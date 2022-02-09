Outdoor Backpacks Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2028 | Arc’teryx, Kelty, Marmot Mountain

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Outdoor Backpacks Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4334956/global-and-united-states-outdoor-backpacks-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Backpacks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Backpacks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Backpacks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Backpacks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Backpacks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Backpacks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arc’teryx, Kelty, Marmot Mountain, Mountain Hardwear, Thule, AMG, CamelBak Products, Dakine, Deuter Sport, Gelert, Gregory Mountain Products, High Sierra, JanSport, Osprey Packs

Market Segmentation by Product:

15-35 Liters

36-60 Liters

Above 60 Liters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets

Online Retail

Warehouse Clubs



The Outdoor Backpacks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Backpacks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Backpacks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4334956/global-and-united-states-outdoor-backpacks-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Outdoor Backpacks market expansion?

What will be the global Outdoor Backpacks market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Outdoor Backpacks market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Outdoor Backpacks market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Outdoor Backpacks market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Outdoor Backpacks market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Backpacks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Backpacks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Backpacks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Backpacks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Backpacks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Backpacks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Backpacks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 15-35 Liters

2.1.2 36-60 Liters

2.1.3 Above 60 Liters

2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor Backpacks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Specialty Stores

3.1.2 Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets

3.1.3 Online Retail

3.1.4 Warehouse Clubs

3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor Backpacks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor Backpacks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor Backpacks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor Backpacks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Backpacks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Backpacks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor Backpacks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arc’teryx

7.1.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arc’teryx Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arc’teryx Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arc’teryx Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.1.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

7.2 Kelty

7.2.1 Kelty Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kelty Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kelty Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kelty Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.2.5 Kelty Recent Development

7.3 Marmot Mountain

7.3.1 Marmot Mountain Corporation Information

7.3.2 Marmot Mountain Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Marmot Mountain Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Marmot Mountain Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development

7.4 Mountain Hardwear

7.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mountain Hardwear Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

7.5 Thule

7.5.1 Thule Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thule Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Thule Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Thule Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.5.5 Thule Recent Development

7.6 AMG

7.6.1 AMG Corporation Information

7.6.2 AMG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AMG Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AMG Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.6.5 AMG Recent Development

7.7 CamelBak Products

7.7.1 CamelBak Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 CamelBak Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CamelBak Products Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CamelBak Products Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.7.5 CamelBak Products Recent Development

7.8 Dakine

7.8.1 Dakine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dakine Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dakine Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dakine Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.8.5 Dakine Recent Development

7.9 Deuter Sport

7.9.1 Deuter Sport Corporation Information

7.9.2 Deuter Sport Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Deuter Sport Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Deuter Sport Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.9.5 Deuter Sport Recent Development

7.10 Gelert

7.10.1 Gelert Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gelert Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gelert Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gelert Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.10.5 Gelert Recent Development

7.11 Gregory Mountain Products

7.11.1 Gregory Mountain Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gregory Mountain Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gregory Mountain Products Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gregory Mountain Products Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

7.11.5 Gregory Mountain Products Recent Development

7.12 High Sierra

7.12.1 High Sierra Corporation Information

7.12.2 High Sierra Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 High Sierra Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 High Sierra Products Offered

7.12.5 High Sierra Recent Development

7.13 JanSport

7.13.1 JanSport Corporation Information

7.13.2 JanSport Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JanSport Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JanSport Products Offered

7.13.5 JanSport Recent Development

7.14 Osprey Packs

7.14.1 Osprey Packs Corporation Information

7.14.2 Osprey Packs Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Osprey Packs Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Osprey Packs Products Offered

7.14.5 Osprey Packs Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Outdoor Backpacks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Outdoor Backpacks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Outdoor Backpacks Distributors

8.3 Outdoor Backpacks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Outdoor Backpacks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Outdoor Backpacks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Outdoor Backpacks Distributors

8.5 Outdoor Backpacks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4334956/global-and-united-states-outdoor-backpacks-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”