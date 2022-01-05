Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL

“

The report titled Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Daihachi, Teijin, Nihon Seiko, Stahl, Thor, Zhejiang Wansheng, Jiangsu Yoke, Shandong Haihua, Shandong Morui, Shandong Taixing, Shandong Brother Technology Co, Taizhou Ruishite, Hangzhou JLS, Zhangjiagang Shunchang, Weifang Faretar, Qingyuan Presafer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Halogen-containing

Halogen-free



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Rubber

Textile

Coating

Others



The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants

1.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Halogen-containing

1.2.3 Halogen-free

1.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Rubber

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production

3.4.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production

3.5.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production

3.6.1 China Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production

3.7.1 Japan Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Albemarle

7.2.1 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.2.2 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Albemarle Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Albemarle Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ICL

7.3.1 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.3.2 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ICL Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ICL Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Clariant

7.4.1 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Daihachi

7.5.1 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.5.2 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Daihachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Daihachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Teijin

7.6.1 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.6.2 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nihon Seiko

7.7.1 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nihon Seiko Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nihon Seiko Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Stahl

7.8.1 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.8.2 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Stahl Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Stahl Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Thor

7.9.1 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.9.2 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Thor Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Thor Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Zhejiang Wansheng

7.10.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jiangsu Yoke

7.11.1 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Yoke Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jiangsu Yoke Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shandong Haihua

7.12.1 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shandong Haihua Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shandong Haihua Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shandong Morui

7.13.1 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shandong Morui Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shandong Morui Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shandong Taixing

7.14.1 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shandong Taixing Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shandong Taixing Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Shandong Brother Technology Co

7.15.1 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Shandong Brother Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Shandong Brother Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Taizhou Ruishite

7.16.1 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.16.2 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Taizhou Ruishite Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Taizhou Ruishite Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Hangzhou JLS

7.17.1 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Hangzhou JLS Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Hangzhou JLS Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Zhangjiagang Shunchang

7.18.1 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Weifang Faretar

7.19.1 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.19.2 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Weifang Faretar Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Weifang Faretar Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Qingyuan Presafer

7.20.1 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Corporation Information

7.20.2 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Qingyuan Presafer Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Qingyuan Presafer Recent Developments/Updates

8 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants

8.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Distributors List

9.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industry Trends

10.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Growth Drivers

10.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Challenges

10.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”