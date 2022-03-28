Organic Soybean Oil Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2028| ACH ,ConAgra Foods ,Elburg Global

Los Angeles, United States: The global Organic Soybean Oil market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Organic Soybean Oil market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Organic Soybean Oil Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Organic Soybean Oil market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Organic Soybean Oil market.

Leading players of the global Organic Soybean Oil market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Organic Soybean Oil market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Organic Soybean Oil market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Organic Soybean Oil market.

Organic Soybean Oil Market Leading Players

ACH, ConAgra Foods, Elburg Global, ADVOC, Savola Group, Cairo Oil and Soap, Federated Group, TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS, SAPORITO FOODS, J.M. Smucker, FELDA, NutriAsia, Lam Soon, N.K. Proteins, CHS, ADM, Sunora Foods, Henry Lamotte, Yonca Gida, Cargill, Taj Agro International, Xiwang Group, Shandong Sanxing Group, COFCO Group, Yingma, Changsheng Group, Sanmark

Organic Soybean Oil Segmentation by Product

Barrel, Bottled, Other

Organic Soybean Oil Segmentation by Application

Home Use, Food Service, Food Industrial, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Organic Soybean Oil market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Organic Soybean Oil market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Organic Soybean Oil market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Organic Soybean Oil market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Organic Soybean Oil market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Organic Soybean Oil market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Soybean Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Barrel

1.2.3 Bottled

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Food Service

1.3.4 Food Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Organic Soybean Oil by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Organic Soybean Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Organic Soybean Oil in 2021

3.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organic Soybean Oil Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Organic Soybean Oil Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Soybean Oil Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 ACH

11.1.1 ACH Corporation Information

11.1.2 ACH Overview

11.1.3 ACH Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 ACH Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 ACH Recent Developments

11.2 ConAgra Foods

11.2.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

11.2.2 ConAgra Foods Overview

11.2.3 ConAgra Foods Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 ConAgra Foods Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Developments

11.3 Elburg Global

11.3.1 Elburg Global Corporation Information

11.3.2 Elburg Global Overview

11.3.3 Elburg Global Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Elburg Global Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Elburg Global Recent Developments

11.4 ADVOC

11.4.1 ADVOC Corporation Information

11.4.2 ADVOC Overview

11.4.3 ADVOC Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 ADVOC Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 ADVOC Recent Developments

11.5 Savola Group

11.5.1 Savola Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Savola Group Overview

11.5.3 Savola Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Savola Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Savola Group Recent Developments

11.6 Cairo Oil and Soap

11.6.1 Cairo Oil and Soap Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cairo Oil and Soap Overview

11.6.3 Cairo Oil and Soap Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Cairo Oil and Soap Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Cairo Oil and Soap Recent Developments

11.7 Federated Group

11.7.1 Federated Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Federated Group Overview

11.7.3 Federated Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Federated Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Federated Group Recent Developments

11.8 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS

11.8.1 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS Corporation Information

11.8.2 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS Overview

11.8.3 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS Recent Developments

11.9 SAPORITO FOODS

11.9.1 SAPORITO FOODS Corporation Information

11.9.2 SAPORITO FOODS Overview

11.9.3 SAPORITO FOODS Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 SAPORITO FOODS Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 SAPORITO FOODS Recent Developments

11.10 J.M. Smucker

11.10.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

11.10.2 J.M. Smucker Overview

11.10.3 J.M. Smucker Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 J.M. Smucker Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 J.M. Smucker Recent Developments

11.11 FELDA

11.11.1 FELDA Corporation Information

11.11.2 FELDA Overview

11.11.3 FELDA Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 FELDA Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 FELDA Recent Developments

11.12 NutriAsia

11.12.1 NutriAsia Corporation Information

11.12.2 NutriAsia Overview

11.12.3 NutriAsia Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 NutriAsia Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 NutriAsia Recent Developments

11.13 Lam Soon

11.13.1 Lam Soon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lam Soon Overview

11.13.3 Lam Soon Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Lam Soon Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Lam Soon Recent Developments

11.14 N.K. Proteins

11.14.1 N.K. Proteins Corporation Information

11.14.2 N.K. Proteins Overview

11.14.3 N.K. Proteins Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 N.K. Proteins Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 N.K. Proteins Recent Developments

11.15 CHS

11.15.1 CHS Corporation Information

11.15.2 CHS Overview

11.15.3 CHS Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 CHS Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 CHS Recent Developments

11.16 ADM

11.16.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.16.2 ADM Overview

11.16.3 ADM Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 ADM Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 ADM Recent Developments

11.17 Sunora Foods

11.17.1 Sunora Foods Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sunora Foods Overview

11.17.3 Sunora Foods Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Sunora Foods Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Sunora Foods Recent Developments

11.18 Henry Lamotte

11.18.1 Henry Lamotte Corporation Information

11.18.2 Henry Lamotte Overview

11.18.3 Henry Lamotte Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Henry Lamotte Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Henry Lamotte Recent Developments

11.19 Yonca Gida

11.19.1 Yonca Gida Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yonca Gida Overview

11.19.3 Yonca Gida Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 Yonca Gida Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 Yonca Gida Recent Developments

11.20 Cargill

11.20.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.20.2 Cargill Overview

11.20.3 Cargill Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Cargill Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Cargill Recent Developments

11.21 Taj Agro International

11.21.1 Taj Agro International Corporation Information

11.21.2 Taj Agro International Overview

11.21.3 Taj Agro International Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Taj Agro International Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Taj Agro International Recent Developments

11.22 Xiwang Group

11.22.1 Xiwang Group Corporation Information

11.22.2 Xiwang Group Overview

11.22.3 Xiwang Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Xiwang Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Xiwang Group Recent Developments

11.23 Shandong Sanxing Group

11.23.1 Shandong Sanxing Group Corporation Information

11.23.2 Shandong Sanxing Group Overview

11.23.3 Shandong Sanxing Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 Shandong Sanxing Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Shandong Sanxing Group Recent Developments

11.24 COFCO Group

11.24.1 COFCO Group Corporation Information

11.24.2 COFCO Group Overview

11.24.3 COFCO Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.24.4 COFCO Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 COFCO Group Recent Developments

11.25 Yingma

11.25.1 Yingma Corporation Information

11.25.2 Yingma Overview

11.25.3 Yingma Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.25.4 Yingma Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.25.5 Yingma Recent Developments

11.26 Changsheng Group

11.26.1 Changsheng Group Corporation Information

11.26.2 Changsheng Group Overview

11.26.3 Changsheng Group Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.26.4 Changsheng Group Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.26.5 Changsheng Group Recent Developments

11.27 Sanmark

11.27.1 Sanmark Corporation Information

11.27.2 Sanmark Overview

11.27.3 Sanmark Organic Soybean Oil Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.27.4 Sanmark Organic Soybean Oil Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.27.5 Sanmark Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Organic Soybean Oil Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Organic Soybean Oil Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Organic Soybean Oil Production Mode & Process

12.4 Organic Soybean Oil Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Organic Soybean Oil Sales Channels

12.4.2 Organic Soybean Oil Distributors

12.5 Organic Soybean Oil Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Organic Soybean Oil Industry Trends

13.2 Organic Soybean Oil Market Drivers

13.3 Organic Soybean Oil Market Challenges

13.4 Organic Soybean Oil Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Organic Soybean Oil Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

