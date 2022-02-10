Orthopaedic Shoes Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2022 | New Balance, Dr. Comfort, Mephisto

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Orthopaedic Shoes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedic Shoes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedic Shoes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedic Shoes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedic Shoes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedic Shoes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedic Shoes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

New Balance, Dr. Comfort, Mephisto, Apex, Propet, Vionic, Chaneco, Duna, Orthofeet, Piedro, DARCO, Drew Shoe, Sole, Rokab, LXTD

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flatfoot Orthopaedic Shoe

Cavus Orthopaedic Shoe

Calcaneal Spur Orthopaedic Shoe

Varus Orthopaedic Shoe and Valgus Orthopaedic Shoe

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Children Less Than 5 Years Old

Juveniles

Adults



The Orthopaedic Shoes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedic Shoes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedic Shoes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Orthopaedic Shoes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flatfoot Orthopaedic Shoe

2.1.2 Cavus Orthopaedic Shoe

2.1.3 Calcaneal Spur Orthopaedic Shoe

2.1.4 Varus Orthopaedic Shoe and Valgus Orthopaedic Shoe

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Children Less Than 5 Years Old

3.1.2 Juveniles

3.1.3 Adults

3.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Orthopaedic Shoes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Orthopaedic Shoes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Orthopaedic Shoes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Orthopaedic Shoes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Orthopaedic Shoes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Orthopaedic Shoes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Shoes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Orthopaedic Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Orthopaedic Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Orthopaedic Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 New Balance

7.1.1 New Balance Corporation Information

7.1.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 New Balance Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 New Balance Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.1.5 New Balance Recent Development

7.2 Dr. Comfort

7.2.1 Dr. Comfort Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dr. Comfort Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dr. Comfort Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dr. Comfort Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.2.5 Dr. Comfort Recent Development

7.3 Mephisto

7.3.1 Mephisto Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mephisto Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mephisto Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mephisto Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.3.5 Mephisto Recent Development

7.4 Apex

7.4.1 Apex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Apex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Apex Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Apex Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.4.5 Apex Recent Development

7.5 Propet

7.5.1 Propet Corporation Information

7.5.2 Propet Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Propet Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Propet Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.5.5 Propet Recent Development

7.6 Vionic

7.6.1 Vionic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vionic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vionic Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vionic Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.6.5 Vionic Recent Development

7.7 Chaneco

7.7.1 Chaneco Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chaneco Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chaneco Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chaneco Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.7.5 Chaneco Recent Development

7.8 Duna

7.8.1 Duna Corporation Information

7.8.2 Duna Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Duna Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Duna Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.8.5 Duna Recent Development

7.9 Orthofeet

7.9.1 Orthofeet Corporation Information

7.9.2 Orthofeet Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Orthofeet Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Orthofeet Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.9.5 Orthofeet Recent Development

7.10 Piedro

7.10.1 Piedro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Piedro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Piedro Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Piedro Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.10.5 Piedro Recent Development

7.11 DARCO

7.11.1 DARCO Corporation Information

7.11.2 DARCO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DARCO Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DARCO Orthopaedic Shoes Products Offered

7.11.5 DARCO Recent Development

7.12 Drew Shoe

7.12.1 Drew Shoe Corporation Information

7.12.2 Drew Shoe Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Drew Shoe Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Drew Shoe Products Offered

7.12.5 Drew Shoe Recent Development

7.13 Sole

7.13.1 Sole Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sole Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sole Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sole Products Offered

7.13.5 Sole Recent Development

7.14 Rokab

7.14.1 Rokab Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rokab Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rokab Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rokab Products Offered

7.14.5 Rokab Recent Development

7.15 LXTD

7.15.1 LXTD Corporation Information

7.15.2 LXTD Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 LXTD Orthopaedic Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 LXTD Products Offered

7.15.5 LXTD Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Orthopaedic Shoes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Orthopaedic Shoes Distributors

8.3 Orthopaedic Shoes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Orthopaedic Shoes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Orthopaedic Shoes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Orthopaedic Shoes Distributors

8.5 Orthopaedic Shoes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”