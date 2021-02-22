Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Jarden Consumer Solutions, Twin-Star, Edenpure

“

The report titled Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Infrared Heaters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Infrared Heaters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jarden Consumer Solutions, Twin-Star, Edenpure, Schwank, Tansun, Honeywell, IR Energy, Dr Infrared Heater, Lifesmart, Midea, Infralia, Airmate, Solamagic, FRICO, Thermablaster, Singfun, Gree

Market Segmentation by Product: Wall-mounted/Fixed

Desktop/Portable



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Infrared Heaters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Infrared Heaters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Infrared Heaters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wall-mounted/Fixed

1.2.2 Desktop/Portable

1.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Infrared Heaters Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Infrared Heaters Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Infrared Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Infrared Heaters as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Infrared Heaters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Application

4.1 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Infrared Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Infrared Heaters Business

10.1 Jarden Consumer Solutions

10.1.1 Jarden Consumer Solutions Corporation Information

10.1.2 Jarden Consumer Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Jarden Consumer Solutions Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Jarden Consumer Solutions Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.1.5 Jarden Consumer Solutions Recent Development

10.2 Twin-Star

10.2.1 Twin-Star Corporation Information

10.2.2 Twin-Star Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Twin-Star Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jarden Consumer Solutions Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.2.5 Twin-Star Recent Development

10.3 Edenpure

10.3.1 Edenpure Corporation Information

10.3.2 Edenpure Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Edenpure Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Edenpure Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.3.5 Edenpure Recent Development

10.4 Schwank

10.4.1 Schwank Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schwank Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Schwank Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Schwank Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.4.5 Schwank Recent Development

10.5 Tansun

10.5.1 Tansun Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tansun Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tansun Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tansun Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.5.5 Tansun Recent Development

10.6 Honeywell

10.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Honeywell Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Honeywell Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.7 IR Energy

10.7.1 IR Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 IR Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IR Energy Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IR Energy Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.7.5 IR Energy Recent Development

10.8 Dr Infrared Heater

10.8.1 Dr Infrared Heater Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dr Infrared Heater Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dr Infrared Heater Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dr Infrared Heater Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.8.5 Dr Infrared Heater Recent Development

10.9 Lifesmart

10.9.1 Lifesmart Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lifesmart Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lifesmart Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lifesmart Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.9.5 Lifesmart Recent Development

10.10 Midea

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Midea Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Midea Recent Development

10.11 Infralia

10.11.1 Infralia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Infralia Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Infralia Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Infralia Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.11.5 Infralia Recent Development

10.12 Airmate

10.12.1 Airmate Corporation Information

10.12.2 Airmate Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Airmate Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Airmate Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.12.5 Airmate Recent Development

10.13 Solamagic

10.13.1 Solamagic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Solamagic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Solamagic Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Solamagic Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.13.5 Solamagic Recent Development

10.14 FRICO

10.14.1 FRICO Corporation Information

10.14.2 FRICO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 FRICO Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 FRICO Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.14.5 FRICO Recent Development

10.15 Thermablaster

10.15.1 Thermablaster Corporation Information

10.15.2 Thermablaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Thermablaster Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Thermablaster Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.15.5 Thermablaster Recent Development

10.16 Singfun

10.16.1 Singfun Corporation Information

10.16.2 Singfun Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Singfun Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Singfun Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.16.5 Singfun Recent Development

10.17 Gree

10.17.1 Gree Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gree Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Gree Outdoor Infrared Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Gree Outdoor Infrared Heaters Products Offered

10.17.5 Gree Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Infrared Heaters Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

