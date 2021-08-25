Outdoor Flooring Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries

“

The report titled Global Outdoor Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries, Timber Holdings USA, AZEK Building Products, Beaulieu International, The Biltrite, Tandus Centiva, Congoleum, Connor Sport Court International, Citadel Floors, DowDuPont, Ecore International, Florim Ceramiche, Forbo Holding, Fritztile, Interface

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wooden Floor

Stone Floor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Outdoor Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wooden Floor

1.2.3 Stone Floor

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Outdoor Flooring Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Outdoor Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Outdoor Flooring Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Flooring Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Outdoor Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Flooring Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Flooring Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Outdoor Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Outdoor Flooring Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Outdoor Flooring Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Outdoor Flooring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Outdoor Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Outdoor Flooring Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Outdoor Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Outdoor Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Outdoor Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Outdoor Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Armstrong Flooring

12.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

12.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Development

12.2 Fiberon

12.2.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fiberon Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fiberon Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fiberon Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.2.5 Fiberon Recent Development

12.3 Mohawk Industries

12.3.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mohawk Industries Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mohawk Industries Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.3.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

12.4 Timber Holdings USA

12.4.1 Timber Holdings USA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Timber Holdings USA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Timber Holdings USA Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Timber Holdings USA Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.4.5 Timber Holdings USA Recent Development

12.5 AZEK Building Products

12.5.1 AZEK Building Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 AZEK Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AZEK Building Products Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AZEK Building Products Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.5.5 AZEK Building Products Recent Development

12.6 Beaulieu International

12.6.1 Beaulieu International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beaulieu International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Beaulieu International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Beaulieu International Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.6.5 Beaulieu International Recent Development

12.7 The Biltrite

12.7.1 The Biltrite Corporation Information

12.7.2 The Biltrite Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 The Biltrite Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 The Biltrite Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.7.5 The Biltrite Recent Development

12.8 Tandus Centiva

12.8.1 Tandus Centiva Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tandus Centiva Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tandus Centiva Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tandus Centiva Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.8.5 Tandus Centiva Recent Development

12.9 Congoleum

12.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

12.9.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Congoleum Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Congoleum Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.9.5 Congoleum Recent Development

12.10 Connor Sport Court International

12.10.1 Connor Sport Court International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Connor Sport Court International Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Connor Sport Court International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Connor Sport Court International Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

12.10.5 Connor Sport Court International Recent Development

12.12 DowDuPont

12.12.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.12.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 DowDuPont Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

12.12.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.13 Ecore International

12.13.1 Ecore International Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ecore International Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ecore International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ecore International Products Offered

12.13.5 Ecore International Recent Development

12.14 Florim Ceramiche

12.14.1 Florim Ceramiche Corporation Information

12.14.2 Florim Ceramiche Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Florim Ceramiche Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Florim Ceramiche Products Offered

12.14.5 Florim Ceramiche Recent Development

12.15 Forbo Holding

12.15.1 Forbo Holding Corporation Information

12.15.2 Forbo Holding Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Forbo Holding Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Forbo Holding Products Offered

12.15.5 Forbo Holding Recent Development

12.16 Fritztile

12.16.1 Fritztile Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fritztile Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fritztile Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fritztile Products Offered

12.16.5 Fritztile Recent Development

12.17 Interface

12.17.1 Interface Corporation Information

12.17.2 Interface Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Interface Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Interface Products Offered

12.17.5 Interface Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Outdoor Flooring Industry Trends

13.2 Outdoor Flooring Market Drivers

13.3 Outdoor Flooring Market Challenges

13.4 Outdoor Flooring Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Outdoor Flooring Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”