Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, The Orthopedic Implant Company, Wright Medical, Flexicare Medical, Aesculap Implant Systems, BioTek Instruments, Double Medical, WEGO, Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments

By Types:

Trauma Type

Spine Type

Joint Type

Others



By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Overview

1.1 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Product Overview

1.2 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Trauma Type

1.2.2 Spine Type

1.2.3 Joint Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Orthopedic Implant Consumables Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Orthopedic Implant Consumables Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Orthopedic Implant Consumables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Orthopedic Implant Consumables as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Orthopedic Implant Consumables Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Application

4.1 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Orthopedic Implant Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Country

5.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Country

6.1 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Country

8.1 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orthopedic Implant Consumables Business

10.1 Depuy Synthes

10.1.1 Depuy Synthes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Depuy Synthes Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.1.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Development

10.2 Globus Medical

10.2.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Globus Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Globus Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Depuy Synthes Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.2.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

10.3 NuVasive

10.3.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

10.3.2 NuVasive Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NuVasive Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NuVasive Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.3.5 NuVasive Recent Development

10.4 Smith & Nephew

10.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.4.2 Smith & Nephew Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

10.5 Stryker Corporation

10.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stryker Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

10.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Development

10.7 Medtronic

10.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Medtronic Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Medtronic Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.8 The Orthopedic Implant Company

10.8.1 The Orthopedic Implant Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Orthopedic Implant Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 The Orthopedic Implant Company Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 The Orthopedic Implant Company Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.8.5 The Orthopedic Implant Company Recent Development

10.9 Wright Medical

10.9.1 Wright Medical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wright Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wright Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wright Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.9.5 Wright Medical Recent Development

10.10 Flexicare Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Flexicare Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Flexicare Medical Recent Development

10.11 Aesculap Implant Systems

10.11.1 Aesculap Implant Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aesculap Implant Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aesculap Implant Systems Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Aesculap Implant Systems Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.11.5 Aesculap Implant Systems Recent Development

10.12 BioTek Instruments

10.12.1 BioTek Instruments Corporation Information

10.12.2 BioTek Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BioTek Instruments Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BioTek Instruments Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.12.5 BioTek Instruments Recent Development

10.13 Double Medical

10.13.1 Double Medical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Double Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Double Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Double Medical Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.13.5 Double Medical Recent Development

10.14 WEGO

10.14.1 WEGO Corporation Information

10.14.2 WEGO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 WEGO Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 WEGO Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.14.5 WEGO Recent Development

10.15 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments

10.15.1 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments Orthopedic Implant Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments Orthopedic Implant Consumables Products Offered

10.15.5 Tianjin IRENE Medical Instruments Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Distributors

12.3 Orthopedic Implant Consumables Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

