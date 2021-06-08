Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2021-2027| Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

This report properly guides new entrants as well as established players to make a difference in the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market. It is just the right resource for any player looking to plan new strategies.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market Research Report: Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, NuVasive, Wright Medical, Orthofix, Globus Medical, MicroPort, Arthrex, Weigao, Breg Inc, DJO，LLC, Mueller Sports, Inc, RTI Surgical, KARL STORZ, Bauerfeind AG

Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market Segmentation by Product Drug, Equipment Products, Implant Products Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market Segmentation by Application: Foot and Ankle, Hand, Wrist, Elbow and Shoulder, Hip and Knee, Spine, Sports Medicine, Others

The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027 market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Drug

1.2.3 Equipment Products

1.2.4 Implant Products

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Foot and Ankle

1.3.3 Hand

1.3.4 Wrist

1.3.5 Elbow and Shoulder

1.3.6 Hip and Knee

1.3.7 Spine

1.3.8 Sports Medicine

1.3.9 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Industry Trends

2.3.2 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Revenue

3.1.2 Global Top Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.1.4 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Revenue in 2020

3.3 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 Key Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players Market Share in North America (2020-2021)

6.3 North America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4.2 U.S. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

6.5.2 Canada Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.5.3 Canada Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Key Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players Market Share in Europe (2020-2021)

7.3 Europe Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Germany Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.5.2 France Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.5.3 France Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.6.2 U.K. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.6.3 U.K. Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.7.2 Italy Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.7.3 Italy Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

7.8.2 Russia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.8.3 Russia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Key Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2020-2021)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4.2 China Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.4.3 China Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.5.2 Japan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.5.3 Japan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.6.2 South Korea Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.6.3 South Korea Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.7.2 India Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.7.3 India Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.8.2 Australia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.8.3 Australia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.9.2 Taiwan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.9.3 Taiwan Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.10.2 Indonesia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.10.3 Indonesia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.11.2 Thailand Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.11.3 Thailand Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.12.2 Malaysia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.12.3 Malaysia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.13.2 Philippines Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.13.3 Philippines Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

8.14.2 Vietnam Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.14.3 Vietnam Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Key Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players Market Share in Latin America (2020-2021)

9.3 Latin America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Mexico Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

9.5.2 Brazil Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.5.3 Brazil Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

9.6.2 Argentina Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.6.3 Argentina Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Key Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2020-2021)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast by Country (2022-2027)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Turkey Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size (2016-2027)

10.6.2 UAE Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.6.3 UAE Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.2 Zimmer Biomet

11.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Details

11.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

11.3 Stryker

11.3.1 Stryker Company Details

11.3.2 Stryker Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Stryker Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.3.4 Stryker Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

11.4 Medtronic

11.4.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.4.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Medtronic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.4.4 Medtronic Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.5 Smith & Nephew

11.5.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details

11.5.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Smith & Nephew Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.5.4 Smith & Nephew Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

11.6 NuVasive

11.6.1 NuVasive Company Details

11.6.2 NuVasive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 NuVasive Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.6.4 NuVasive Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 NuVasive Recent Development

11.7 Wright Medical

11.7.1 Wright Medical Company Details

11.7.2 Wright Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Wright Medical Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.7.4 Wright Medical Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Wright Medical Recent Development

11.8 Orthofix

11.8.1 Orthofix Company Details

11.8.2 Orthofix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Orthofix Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.8.4 Orthofix Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Orthofix Recent Development

11.9 Globus Medical

11.9.1 Globus Medical Company Details

11.9.2 Globus Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Globus Medical Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.9.4 Globus Medical Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

11.10 MicroPort

11.10.1 MicroPort Company Details

11.10.2 MicroPort Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 MicroPort Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.10.4 MicroPort Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MicroPort Recent Development

11.11 Arthrex

11.11.1 Arthrex Company Details

11.11.2 Arthrex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Arthrex Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.11.4 Arthrex Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Arthrex Recent Development

11.12 Weigao

11.12.1 Weigao Company Details

11.12.2 Weigao Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Weigao Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.12.4 Weigao Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Weigao Recent Development

11.13 Breg Inc

11.13.1 Breg Inc Company Details

11.13.2 Breg Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Breg Inc Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.13.4 Breg Inc Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Breg Inc Recent Development

11.14 DJO，LLC

11.14.1 DJO，LLC Company Details

11.14.2 DJO，LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 DJO，LLC Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.14.4 DJO，LLC Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 DJO，LLC Recent Development

11.15 Mueller Sports, Inc

11.15.1 Mueller Sports, Inc Company Details

11.15.2 Mueller Sports, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Mueller Sports, Inc Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.15.4 Mueller Sports, Inc Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Mueller Sports, Inc Recent Development

11.16 RTI Surgical

11.16.1 RTI Surgical Company Details

11.16.2 RTI Surgical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 RTI Surgical Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.16.4 RTI Surgical Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 RTI Surgical Recent Development

11.17 KARL STORZ

11.17.1 KARL STORZ Company Details

11.17.2 KARL STORZ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 KARL STORZ Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.17.4 KARL STORZ Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 KARL STORZ Recent Development

11.18 Bauerfeind AG

11.18.1 Bauerfeind AG Company Details

11.18.2 Bauerfeind AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Bauerfeind AG Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Introduction

11.18.4 Bauerfeind AG Revenue in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Bauerfeind AG Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

