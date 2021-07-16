Outdoor Jacket Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027| Nike, Adidas, Under Armour

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Outdoor Jacket market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Outdoor Jacket market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Outdoor Jacket market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Outdoor Jacket market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Outdoor Jacket market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Outdoor Jacket market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Outdoor Jacket Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, VF, PUMA, Lafuma, Amer Sports, Guirenniao, Skechers, Columbia, Li-Ning, ANTA, 361 Degrees, Patagonia, Mizuno, Jack Wolfskin, Toread, Helly Hansen, Xtep, Billabong, Peak, VAUDE, Bergans, Asics, Salewa, BasicNet

Global Outdoor Jacket Market by Type: Lightweight Functional Outdoor Jackets, Mediumweight Functional Outdoor Jackets, Expeditionary Expedition Special Outdoor Jackets

Global Outdoor Jacket Market by Application: Male, Female

The global Outdoor Jacket market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Outdoor Jacket report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Outdoor Jacket research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Outdoor Jacket market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Outdoor Jacket market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Outdoor Jacket market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Outdoor Jacket market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Outdoor Jacket market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Outdoor Jacket Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Jacket Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lightweight Functional Outdoor Jackets

1.2.2 Mediumweight Functional Outdoor Jackets

1.2.3 Expeditionary Expedition Special Outdoor Jackets

1.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Jacket Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Jacket Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Jacket Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Jacket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Jacket Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Jacket Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Jacket as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Jacket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Jacket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Jacket Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Jacket by Application

4.1 Outdoor Jacket Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male

4.1.2 Female

4.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Jacket by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Jacket by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Jacket by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Jacket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Jacket Business

10.1 Nike

10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nike Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nike Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.1.5 Nike Recent Development

10.2 Adidas

10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Adidas Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Adidas Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.3 Under Armour

10.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.3.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Under Armour Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Under Armour Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.4 VF

10.4.1 VF Corporation Information

10.4.2 VF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 VF Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 VF Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.4.5 VF Recent Development

10.5 PUMA

10.5.1 PUMA Corporation Information

10.5.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 PUMA Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 PUMA Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.5.5 PUMA Recent Development

10.6 Lafuma

10.6.1 Lafuma Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lafuma Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lafuma Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lafuma Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.6.5 Lafuma Recent Development

10.7 Amer Sports

10.7.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amer Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Amer Sports Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Amer Sports Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.7.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

10.8 Guirenniao

10.8.1 Guirenniao Corporation Information

10.8.2 Guirenniao Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Guirenniao Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Guirenniao Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.8.5 Guirenniao Recent Development

10.9 Skechers

10.9.1 Skechers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Skechers Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Skechers Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Skechers Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.9.5 Skechers Recent Development

10.10 Columbia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Jacket Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Columbia Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Columbia Recent Development

10.11 Li-Ning

10.11.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information

10.11.2 Li-Ning Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Li-Ning Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Li-Ning Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.11.5 Li-Ning Recent Development

10.12 ANTA

10.12.1 ANTA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ANTA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ANTA Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ANTA Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.12.5 ANTA Recent Development

10.13 361 Degrees

10.13.1 361 Degrees Corporation Information

10.13.2 361 Degrees Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 361 Degrees Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 361 Degrees Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.13.5 361 Degrees Recent Development

10.14 Patagonia

10.14.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

10.14.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Patagonia Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Patagonia Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.14.5 Patagonia Recent Development

10.15 Mizuno

10.15.1 Mizuno Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mizuno Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Mizuno Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Mizuno Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.15.5 Mizuno Recent Development

10.16 Jack Wolfskin

10.16.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jack Wolfskin Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Jack Wolfskin Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Jack Wolfskin Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.16.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

10.17 Toread

10.17.1 Toread Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toread Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Toread Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Toread Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.17.5 Toread Recent Development

10.18 Helly Hansen

10.18.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

10.18.2 Helly Hansen Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Helly Hansen Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Helly Hansen Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.18.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

10.19 Xtep

10.19.1 Xtep Corporation Information

10.19.2 Xtep Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Xtep Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Xtep Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.19.5 Xtep Recent Development

10.20 Billabong

10.20.1 Billabong Corporation Information

10.20.2 Billabong Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Billabong Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Billabong Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.20.5 Billabong Recent Development

10.21 Peak

10.21.1 Peak Corporation Information

10.21.2 Peak Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Peak Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Peak Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.21.5 Peak Recent Development

10.22 VAUDE

10.22.1 VAUDE Corporation Information

10.22.2 VAUDE Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 VAUDE Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 VAUDE Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.22.5 VAUDE Recent Development

10.23 Bergans

10.23.1 Bergans Corporation Information

10.23.2 Bergans Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Bergans Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Bergans Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.23.5 Bergans Recent Development

10.24 Asics

10.24.1 Asics Corporation Information

10.24.2 Asics Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Asics Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Asics Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.24.5 Asics Recent Development

10.25 Salewa

10.25.1 Salewa Corporation Information

10.25.2 Salewa Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Salewa Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Salewa Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.25.5 Salewa Recent Development

10.26 BasicNet

10.26.1 BasicNet Corporation Information

10.26.2 BasicNet Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 BasicNet Outdoor Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 BasicNet Outdoor Jacket Products Offered

10.26.5 BasicNet Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Jacket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Jacket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Jacket Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Jacket Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Jacket Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



