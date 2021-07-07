Outdoor Gear Market 2027 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden

“

The report titled Global Outdoor Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3258538/global-outdoor-gear-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden, Beijing Toread Outdoor Products, Columbia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, NORTHLAND, BlackYak, Lafuma, Black Diamond, ARCTOS, Ozark, Highrock, Camel, Nextorch, Fire Maple, KingCamp, MBC, Snowwolf, Panon

Market Segmentation by Product: Apparel

Shoes

Backpacks

Gear

Accessories

Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Game

Sport Activity



The Outdoor Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Gear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Gear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Gear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Gear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Gear market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3258538/global-outdoor-gear-market

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Outdoor Gear

1.1 Outdoor Gear Market Overview

1.1.1 Outdoor Gear Product Scope

1.1.2 Outdoor Gear Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Outdoor Gear Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Outdoor Gear Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Outdoor Gear Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outdoor Gear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Apparel

2.5 Shoes

2.6 Backpacks

2.7 Gear

2.8 Accessories

2.9 Equipment

3 Outdoor Gear Market Overview by End Use

3.1 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size by End Use: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Outdoor Gear Historic Market Size by End Use (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Gear Forecasted Market Size by End Use (2022-2027)

3.4 Game

3.5 Sport Activity

4 Outdoor Gear Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Outdoor Gear Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Gear as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Outdoor Gear Market

4.4 Global Top Players Outdoor Gear Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Outdoor Gear Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Outdoor Gear Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ARCTERYX

5.1.1 ARCTERYX Profile

5.1.2 ARCTERYX Main Business

5.1.3 ARCTERYX Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ARCTERYX Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ARCTERYX Recent Developments

5.2 JACK WOLFSKIN

5.2.1 JACK WOLFSKIN Profile

5.2.2 JACK WOLFSKIN Main Business

5.2.3 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 JACK WOLFSKIN Recent Developments

5.3 MobiGarden

5.3.1 MobiGarden Profile

5.3.2 MobiGarden Main Business

5.3.3 MobiGarden Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 MobiGarden Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Developments

5.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

5.4.1 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Profile

5.4.2 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Main Business

5.4.3 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Developments

5.5 Columbia

5.5.1 Columbia Profile

5.5.2 Columbia Main Business

5.5.3 Columbia Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Columbia Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Columbia Recent Developments

5.6 Marmot

5.6.1 Marmot Profile

5.6.2 Marmot Main Business

5.6.3 Marmot Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Marmot Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Marmot Recent Developments

5.7 THE NORTH FACE

5.7.1 THE NORTH FACE Profile

5.7.2 THE NORTH FACE Main Business

5.7.3 THE NORTH FACE Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 THE NORTH FACE Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Developments

5.8 NORTHLAND

5.8.1 NORTHLAND Profile

5.8.2 NORTHLAND Main Business

5.8.3 NORTHLAND Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NORTHLAND Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 NORTHLAND Recent Developments

5.9 BlackYak

5.9.1 BlackYak Profile

5.9.2 BlackYak Main Business

5.9.3 BlackYak Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BlackYak Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 BlackYak Recent Developments

5.10 Lafuma

5.10.1 Lafuma Profile

5.10.2 Lafuma Main Business

5.10.3 Lafuma Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lafuma Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Lafuma Recent Developments

5.11 Black Diamond

5.11.1 Black Diamond Profile

5.11.2 Black Diamond Main Business

5.11.3 Black Diamond Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Black Diamond Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Black Diamond Recent Developments

5.12 ARCTOS

5.12.1 ARCTOS Profile

5.12.2 ARCTOS Main Business

5.12.3 ARCTOS Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ARCTOS Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ARCTOS Recent Developments

5.13 Ozark

5.13.1 Ozark Profile

5.13.2 Ozark Main Business

5.13.3 Ozark Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ozark Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Ozark Recent Developments

5.14 Highrock

5.14.1 Highrock Profile

5.14.2 Highrock Main Business

5.14.3 Highrock Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Highrock Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Highrock Recent Developments

5.15 Camel

5.15.1 Camel Profile

5.15.2 Camel Main Business

5.15.3 Camel Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Camel Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Camel Recent Developments

5.16 Nextorch

5.16.1 Nextorch Profile

5.16.2 Nextorch Main Business

5.16.3 Nextorch Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Nextorch Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Nextorch Recent Developments

5.17 Fire Maple

5.17.1 Fire Maple Profile

5.17.2 Fire Maple Main Business

5.17.3 Fire Maple Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Fire Maple Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Fire Maple Recent Developments

5.18 KingCamp

5.18.1 KingCamp Profile

5.18.2 KingCamp Main Business

5.18.3 KingCamp Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 KingCamp Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 KingCamp Recent Developments

5.19 MBC

5.19.1 MBC Profile

5.19.2 MBC Main Business

5.19.3 MBC Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 MBC Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 MBC Recent Developments

5.20 Snowwolf

5.20.1 Snowwolf Profile

5.20.2 Snowwolf Main Business

5.20.3 Snowwolf Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Snowwolf Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Snowwolf Recent Developments

5.21 Panon

5.21.1 Panon Profile

5.21.2 Panon Main Business

5.21.3 Panon Outdoor Gear Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Panon Outdoor Gear Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Panon Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Outdoor Gear Market Dynamics

11.1 Outdoor Gear Industry Trends

11.2 Outdoor Gear Market Drivers

11.3 Outdoor Gear Market Challenges

11.4 Outdoor Gear Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3258538/global-outdoor-gear-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”