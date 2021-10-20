Organic Wine Market Trends Analysis, Leading Players Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027| E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Organic Wine market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Organic Wine market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Organic Wine market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Organic Wine market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3109810/global-organic-wine-market

The competitive landscape of the global Organic Wine market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Organic Wine market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Organic Wine Market Research Report: E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Concha y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor, Pernod-Ricard, Bronco Wine, Caviro, Trinchero Family Estates, Antinori, Changyu, Casella Family Brands, Diageo, China Great Wall Wine, Jacob’s Creek, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Global Organic Wine Market by Type: Organic Sparkling Wine, Organic Still Wine

Global Organic Wine Market by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Online Channel, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Organic Wine market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Organic Wine market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Organic Wine market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3109810/global-organic-wine-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Organic Wine market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Organic Wine market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Organic Wine market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Organic Wine market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Organic Wine market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Organic Wine market?

Table of Contents

1 Organic Wine Market Overview

1.1 Organic Wine Product Overview

1.2 Organic Wine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic Sparkling Wine

1.2.2 Organic Still Wine

1.3 Global Organic Wine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Wine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Organic Wine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Organic Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Organic Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Organic Wine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Wine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Wine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Wine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Wine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Wine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Wine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Organic Wine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Wine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Wine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Organic Wine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Organic Wine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Organic Wine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Organic Wine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Organic Wine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Organic Wine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Organic Wine by Application

4.1 Organic Wine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4.1.2 Specialist Retailers

4.1.3 Online Channel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Organic Wine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Organic Wine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Organic Wine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Organic Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Organic Wine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Organic Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Organic Wine by Country

5.1 North America Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Organic Wine by Country

6.1 Europe Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Organic Wine by Country

8.1 Latin America Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Wine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Wine Business

10.1 E&J Gallo

10.1.1 E&J Gallo Corporation Information

10.1.2 E&J Gallo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 E&J Gallo Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 E&J Gallo Organic Wine Products Offered

10.1.5 E&J Gallo Recent Development

10.2 The Wine Group

10.2.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Wine Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 The Wine Group Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 E&J Gallo Organic Wine Products Offered

10.2.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

10.3 Constellation Brands

10.3.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Constellation Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Constellation Brands Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Constellation Brands Organic Wine Products Offered

10.3.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

10.4 Castel

10.4.1 Castel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Castel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Castel Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Castel Organic Wine Products Offered

10.4.5 Castel Recent Development

10.5 Accolade Wines

10.5.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

10.5.2 Accolade Wines Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Accolade Wines Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Accolade Wines Organic Wine Products Offered

10.5.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

10.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV

10.6.1 Cantine Riunite & CIV Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cantine Riunite & CIV Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cantine Riunite & CIV Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cantine Riunite & CIV Organic Wine Products Offered

10.6.5 Cantine Riunite & CIV Recent Development

10.7 Concha y Toro

10.7.1 Concha y Toro Corporation Information

10.7.2 Concha y Toro Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Concha y Toro Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Concha y Toro Organic Wine Products Offered

10.7.5 Concha y Toro Recent Development

10.8 Treasury Wine Estates

10.8.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information

10.8.2 Treasury Wine Estates Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Treasury Wine Estates Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Treasury Wine Estates Organic Wine Products Offered

10.8.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development

10.9 Grupo Penaflor

10.9.1 Grupo Penaflor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Grupo Penaflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Grupo Penaflor Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Grupo Penaflor Organic Wine Products Offered

10.9.5 Grupo Penaflor Recent Development

10.10 Pernod-Ricard

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pernod-Ricard Organic Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pernod-Ricard Recent Development

10.11 Bronco Wine

10.11.1 Bronco Wine Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bronco Wine Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bronco Wine Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bronco Wine Organic Wine Products Offered

10.11.5 Bronco Wine Recent Development

10.12 Caviro

10.12.1 Caviro Corporation Information

10.12.2 Caviro Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Caviro Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Caviro Organic Wine Products Offered

10.12.5 Caviro Recent Development

10.13 Trinchero Family Estates

10.13.1 Trinchero Family Estates Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trinchero Family Estates Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Trinchero Family Estates Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Trinchero Family Estates Organic Wine Products Offered

10.13.5 Trinchero Family Estates Recent Development

10.14 Antinori

10.14.1 Antinori Corporation Information

10.14.2 Antinori Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Antinori Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Antinori Organic Wine Products Offered

10.14.5 Antinori Recent Development

10.15 Changyu

10.15.1 Changyu Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Changyu Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Changyu Organic Wine Products Offered

10.15.5 Changyu Recent Development

10.16 Casella Family Brands

10.16.1 Casella Family Brands Corporation Information

10.16.2 Casella Family Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Casella Family Brands Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Casella Family Brands Organic Wine Products Offered

10.16.5 Casella Family Brands Recent Development

10.17 Diageo

10.17.1 Diageo Corporation Information

10.17.2 Diageo Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Diageo Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Diageo Organic Wine Products Offered

10.17.5 Diageo Recent Development

10.18 China Great Wall Wine

10.18.1 China Great Wall Wine Corporation Information

10.18.2 China Great Wall Wine Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 China Great Wall Wine Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 China Great Wall Wine Organic Wine Products Offered

10.18.5 China Great Wall Wine Recent Development

10.19 Jacob’s Creek

10.19.1 Jacob’s Creek Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jacob’s Creek Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jacob’s Creek Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jacob’s Creek Organic Wine Products Offered

10.19.5 Jacob’s Creek Recent Development

10.20 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

10.20.1 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Organic Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Organic Wine Products Offered

10.20.5 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Wine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Wine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Organic Wine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Organic Wine Distributors

12.3 Organic Wine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.