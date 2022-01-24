Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2028 | ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Gear and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden, Beijing Toread Outdoor Products, Columbia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, NORTHLAND, BlackYak, Lafuma, Black Diamond, ARCTOS, Ozark, Highrock, Camel, Nextorch, Fire Maple, KingCamp, MBC, Snowwolf, Mammut, Schoffel, Vaude, Fenix Outdoor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Apparel

Shoes

Backpacks

Equipmen

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Apparel

1.2.3 Shoes

1.2.4 Backpacks

1.2.5 Equipmen

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Industry Trends

2.3.2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Gear and Equipment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Gear and Equipment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue

3.4 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue in 2021

3.5 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Outdoor Gear and Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel

6.3.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel

7.3.1 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel

9.3.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ARCTERYX

11.1.1 ARCTERYX Company Details

11.1.2 ARCTERYX Business Overview

11.1.3 ARCTERYX Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.1.4 ARCTERYX Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 ARCTERYX Recent Developments

11.2 JACK WOLFSKIN

11.2.1 JACK WOLFSKIN Company Details

11.2.2 JACK WOLFSKIN Business Overview

11.2.3 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.2.4 JACK WOLFSKIN Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 JACK WOLFSKIN Recent Developments

11.3 MobiGarden

11.3.1 MobiGarden Company Details

11.3.2 MobiGarden Business Overview

11.3.3 MobiGarden Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.3.4 MobiGarden Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 MobiGarden Recent Developments

11.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

11.4.1 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Company Details

11.4.2 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Business Overview

11.4.3 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.4.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Developments

11.5 Columbia

11.5.1 Columbia Company Details

11.5.2 Columbia Business Overview

11.5.3 Columbia Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.5.4 Columbia Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Columbia Recent Developments

11.6 Marmot

11.6.1 Marmot Company Details

11.6.2 Marmot Business Overview

11.6.3 Marmot Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.6.4 Marmot Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Marmot Recent Developments

11.7 THE NORTH FACE

11.7.1 THE NORTH FACE Company Details

11.7.2 THE NORTH FACE Business Overview

11.7.3 THE NORTH FACE Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.7.4 THE NORTH FACE Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Developments

11.8 NORTHLAND

11.8.1 NORTHLAND Company Details

11.8.2 NORTHLAND Business Overview

11.8.3 NORTHLAND Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.8.4 NORTHLAND Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 NORTHLAND Recent Developments

11.9 BlackYak

11.9.1 BlackYak Company Details

11.9.2 BlackYak Business Overview

11.9.3 BlackYak Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.9.4 BlackYak Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 BlackYak Recent Developments

11.10 Lafuma

11.10.1 Lafuma Company Details

11.10.2 Lafuma Business Overview

11.10.3 Lafuma Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.10.4 Lafuma Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Lafuma Recent Developments

11.11 Black Diamond

11.11.1 Black Diamond Company Details

11.11.2 Black Diamond Business Overview

11.11.3 Black Diamond Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.11.4 Black Diamond Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Black Diamond Recent Developments

11.12 ARCTOS

11.12.1 ARCTOS Company Details

11.12.2 ARCTOS Business Overview

11.12.3 ARCTOS Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.12.4 ARCTOS Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 ARCTOS Recent Developments

11.13 Ozark

11.13.1 Ozark Company Details

11.13.2 Ozark Business Overview

11.13.3 Ozark Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.13.4 Ozark Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Ozark Recent Developments

11.14 Highrock

11.14.1 Highrock Company Details

11.14.2 Highrock Business Overview

11.14.3 Highrock Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.14.4 Highrock Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Highrock Recent Developments

11.15 Camel

11.15.1 Camel Company Details

11.15.2 Camel Business Overview

11.15.3 Camel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.15.4 Camel Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Camel Recent Developments

11.16 Nextorch

11.16.1 Nextorch Company Details

11.16.2 Nextorch Business Overview

11.16.3 Nextorch Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.16.4 Nextorch Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Nextorch Recent Developments

11.17 Fire Maple

11.17.1 Fire Maple Company Details

11.17.2 Fire Maple Business Overview

11.17.3 Fire Maple Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.17.4 Fire Maple Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Fire Maple Recent Developments

11.18 KingCamp

11.18.1 KingCamp Company Details

11.18.2 KingCamp Business Overview

11.18.3 KingCamp Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.18.4 KingCamp Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 KingCamp Recent Developments

11.19 MBC

11.19.1 MBC Company Details

11.19.2 MBC Business Overview

11.19.3 MBC Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.19.4 MBC Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 MBC Recent Developments

11.20 Snowwolf

11.20.1 Snowwolf Company Details

11.20.2 Snowwolf Business Overview

11.20.3 Snowwolf Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.20.4 Snowwolf Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Snowwolf Recent Developments

11.21 Mammut

11.21.1 Mammut Company Details

11.21.2 Mammut Business Overview

11.21.3 Mammut Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.21.4 Mammut Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Mammut Recent Developments

11.22 Schoffel

11.22.1 Schoffel Company Details

11.22.2 Schoffel Business Overview

11.22.3 Schoffel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.22.4 Schoffel Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Schoffel Recent Developments

11.23 Vaude

11.23.1 Vaude Company Details

11.23.2 Vaude Business Overview

11.23.3 Vaude Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.23.4 Vaude Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Vaude Recent Developments

11.24 Fenix Outdoor

11.24.1 Fenix Outdoor Company Details

11.24.2 Fenix Outdoor Business Overview

11.24.3 Fenix Outdoor Outdoor Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.24.4 Fenix Outdoor Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Fenix Outdoor Recent Developments

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”