Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | DJO, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, Össur

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

DJO, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, Össur, Lohmann & Rauscher, DeRoyal, Zimmer Biomet, ORFIT, Parker Medical Associates, Mika Medical, Darco, Spencer

By Types:

Fiberglass Splints

Polyester Splints

Others



By Applications:

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinic







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiberglass Splints

1.2.3 Polyester Splints

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Orthopedic Clinic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DJO

11.1.1 DJO Corporation Information

11.1.2 DJO Overview

11.1.3 DJO Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DJO Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.1.5 DJO Recent Developments

11.2 3M Healthcare

11.2.1 3M Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 3M Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 3M Healthcare Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 3M Healthcare Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.2.5 3M Healthcare Recent Developments

11.3 BSN Medical

11.3.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

11.3.2 BSN Medical Overview

11.3.3 BSN Medical Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 BSN Medical Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.3.5 BSN Medical Recent Developments

11.4 Össur

11.4.1 Össur Corporation Information

11.4.2 Össur Overview

11.4.3 Össur Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Össur Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.4.5 Össur Recent Developments

11.5 Lohmann & Rauscher

11.5.1 Lohmann & Rauscher Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lohmann & Rauscher Overview

11.5.3 Lohmann & Rauscher Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Lohmann & Rauscher Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.5.5 Lohmann & Rauscher Recent Developments

11.6 DeRoyal

11.6.1 DeRoyal Corporation Information

11.6.2 DeRoyal Overview

11.6.3 DeRoyal Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 DeRoyal Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.6.5 DeRoyal Recent Developments

11.7 Zimmer Biomet

11.7.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.7.3 Zimmer Biomet Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Zimmer Biomet Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.7.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

11.8 ORFIT

11.8.1 ORFIT Corporation Information

11.8.2 ORFIT Overview

11.8.3 ORFIT Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 ORFIT Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.8.5 ORFIT Recent Developments

11.9 Parker Medical Associates

11.9.1 Parker Medical Associates Corporation Information

11.9.2 Parker Medical Associates Overview

11.9.3 Parker Medical Associates Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Parker Medical Associates Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.9.5 Parker Medical Associates Recent Developments

11.10 Mika Medical

11.10.1 Mika Medical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mika Medical Overview

11.10.3 Mika Medical Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mika Medical Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.10.5 Mika Medical Recent Developments

11.11 Darco

11.11.1 Darco Corporation Information

11.11.2 Darco Overview

11.11.3 Darco Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Darco Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.11.5 Darco Recent Developments

11.12 Spencer

11.12.1 Spencer Corporation Information

11.12.2 Spencer Overview

11.12.3 Spencer Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Spencer Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Product Description

11.12.5 Spencer Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Production Mode & Process

12.4 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Sales Channels

12.4.2 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Distributors

12.5 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Industry Trends

13.2 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Drivers

13.3 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Challenges

13.4 Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Orthopedics External Fixation Splint Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

