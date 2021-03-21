Orthopaedic Devices Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic PLC

“
The report titled Global Orthopaedic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthopaedic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthopaedic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthopaedic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopaedic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopaedic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings, DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc., Donjoy, Inc., Conmed Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product: Drill Guide
Guide Tubes
Implant Holder
Custom Clamps
Screw Drivers
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Hip
Knee
Spine
Dental
Craniomaxillofacial
Extremities
Other
The Orthopaedic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Orthopaedic Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopaedic Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Orthopaedic Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopaedic Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopaedic Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Orthopaedic Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Drill Guide
1.2.3 Guide Tubes
1.2.4 Implant Holder
1.2.5 Custom Clamps
1.2.6 Screw Drivers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hip
1.3.3 Knee
1.3.4 Spine
1.3.5 Dental
1.3.6 Craniomaxillofacial
1.3.7 Extremities
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopaedic Devices Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopaedic Devices Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 NuVasive, Inc.
11.1.1 NuVasive, Inc. Corporation Information
11.1.2 NuVasive, Inc. Overview
11.1.3 NuVasive, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 NuVasive, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.1.5 NuVasive, Inc. Recent Developments
11.2 Medtronic PLC
11.2.1 Medtronic PLC Corporation Information
11.2.2 Medtronic PLC Overview
11.2.3 Medtronic PLC Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Medtronic PLC Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.2.5 Medtronic PLC Recent Developments
11.3 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings
11.3.1 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Corporation Information
11.3.2 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Overview
11.3.3 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.3.5 Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Recent Developments
11.4 DePuy Synthes Companies
11.4.1 DePuy Synthes Companies Corporation Information
11.4.2 DePuy Synthes Companies Overview
11.4.3 DePuy Synthes Companies Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 DePuy Synthes Companies Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.4.5 DePuy Synthes Companies Recent Developments
11.5 Stryker Corporation
11.5.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information
11.5.2 Stryker Corporation Overview
11.5.3 Stryker Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Stryker Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.5.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments
11.6 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc.
11.6.1 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Corporation Information
11.6.2 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Overview
11.6.3 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.6.5 Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc. Recent Developments
11.7 Donjoy, Inc.
11.7.1 Donjoy, Inc. Corporation Information
11.7.2 Donjoy, Inc. Overview
11.7.3 Donjoy, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Donjoy, Inc. Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.7.5 Donjoy, Inc. Recent Developments
11.8 Conmed Corporation
11.8.1 Conmed Corporation Corporation Information
11.8.2 Conmed Corporation Overview
11.8.3 Conmed Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Conmed Corporation Orthopaedic Devices Product Description
11.8.5 Conmed Corporation Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Orthopaedic Devices Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Orthopaedic Devices Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Orthopaedic Devices Production Mode & Process
12.4 Orthopaedic Devices Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Orthopaedic Devices Sales Channels
12.4.2 Orthopaedic Devices Distributors
12.5 Orthopaedic Devices Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Orthopaedic Devices Industry Trends
13.2 Orthopaedic Devices Market Drivers
13.3 Orthopaedic Devices Market Challenges
13.4 Orthopaedic Devices Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Orthopaedic Devices Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
