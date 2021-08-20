Orthobiologics Market Regional Revenue, Growth And Trends Analysis 2021-2027 | Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Orthofix International N.V.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Orthobiologics market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Orthobiologics Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Orthobiologics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Orthobiologics market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Orthobiologics market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Orthobiologics market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Orthobiologics market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Orthobiologics market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Orthobiologics market.

Orthobiologics Market Leading Players: , , Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Orthofix International N.V., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Bioventus, Arthrex, Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA), Djo Global, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, RTI Surgical, Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Fidia Pharma USA Inc., TRB Chemedica International SA, Allosource, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc., Ito

Product Type:

Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS)

Viscosupplements

Bone Graft Substitute

By Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopaedics Clinics

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Orthobiologics market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Orthobiologics market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Orthobiologics market?

• How will the global Orthobiologics market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Orthobiologics market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Orthobiologics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Orthobiologics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS)

1.3.3 Viscosupplements

1.3.4 Bone Graft Substitute

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Orthobiologics Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.4.4 Orthopaedics Clinics

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Orthobiologics Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Orthobiologics Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Orthobiologics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Orthobiologics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Orthobiologics Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Orthobiologics Industry Trends

2.4.1 Orthobiologics Market Trends

2.4.2 Orthobiologics Market Drivers

2.4.3 Orthobiologics Market Challenges

2.4.4 Orthobiologics Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Orthobiologics Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Orthobiologics Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Orthobiologics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Orthobiologics Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Orthobiologics by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Orthobiologics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Orthobiologics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Orthobiologics as of 2019)

3.4 Global Orthobiologics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Orthobiologics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Orthobiologics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Orthobiologics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Orthobiologics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Orthobiologics Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Orthobiologics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Orthobiologics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Orthobiologics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Orthobiologics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Orthobiologics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Orthobiologics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Orthobiologics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Orthobiologics Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Orthobiologics Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Orthobiologics Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Medtronic Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.1.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 NuVasive, Inc.

11.2.1 NuVasive, Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 NuVasive, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 NuVasive, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 NuVasive, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.2.5 NuVasive, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 NuVasive, Inc. Recent Developments

11.3 Stryker Corporation

11.3.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Stryker Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Stryker Corporation Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Stryker Corporation Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.3.5 Stryker Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

11.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Business Overview

11.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.4.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Developments

11.5 Orthofix International N.V.

11.5.1 Orthofix International N.V. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Orthofix International N.V. Business Overview

11.5.3 Orthofix International N.V. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Orthofix International N.V. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.5.5 Orthofix International N.V. SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Orthofix International N.V. Recent Developments

11.6 Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

11.6.1 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.6.5 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

11.7.1 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Corporation Information

11.7.2 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Business Overview

11.7.3 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.7.5 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Recent Developments

11.8 Bioventus

11.8.1 Bioventus Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bioventus Business Overview

11.8.3 Bioventus Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bioventus Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.8.5 Bioventus SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Bioventus Recent Developments

11.9 Arthrex, Inc.

11.9.1 Arthrex, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Arthrex, Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Arthrex, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Arthrex, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.9.5 Arthrex, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Arthrex, Inc. Recent Developments

11.10 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

11.10.1 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.10.5 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA)

11.11.1 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) Business Overview

11.11.3 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.11.5 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Sanofi-Aventis (Sanofi SA) Recent Developments

11.12 Djo Global, Inc.

11.12.1 Djo Global, Inc. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Djo Global, Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 Djo Global, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Djo Global, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.12.5 Djo Global, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Djo Global, Inc. Recent Developments

11.13 Seikagaku Corporation

11.13.1 Seikagaku Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Seikagaku Corporation Business Overview

11.13.3 Seikagaku Corporation Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Seikagaku Corporation Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.13.5 Seikagaku Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Seikagaku Corporation Recent Developments

11.14 RTI Surgical, Inc.

11.14.1 RTI Surgical, Inc. Corporation Information

11.14.2 RTI Surgical, Inc. Business Overview

11.14.3 RTI Surgical, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 RTI Surgical, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.14.5 RTI Surgical, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 RTI Surgical, Inc. Recent Developments

11.15 Heraeus Holding GmbH

11.15.1 Heraeus Holding GmbH Corporation Information

11.15.2 Heraeus Holding GmbH Business Overview

11.15.3 Heraeus Holding GmbH Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Heraeus Holding GmbH Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.15.5 Heraeus Holding GmbH SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Heraeus Holding GmbH Recent Developments

11.16 Fidia Pharma USA Inc.

11.16.1 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Business Overview

11.16.3 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.16.5 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Fidia Pharma USA Inc. Recent Developments

11.17 TRB Chemedica International SA

11.17.1 TRB Chemedica International SA Corporation Information

11.17.2 TRB Chemedica International SA Business Overview

11.17.3 TRB Chemedica International SA Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 TRB Chemedica International SA Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.17.5 TRB Chemedica International SA SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 TRB Chemedica International SA Recent Developments

11.18 Allosource

11.18.1 Allosource Corporation Information

11.18.2 Allosource Business Overview

11.18.3 Allosource Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Allosource Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.18.5 Allosource SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Allosource Recent Developments

11.19 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc.

11.19.1 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. Corporation Information

11.19.2 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. Business Overview

11.19.3 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.19.5 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc. Recent Developments

11.20 Ito

11.20.1 Ito Corporation Information

11.20.2 Ito Business Overview

11.20.3 Ito Orthobiologics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Ito Orthobiologics Products and Services

11.20.5 Ito SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Ito Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Orthobiologics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Orthobiologics Sales Channels

12.2.2 Orthobiologics Distributors

12.3 Orthobiologics Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Orthobiologics Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Orthobiologics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Orthobiologics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Orthobiologics Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Orthobiologics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Orthobiologics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

