Development
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Adidas Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Adidas Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.3 Under Armour
10.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
10.3.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Under Armour Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Under Armour Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
10.4 VF
10.4.1 VF Corporation Information
10.4.2 VF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 VF Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 VF Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.4.5 VF Recent Development
10.5 PUMA
10.5.1 PUMA Corporation Information
10.5.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 PUMA Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 PUMA Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.5.5 PUMA Recent Development
10.6 Lafuma
10.6.1 Lafuma Corporation Information
10.6.2 Lafuma Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Lafuma Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Lafuma Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.6.5 Lafuma Recent Development
10.7 Amer Sports
10.7.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
10.7.2 Amer Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Amer Sports Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Amer Sports Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.7.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
10.8 Guirenniao
10.8.1 Guirenniao Corporation Information
10.8.2 Guirenniao Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Guirenniao Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Guirenniao Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.8.5 Guirenniao Recent Development
10.9 Skechers
10.9.1 Skechers Corporation Information
10.9.2 Skechers Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Skechers Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Skechers Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.9.5 Skechers Recent Development
10.10 Columbia
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Outdoor Jacket Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Columbia Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Columbia Recent Development
10.11 Li-Ning
10.11.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information
10.11.2 Li-Ning Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Li-Ning Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Li-Ning Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.11.5 Li-Ning Recent Development
10.12 ANTA
10.12.1 ANTA Corporation Information
10.12.2 ANTA Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 ANTA Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 ANTA Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.12.5 ANTA Recent Development
10.13 361 Degrees
10.13.1 361 Degrees Corporation Information
10.13.2 361 Degrees Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 361 Degrees Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 361 Degrees Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.13.5 361 Degrees Recent Development
10.14 Patagonia
10.14.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
10.14.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Patagonia Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Patagonia Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.14.5 Patagonia Recent Development
10.15 Mizuno
10.15.1 Mizuno Corporation Information
10.15.2 Mizuno Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Mizuno Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Mizuno Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.15.5 Mizuno Recent Development
10.16 Jack Wolfskin
10.16.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information
10.16.2 Jack Wolfskin Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Jack Wolfskin Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Jack Wolfskin Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.16.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development
10.17 Toread
10.17.1 Toread Corporation Information
10.17.2 Toread Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Toread Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Toread Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.17.5 Toread Recent Development
10.18 Helly Hansen
10.18.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information
10.18.2 Helly Hansen Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Helly Hansen Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Helly Hansen Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.18.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development
10.19 Xtep
10.19.1 Xtep Corporation Information
10.19.2 Xtep Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Xtep Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Xtep Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.19.5 Xtep Recent Development
10.20 Billabong
10.20.1 Billabong Corporation Information
10.20.2 Billabong Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Billabong Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Billabong Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.20.5 Billabong Recent Development
10.21 Peak
10.21.1 Peak Corporation Information
10.21.2 Peak Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Peak Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Peak Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.21.5 Peak Recent Development
10.22 VAUDE
10.22.1 VAUDE Corporation Information
10.22.2 VAUDE Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 VAUDE Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 VAUDE Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.22.5 VAUDE Recent Development
10.23 Bergans
10.23.1 Bergans Corporation Information
10.23.2 Bergans Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Bergans Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Bergans Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.23.5 Bergans Recent Development
10.24 Asics
10.24.1 Asics Corporation Information
10.24.2 Asics Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Asics Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Asics Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.24.5 Asics Recent Development
10.25 Salewa
10.25.1 Salewa Corporation Information
10.25.2 Salewa Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Salewa Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Salewa Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.25.5 Salewa Recent Development
10.26 BasicNet
10.26.1 BasicNet Corporation Information
10.26.2 BasicNet Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 BasicNet Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 BasicNet Outdoor Jacket Products Offered
10.26.5 BasicNet Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Outdoor Jacket Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Outdoor Jacket Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Outdoor Jacket Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Outdoor Jacket Distributors
12.3 Outdoor Jacket Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
