Outdoor Flooring Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2028 | Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Outdoor Flooring Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong Flooring, Fiberon, Mohawk Industries, Timber Holdings USA, AZEK Building Products, Beaulieu International, The Biltrite, Tandus Centiva, Congoleum, Connor Sport Court International, Citadel Floors, DowDuPont, Ecore International, Florim Ceramiche, Forbo Holding, Fritztile, Interface

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wooden Floor

Stone Floor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Outdoor Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Flooring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Flooring Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Flooring Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Flooring Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Flooring Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Flooring Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Flooring Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wooden Floor

2.1.2 Stone Floor

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor Flooring Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor Flooring Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor Flooring in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Flooring Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Flooring Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor Flooring Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor Flooring Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor Flooring Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Flooring Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Flooring Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong Flooring

7.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

7.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Development

7.2 Fiberon

7.2.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fiberon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fiberon Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fiberon Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.2.5 Fiberon Recent Development

7.3 Mohawk Industries

7.3.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mohawk Industries Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mohawk Industries Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.3.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

7.4 Timber Holdings USA

7.4.1 Timber Holdings USA Corporation Information

7.4.2 Timber Holdings USA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Timber Holdings USA Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Timber Holdings USA Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.4.5 Timber Holdings USA Recent Development

7.5 AZEK Building Products

7.5.1 AZEK Building Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 AZEK Building Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AZEK Building Products Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AZEK Building Products Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.5.5 AZEK Building Products Recent Development

7.6 Beaulieu International

7.6.1 Beaulieu International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beaulieu International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Beaulieu International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Beaulieu International Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.6.5 Beaulieu International Recent Development

7.7 The Biltrite

7.7.1 The Biltrite Corporation Information

7.7.2 The Biltrite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 The Biltrite Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 The Biltrite Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.7.5 The Biltrite Recent Development

7.8 Tandus Centiva

7.8.1 Tandus Centiva Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tandus Centiva Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tandus Centiva Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tandus Centiva Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.8.5 Tandus Centiva Recent Development

7.9 Congoleum

7.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

7.9.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Congoleum Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Congoleum Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.9.5 Congoleum Recent Development

7.10 Connor Sport Court International

7.10.1 Connor Sport Court International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Connor Sport Court International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Connor Sport Court International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Connor Sport Court International Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.10.5 Connor Sport Court International Recent Development

7.11 Citadel Floors

7.11.1 Citadel Floors Corporation Information

7.11.2 Citadel Floors Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Citadel Floors Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Citadel Floors Outdoor Flooring Products Offered

7.11.5 Citadel Floors Recent Development

7.12 DowDuPont

7.12.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.12.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DowDuPont Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

7.12.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.13 Ecore International

7.13.1 Ecore International Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ecore International Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ecore International Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ecore International Products Offered

7.13.5 Ecore International Recent Development

7.14 Florim Ceramiche

7.14.1 Florim Ceramiche Corporation Information

7.14.2 Florim Ceramiche Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Florim Ceramiche Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Florim Ceramiche Products Offered

7.14.5 Florim Ceramiche Recent Development

7.15 Forbo Holding

7.15.1 Forbo Holding Corporation Information

7.15.2 Forbo Holding Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Forbo Holding Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Forbo Holding Products Offered

7.15.5 Forbo Holding Recent Development

7.16 Fritztile

7.16.1 Fritztile Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fritztile Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Fritztile Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fritztile Products Offered

7.16.5 Fritztile Recent Development

7.17 Interface

7.17.1 Interface Corporation Information

7.17.2 Interface Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Interface Outdoor Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Interface Products Offered

7.17.5 Interface Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Outdoor Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Outdoor Flooring Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Outdoor Flooring Distributors

8.3 Outdoor Flooring Production Mode & Process

8.4 Outdoor Flooring Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Outdoor Flooring Sales Channels

8.4.2 Outdoor Flooring Distributors

8.5 Outdoor Flooring Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

