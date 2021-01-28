Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 AGC, Heliatek, Mitsubishi Chemical

Organic photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power. The current production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the R & D stage and a small number of demonstration projects. The photoelectric conversion research scholars is faced with the challenge of organic solar cell efficiency cannot always satisfactory, conversion rate, experimental conditions to maintain the current conversion efficiency between 12%-18%, but small batch production only between 5%-7%, the conversion efficiency is too low. Moreover, the use of organic materials is easily affected by the temperature and air, which leads to the aging of the device, which affects the performance.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market The global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size is projected to reach US$ 579.1 million by 2026, from US$ 96.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Scope and Segment Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, ARMOR Group, AGC, Heliatek, Mitsubishi Chemical, Belectric, Henkel, Sunew, Advent Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, Toshiba, Heraeus, BASF, DisaSolar, EMD Performance Materials, Infinity PV ApS, ENI, Raynergy Tek Incorporation, NanoFlex Power Corporation, Solar Windows Technologies, Mekoprint, KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Breakdown Data by Type
PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction), Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)
Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics, Wearable Device, Architecture & Building Integration, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)
1.2.3 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC) 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Wearable Device
1.3.4 Architecture & Building Integration
1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production 2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 ARMOR Group
12.1.1 ARMOR Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 ARMOR Group Overview
12.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.1.5 ARMOR Group Related Developments 12.2 AGC
12.2.1 AGC Corporation Information
12.2.2 AGC Overview
12.2.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.2.5 AGC Related Developments 12.3 Heliatek
12.3.1 Heliatek Corporation Information
12.3.2 Heliatek Overview
12.3.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.3.5 Heliatek Related Developments 12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview
12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments 12.5 Belectric
12.5.1 Belectric Corporation Information
12.5.2 Belectric Overview
12.5.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.5.5 Belectric Related Developments 12.6 Henkel
12.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Henkel Overview
12.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.6.5 Henkel Related Developments 12.7 Sunew
12.7.1 Sunew Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sunew Overview
12.7.3 Sunew Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sunew Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.7.5 Sunew Related Developments 12.8 Advent Technologies Inc.
12.8.1 Advent Technologies Inc. Corporation Information
12.8.2 Advent Technologies Inc. Overview
12.8.3 Advent Technologies Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Advent Technologies Inc. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.8.5 Advent Technologies Inc. Related Developments 12.9 Sumitomo Chemical
12.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments 12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toshiba Overview
12.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.10.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.11 Heraeus
12.11.1 Heraeus Corporation Information
12.11.2 Heraeus Overview
12.11.3 Heraeus Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Heraeus Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.11.5 Heraeus Related Developments 12.12 BASF
12.12.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.12.2 BASF Overview
12.12.3 BASF Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 BASF Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.12.5 BASF Related Developments 12.13 DisaSolar
12.13.1 DisaSolar Corporation Information
12.13.2 DisaSolar Overview
12.13.3 DisaSolar Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 DisaSolar Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.13.5 DisaSolar Related Developments 12.14 EMD Performance Materials
12.14.1 EMD Performance Materials Corporation Information
12.14.2 EMD Performance Materials Overview
12.14.3 EMD Performance Materials Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 EMD Performance Materials Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.14.5 EMD Performance Materials Related Developments 12.15 Infinity PV ApS
12.15.1 Infinity PV ApS Corporation Information
12.15.2 Infinity PV ApS Overview
12.15.3 Infinity PV ApS Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Infinity PV ApS Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.15.5 Infinity PV ApS Related Developments 12.16 ENI
12.16.1 ENI Corporation Information
12.16.2 ENI Overview
12.16.3 ENI Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 ENI Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.16.5 ENI Related Developments 12.17 Raynergy Tek Incorporation
12.17.1 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Corporation Information
12.17.2 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Overview
12.17.3 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.17.5 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Related Developments 12.18 NanoFlex Power Corporation
12.18.1 NanoFlex Power Corporation Corporation Information
12.18.2 NanoFlex Power Corporation Overview
12.18.3 NanoFlex Power Corporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 NanoFlex Power Corporation Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.18.5 NanoFlex Power Corporation Related Developments 12.19 Solar Windows Technologies
12.19.1 Solar Windows Technologies Corporation Information
12.19.2 Solar Windows Technologies Overview
12.19.3 Solar Windows Technologies Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Solar Windows Technologies Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.19.5 Solar Windows Technologies Related Developments 12.20 Mekoprint
12.20.1 Mekoprint Corporation Information
12.20.2 Mekoprint Overview
12.20.3 Mekoprint Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Mekoprint Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.20.5 Mekoprint Related Developments 8.21 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
12.21.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Corporation Information
12.21.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Overview
12.21.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Description
12.21.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Distributors 13.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry Trends 14.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Drivers 14.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Challenges 14.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
