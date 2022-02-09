Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2028 | Israel Chemicals, Clariant International, Lanxess

“

A newly published report titled “Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Organophosphorus Flame Retardant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Israel Chemicals, Clariant International, Lanxess, Thor Specialties, Delamin, DowDuPont, Amfine Chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, Zhejiang Wansheng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Normal Temperature Type

High Temperature Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Buildings & Construction

Electricity & Electronics

Transport

Other



The Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Product Introduction

1.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Industry Trends

1.5.2 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Drivers

1.5.3 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Challenges

1.5.4 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Normal Temperature Type

2.1.2 High Temperature Type

2.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Buildings & Construction

3.1.2 Electricity & Electronics

3.1.3 Transport

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Organophosphorus Flame Retardant in 2021

4.2.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Israel Chemicals

7.1.1 Israel Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 Israel Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Israel Chemicals Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Israel Chemicals Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.1.5 Israel Chemicals Recent Development

7.2 Clariant International

7.2.1 Clariant International Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clariant International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Clariant International Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Clariant International Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.2.5 Clariant International Recent Development

7.3 Lanxess

7.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lanxess Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lanxess Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.4 Thor Specialties

7.4.1 Thor Specialties Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thor Specialties Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Thor Specialties Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Thor Specialties Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.4.5 Thor Specialties Recent Development

7.5 Delamin

7.5.1 Delamin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Delamin Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Delamin Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Delamin Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.5.5 Delamin Recent Development

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.6.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DowDuPont Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DowDuPont Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.7 Amfine Chemicals

7.7.1 Amfine Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Amfine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Amfine Chemicals Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Amfine Chemicals Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.7.5 Amfine Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Huber Engineered Materials

7.8.1 Huber Engineered Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huber Engineered Materials Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huber Engineered Materials Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huber Engineered Materials Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.8.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Development

7.9 Jiangsu Yoke Technology

7.9.1 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.9.5 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Wansheng

7.10.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Distributors

8.3 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Production Mode & Process

8.4 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Sales Channels

8.4.2 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Distributors

8.5 Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”