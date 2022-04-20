OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028|Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Service, Reckitt Benckiser Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. The authors of the report have segmented the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Service, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZaneca, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Prestige Brands Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Bristol-Myers Squib, Merck, Allergen, Toray Industries, Beijing Tongrentang, Essence Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical, Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceutical, Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical, China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical, Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical, Livzon Group, Sinopharm Group, CSPC

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/OTC+Cough,+Cold+&+Allergy+Medicine

The global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market by Type: Tablet

Solution

Drops

Capsule

Granules

Syrup

Pills



Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market by Application: Baby

Toddler

Preschool Children

School-age Children

Adult



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Research Report: Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Service, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZaneca, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Prestige Brands Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Bristol-Myers Squib, Merck, Allergen, Toray Industries, Beijing Tongrentang, Essence Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical, Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceutical, Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical, China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical, Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical, Livzon Group, Sinopharm Group, CSPC

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/OTC+Cough,+Cold+&+Allergy+Medicine

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Dynamics

1.4.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Industry Trends

1.4.2 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Drivers

1.4.3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Challenges

1.4.4 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine by Type

2.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tablet

2.1.2 Solution

2.1.3 Drops

2.1.4 Capsule

2.1.5 Granules

2.1.6 Syrup

2.1.7 Pills

2.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine by Application

3.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Baby

3.1.2 Toddler

3.1.3 Preschool Children

3.1.4 School-age Children

3.1.5 Adult

3.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine in 2021

4.2.3 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Headquarters, Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Companies Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sanofi-Aventis

7.1.1 Sanofi-Aventis Company Details

7.1.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview

7.1.3 Sanofi-Aventis OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.1.4 Sanofi-Aventis Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

7.2 Johnson & Johnson Service

7.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Service Company Details

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Service Business Overview

7.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Service OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Service Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Service Recent Development

7.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group

7.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Details

7.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Recent Development

7.4 Novartis AG

7.4.1 Novartis AG Company Details

7.4.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

7.4.3 Novartis AG OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.4.4 Novartis AG Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

7.5 GlaxoSmithKline

7.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

7.5.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview

7.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.5.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

7.6 AstraZaneca

7.6.1 AstraZaneca Company Details

7.6.2 AstraZaneca Business Overview

7.6.3 AstraZaneca OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.6.4 AstraZaneca Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 AstraZaneca Recent Development

7.7 Pfizer Inc.

7.7.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details

7.7.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 Pfizer Inc. OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.7.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

7.8.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

7.8.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview

7.8.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.8.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

7.9 Prestige Brands Holdings

7.9.1 Prestige Brands Holdings Company Details

7.9.2 Prestige Brands Holdings Business Overview

7.9.3 Prestige Brands Holdings OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.9.4 Prestige Brands Holdings Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Prestige Brands Holdings Recent Development

7.10 Procter & Gamble

7.10.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

7.10.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

7.10.3 Procter & Gamble OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.10.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.11 Bristol-Myers Squib

7.11.1 Bristol-Myers Squib Company Details

7.11.2 Bristol-Myers Squib Business Overview

7.11.3 Bristol-Myers Squib OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.11.4 Bristol-Myers Squib Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Bristol-Myers Squib Recent Development

7.12 Merck

7.12.1 Merck Company Details

7.12.2 Merck Business Overview

7.12.3 Merck OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.12.4 Merck Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Merck Recent Development

7.13 Allergen

7.13.1 Allergen Company Details

7.13.2 Allergen Business Overview

7.13.3 Allergen OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.13.4 Allergen Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Allergen Recent Development

7.14 Toray Industries

7.14.1 Toray Industries Company Details

7.14.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

7.14.3 Toray Industries OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.14.4 Toray Industries Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.15 Beijing Tongrentang

7.15.1 Beijing Tongrentang Company Details

7.15.2 Beijing Tongrentang Business Overview

7.15.3 Beijing Tongrentang OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.15.4 Beijing Tongrentang Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Beijing Tongrentang Recent Development

7.16 Essence Pharmaceutical Group

7.16.1 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

7.16.2 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview

7.16.3 Essence Pharmaceutical Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.16.4 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

7.17 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical

7.17.1 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.17.2 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.17.3 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.17.4 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.18 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical

7.18.1 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.18.2 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.18.3 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.18.4 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.19 Shanghai Pharmaceutical

7.19.1 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.19.2 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.19.3 Shanghai Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.19.4 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.20 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical

7.20.1 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.20.2 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.20.3 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.20.4 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.21 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical

7.21.1 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.21.2 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.21.3 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.21.4 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.22 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical

7.22.1 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.22.2 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.22.3 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.22.4 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.23 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical

7.23.1 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.23.2 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.23.3 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.23.4 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.24 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical

7.24.1 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.24.2 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.24.3 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.24.4 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.25 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical

7.25.1 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Company Details

7.25.2 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Business Overview

7.25.3 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.25.4 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.26 Livzon Group

7.26.1 Livzon Group Company Details

7.26.2 Livzon Group Business Overview

7.26.3 Livzon Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.26.4 Livzon Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Livzon Group Recent Development

7.27 Sinopharm Group

7.27.1 Sinopharm Group Company Details

7.27.2 Sinopharm Group Business Overview

7.27.3 Sinopharm Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.27.4 Sinopharm Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Sinopharm Group Recent Development

7.28 CSPC

7.28.1 CSPC Company Details

7.28.2 CSPC Business Overview

7.28.3 CSPC OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

7.28.4 CSPC Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 CSPC Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

For More Related OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Report Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/search?q=OTC+Cough,+Cold+&+Allergy+Medicine

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.