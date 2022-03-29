OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market 2022:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2028|Sanofi-Aventis ,Johnson & Johnson Service ,Reckitt Benckiser Group

Los Angeles, United States: The global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

Leading players of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Leading Players

Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Service, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZaneca, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Prestige Brands Holdings, Procter & Gamble, Bristol-Myers Squib, Merck, Allergen, Toray Industries, Beijing Tongrentang, Essence Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical, Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceutical, Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical, China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical, Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical, Livzon Group, Sinopharm Group, CSPC

OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Segmentation by Product

Tablet, Solution, Drops, Capsule, Granules, Syrup, Pills OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine

OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Segmentation by Application

Baby, Toddler, Preschool Children, School-age Children, Adult

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tablet

1.2.3 Solution

1.2.4 Drops

1.2.5 Capsule

1.2.6 Granules

1.2.7 Syrup

1.2.8 Pills

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Baby

1.3.3 Toddler

1.3.4 Preschool Children

1.3.5 School-age Children

1.3.6 Adult

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Dynamics

2.3.1 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Industry Trends

2.3.2 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Drivers

2.3.3 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Challenges

2.3.4 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue

3.4 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Revenue in 2021

3.5 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Sanofi-Aventis

11.1.1 Sanofi-Aventis Company Details

11.1.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview

11.1.3 Sanofi-Aventis OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.1.4 Sanofi-Aventis Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson Service

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Service Company Details

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Service Business Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Service OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Service Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Service Recent Developments

11.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group

11.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Details

11.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Business Overview

11.3.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Recent Developments

11.4 Novartis AG

11.4.1 Novartis AG Company Details

11.4.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

11.4.3 Novartis AG OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.4.4 Novartis AG Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

11.5 GlaxoSmithKline

11.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

11.5.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview

11.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.5.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Developments

11.6 AstraZaneca

11.6.1 AstraZaneca Company Details

11.6.2 AstraZaneca Business Overview

11.6.3 AstraZaneca OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.6.4 AstraZaneca Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 AstraZaneca Recent Developments

11.7 Pfizer Inc.

11.7.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Pfizer Inc. OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.7.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

11.8.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

11.8.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview

11.8.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.8.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Developments

11.9 Prestige Brands Holdings

11.9.1 Prestige Brands Holdings Company Details

11.9.2 Prestige Brands Holdings Business Overview

11.9.3 Prestige Brands Holdings OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.9.4 Prestige Brands Holdings Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Prestige Brands Holdings Recent Developments

11.10 Procter & Gamble

11.10.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

11.10.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

11.10.3 Procter & Gamble OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.10.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.11 Bristol-Myers Squib

11.11.1 Bristol-Myers Squib Company Details

11.11.2 Bristol-Myers Squib Business Overview

11.11.3 Bristol-Myers Squib OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.11.4 Bristol-Myers Squib Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Bristol-Myers Squib Recent Developments

11.12 Merck

11.12.1 Merck Company Details

11.12.2 Merck Business Overview

11.12.3 Merck OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.12.4 Merck Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Merck Recent Developments

11.13 Allergen

11.13.1 Allergen Company Details

11.13.2 Allergen Business Overview

11.13.3 Allergen OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.13.4 Allergen Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Allergen Recent Developments

11.14 Toray Industries

11.14.1 Toray Industries Company Details

11.14.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

11.14.3 Toray Industries OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.14.4 Toray Industries Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments

11.15 Beijing Tongrentang

11.15.1 Beijing Tongrentang Company Details

11.15.2 Beijing Tongrentang Business Overview

11.15.3 Beijing Tongrentang OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.15.4 Beijing Tongrentang Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Beijing Tongrentang Recent Developments

11.16 Essence Pharmaceutical Group

11.16.1 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

11.16.2 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Essence Pharmaceutical Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.16.4 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Essence Pharmaceutical Group Recent Developments

11.17 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical

11.17.1 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.17.2 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.17.3 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.17.4 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Jiangxi Heying Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.18 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical

11.18.1 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.18.2 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.18.3 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.18.4 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Diao Group Chengdu Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.19 Shanghai Pharmaceutical

11.19.1 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.19.2 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.19.3 Shanghai Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.19.4 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Shanghai Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.20 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical

11.20.1 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.20.2 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.20.3 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.20.4 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Harbin Children’s Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.21 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical

11.21.1 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.21.2 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.21.3 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.21.4 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.22 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical

11.22.1 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.22.2 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.22.3 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.22.4 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Xinjiang Quanan Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.23 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical

11.23.1 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.23.2 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.23.3 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.23.4 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.24 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical

11.24.1 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.24.2 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.24.3 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.24.4 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Nanjing Chengong Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.25 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical

11.25.1 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.25.2 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.25.3 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.25.4 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 Beijing Jiulong Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.26 Livzon Group

11.26.1 Livzon Group Company Details

11.26.2 Livzon Group Business Overview

11.26.3 Livzon Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.26.4 Livzon Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 Livzon Group Recent Developments

11.27 Sinopharm Group

11.27.1 Sinopharm Group Company Details

11.27.2 Sinopharm Group Business Overview

11.27.3 Sinopharm Group OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.27.4 Sinopharm Group Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Sinopharm Group Recent Developments

11.28 CSPC

11.28.1 CSPC Company Details

11.28.2 CSPC Business Overview

11.28.3 CSPC OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Introduction

11.28.4 CSPC Revenue in OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 CSPC Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

