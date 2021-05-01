Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopaedic Joint Replacement report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedic Joint Replacement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Link, B. Braun/AESCULAP, Wright Medical Technology, Exactech, Limacorporate, JRI, Chunli, Wego, AK Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Ceramics Artificial Joints

Alloy Artificial Joints

Oxinium Artificial Joints

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Knee Replacement

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

Other



The Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopaedic Joint Replacement industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement market?

Table of Contents:

1 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement

1.2 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Ceramics Artificial Joints

1.2.3 Alloy Artificial Joints

1.2.4 Oxinium Artificial Joints

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Knee Replacement

1.3.3 Hip Replacement

1.3.4 Shoulder Replacement

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Zimmer Holdings

6.1.1 Zimmer Holdings Corporation Information

6.1.2 Zimmer Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Zimmer Holdings Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Zimmer Holdings Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Zimmer Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Stryker

6.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.3.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Stryker Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Stryker Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Smith & Nephew

6.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

6.4.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Smith & Nephew Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Smith & Nephew Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Arthrex

6.5.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

6.5.2 Arthrex Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Arthrex Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Arthrex Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Arthrex Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Link

6.6.1 Link Corporation Information

6.6.2 Link Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Link Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Link Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Link Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 B. Braun/AESCULAP

6.6.1 B. Braun/AESCULAP Corporation Information

6.6.2 B. Braun/AESCULAP Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 B. Braun/AESCULAP Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 B. Braun/AESCULAP Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.7.5 B. Braun/AESCULAP Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Wright Medical Technology

6.8.1 Wright Medical Technology Corporation Information

6.8.2 Wright Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Wright Medical Technology Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Wright Medical Technology Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Wright Medical Technology Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Exactech

6.9.1 Exactech Corporation Information

6.9.2 Exactech Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Exactech Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Exactech Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Exactech Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Limacorporate

6.10.1 Limacorporate Corporation Information

6.10.2 Limacorporate Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Limacorporate Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Limacorporate Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Limacorporate Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 JRI

6.11.1 JRI Corporation Information

6.11.2 JRI Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 JRI Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 JRI Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.11.5 JRI Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Chunli

6.12.1 Chunli Corporation Information

6.12.2 Chunli Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Chunli Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Chunli Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Chunli Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Wego

6.13.1 Wego Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wego Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Wego Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Wego Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Wego Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 AK Medical

6.14.1 AK Medical Corporation Information

6.14.2 AK Medical Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 AK Medical Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 AK Medical Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Product Portfolio

6.14.5 AK Medical Recent Developments/Updates

7 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement

7.4 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Distributors List

8.3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Customers

9 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Dynamics

9.1 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Industry Trends

9.2 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Growth Drivers

9.3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Challenges

9.4 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Orthopaedic Joint Replacement by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”