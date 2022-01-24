Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2028 | ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Gear and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden, Beijing Toread Outdoor Products, Columbia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, NORTHLAND, BlackYak, Lafuma, Black Diamond, ARCTOS, Ozark, Highrock, Camel, Nextorch, Fire Maple, KingCamp, MBC, Snowwolf, Mammut, Schoffel, Vaude, Fenix Outdoor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Apparel

Shoes

Backpacks

Equipmen

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Outdoor Gear and Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Outdoor Gear and Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Outdoor Gear and Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Outdoor Gear and Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Outdoor Gear and Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Outdoor Gear and Equipment

1.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)

2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Apparel

2.5 Shoes

2.6 Backpacks

2.7 Equipmen

2.8 Other

3 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Overview by Sales Channel

3.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Sales Channel: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2023-2028)

3.4 Online Sales

3.5 Offline Sales

4 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Gear and Equipment as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Outdoor Gear and Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Outdoor Gear and Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ARCTERYX

5.1.1 ARCTERYX Profile

5.1.2 ARCTERYX Main Business

5.1.3 ARCTERYX Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ARCTERYX Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 ARCTERYX Recent Developments

5.2 JACK WOLFSKIN

5.2.1 JACK WOLFSKIN Profile

5.2.2 JACK WOLFSKIN Main Business

5.2.3 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 JACK WOLFSKIN Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 JACK WOLFSKIN Recent Developments

5.3 MobiGarden

5.3.1 MobiGarden Profile

5.3.2 MobiGarden Main Business

5.3.3 MobiGarden Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 MobiGarden Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Developments

5.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

5.4.1 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Profile

5.4.2 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Main Business

5.4.3 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Recent Developments

5.5 Columbia

5.5.1 Columbia Profile

5.5.2 Columbia Main Business

5.5.3 Columbia Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Columbia Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Columbia Recent Developments

5.6 Marmot

5.6.1 Marmot Profile

5.6.2 Marmot Main Business

5.6.3 Marmot Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Marmot Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Marmot Recent Developments

5.7 THE NORTH FACE

5.7.1 THE NORTH FACE Profile

5.7.2 THE NORTH FACE Main Business

5.7.3 THE NORTH FACE Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 THE NORTH FACE Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Developments

5.8 NORTHLAND

5.8.1 NORTHLAND Profile

5.8.2 NORTHLAND Main Business

5.8.3 NORTHLAND Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NORTHLAND Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 NORTHLAND Recent Developments

5.9 BlackYak

5.9.1 BlackYak Profile

5.9.2 BlackYak Main Business

5.9.3 BlackYak Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BlackYak Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 BlackYak Recent Developments

5.10 Lafuma

5.10.1 Lafuma Profile

5.10.2 Lafuma Main Business

5.10.3 Lafuma Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lafuma Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Lafuma Recent Developments

5.11 Black Diamond

5.11.1 Black Diamond Profile

5.11.2 Black Diamond Main Business

5.11.3 Black Diamond Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Black Diamond Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Black Diamond Recent Developments

5.12 ARCTOS

5.12.1 ARCTOS Profile

5.12.2 ARCTOS Main Business

5.12.3 ARCTOS Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ARCTOS Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 ARCTOS Recent Developments

5.13 Ozark

5.13.1 Ozark Profile

5.13.2 Ozark Main Business

5.13.3 Ozark Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ozark Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Ozark Recent Developments

5.14 Highrock

5.14.1 Highrock Profile

5.14.2 Highrock Main Business

5.14.3 Highrock Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Highrock Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Highrock Recent Developments

5.15 Camel

5.15.1 Camel Profile

5.15.2 Camel Main Business

5.15.3 Camel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Camel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Camel Recent Developments

5.16 Nextorch

5.16.1 Nextorch Profile

5.16.2 Nextorch Main Business

5.16.3 Nextorch Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Nextorch Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Nextorch Recent Developments

5.17 Fire Maple

5.17.1 Fire Maple Profile

5.17.2 Fire Maple Main Business

5.17.3 Fire Maple Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Fire Maple Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Fire Maple Recent Developments

5.18 KingCamp

5.18.1 KingCamp Profile

5.18.2 KingCamp Main Business

5.18.3 KingCamp Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 KingCamp Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 KingCamp Recent Developments

5.19 MBC

5.19.1 MBC Profile

5.19.2 MBC Main Business

5.19.3 MBC Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 MBC Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 MBC Recent Developments

5.20 Snowwolf

5.20.1 Snowwolf Profile

5.20.2 Snowwolf Main Business

5.20.3 Snowwolf Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Snowwolf Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 Snowwolf Recent Developments

5.21 Mammut

5.21.1 Mammut Profile

5.21.2 Mammut Main Business

5.21.3 Mammut Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Mammut Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 Mammut Recent Developments

5.22 Schoffel

5.22.1 Schoffel Profile

5.22.2 Schoffel Main Business

5.22.3 Schoffel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Schoffel Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 Schoffel Recent Developments

5.23 Vaude

5.23.1 Vaude Profile

5.23.2 Vaude Main Business

5.23.3 Vaude Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Vaude Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.23.5 Vaude Recent Developments

5.24 Fenix Outdoor

5.24.1 Fenix Outdoor Profile

5.24.2 Fenix Outdoor Main Business

5.24.3 Fenix Outdoor Outdoor Gear and Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Fenix Outdoor Outdoor Gear and Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.24.5 Fenix Outdoor Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 U.A.E

11 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Industry Trends

11.2 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Drivers

11.3 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Challenges

11.4 Outdoor Gear and Equipment Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

