Organoclay Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | BYK, Elementis, Fenghong New Material

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Organoclay market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Organoclay market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Organoclay market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Organoclay market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Organoclay market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Organoclay market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Organoclay report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Organoclay Market Research Report: BYK

Elementis

Fenghong New Material

MI-SWACO

MTI

Tolsa

Ashapura

RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC)

Unitech Chemicals

Bentonite Performance Minerals

Qinghong New Material

Huawei Bentonite

Camp-Shinning

Laviosa

Hojun

Changan Renheng

HongYu New Material

Lithium Americas(LAC)



Global Organoclay Market Segmentation by Product: Powder

Granule



Global Organoclay Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings/Inks Industry

Oil Drilling Industry

Lubricating Grease Industry

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Organoclay market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Organoclay research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Organoclay market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Organoclay market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Organoclay report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Organoclay Market Overview

1.1 Organoclay Product Overview

1.2 Organoclay Market Segment by Form

1.2.1 Powder

1.2.2 Granule

1.3 Global Organoclay Market Size by Form

1.3.1 Global Organoclay Market Size Overview by Form (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Organoclay Historic Market Size Review by Form (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Volume by Form (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Value by Form (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Organoclay Average Selling Price (ASP) by Form (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Form (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Volume by Form (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Value by Form (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Organoclay Average Selling Price (ASP) by Form (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Form

1.4.1 North America Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Form (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Form (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Form (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Form (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Form (2017-2022)

2 Global Organoclay Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organoclay Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organoclay Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Organoclay Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organoclay Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organoclay Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organoclay Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organoclay Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Organoclay as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organoclay Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organoclay Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Organoclay Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Organoclay Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Organoclay Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Organoclay Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Organoclay Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Organoclay Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Organoclay Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Organoclay Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Organoclay Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Organoclay by Application

4.1 Organoclay Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings/Inks Industry

4.1.2 Oil Drilling Industry

4.1.3 Lubricating Grease Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Organoclay Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Organoclay Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Organoclay Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Organoclay Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Organoclay Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Organoclay Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Organoclay by Country

5.1 North America Organoclay Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Organoclay by Country

6.1 Europe Organoclay Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Organoclay by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organoclay Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Organoclay by Country

8.1 Latin America Organoclay Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Organoclay by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organoclay Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organoclay Business

10.1 BYK

10.1.1 BYK Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYK Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BYK Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 BYK Organoclay Products Offered

10.1.5 BYK Recent Development

10.2 Elementis

10.2.1 Elementis Corporation Information

10.2.2 Elementis Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Elementis Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Elementis Organoclay Products Offered

10.2.5 Elementis Recent Development

10.3 Fenghong New Material

10.3.1 Fenghong New Material Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fenghong New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fenghong New Material Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Fenghong New Material Organoclay Products Offered

10.3.5 Fenghong New Material Recent Development

10.4 MI-SWACO

10.4.1 MI-SWACO Corporation Information

10.4.2 MI-SWACO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MI-SWACO Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 MI-SWACO Organoclay Products Offered

10.4.5 MI-SWACO Recent Development

10.5 MTI

10.5.1 MTI Corporation Information

10.5.2 MTI Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MTI Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 MTI Organoclay Products Offered

10.5.5 MTI Recent Development

10.6 Tolsa

10.6.1 Tolsa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tolsa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tolsa Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Tolsa Organoclay Products Offered

10.6.5 Tolsa Recent Development

10.7 Ashapura

10.7.1 Ashapura Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ashapura Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ashapura Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Ashapura Organoclay Products Offered

10.7.5 Ashapura Recent Development

10.8 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC)

10.8.1 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC) Corporation Information

10.8.2 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC) Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC) Organoclay Products Offered

10.8.5 RPMinerals (IDIC-SDC) Recent Development

10.9 Unitech Chemicals

10.9.1 Unitech Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Unitech Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Unitech Chemicals Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Unitech Chemicals Organoclay Products Offered

10.9.5 Unitech Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Bentonite Performance Minerals

10.10.1 Bentonite Performance Minerals Corporation Information

10.10.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Bentonite Performance Minerals Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Bentonite Performance Minerals Organoclay Products Offered

10.10.5 Bentonite Performance Minerals Recent Development

10.11 Qinghong New Material

10.11.1 Qinghong New Material Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qinghong New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Qinghong New Material Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Qinghong New Material Organoclay Products Offered

10.11.5 Qinghong New Material Recent Development

10.12 Huawei Bentonite

10.12.1 Huawei Bentonite Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huawei Bentonite Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Huawei Bentonite Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Huawei Bentonite Organoclay Products Offered

10.12.5 Huawei Bentonite Recent Development

10.13 Camp-Shinning

10.13.1 Camp-Shinning Corporation Information

10.13.2 Camp-Shinning Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Camp-Shinning Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Camp-Shinning Organoclay Products Offered

10.13.5 Camp-Shinning Recent Development

10.14 Laviosa

10.14.1 Laviosa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Laviosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Laviosa Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Laviosa Organoclay Products Offered

10.14.5 Laviosa Recent Development

10.15 Hojun

10.15.1 Hojun Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hojun Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hojun Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Hojun Organoclay Products Offered

10.15.5 Hojun Recent Development

10.16 Changan Renheng

10.16.1 Changan Renheng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Changan Renheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Changan Renheng Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Changan Renheng Organoclay Products Offered

10.16.5 Changan Renheng Recent Development

10.17 HongYu New Material

10.17.1 HongYu New Material Corporation Information

10.17.2 HongYu New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HongYu New Material Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 HongYu New Material Organoclay Products Offered

10.17.5 HongYu New Material Recent Development

10.18 Lithium Americas(LAC)

10.18.1 Lithium Americas(LAC) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lithium Americas(LAC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Lithium Americas(LAC) Organoclay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Lithium Americas(LAC) Organoclay Products Offered

10.18.5 Lithium Americas(LAC) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organoclay Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organoclay Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Organoclay Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Organoclay Industry Trends

11.4.2 Organoclay Market Drivers

11.4.3 Organoclay Market Challenges

11.4.4 Organoclay Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Organoclay Distributors

12.3 Organoclay Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

