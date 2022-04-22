Organic Canola Oil Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2028|Cargill, Bunge, ADM

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Organic Canola Oil market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Organic Canola Oil market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Organic Canola Oil market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Organic Canola Oil market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Organic Canola Oil market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Cargill, Bunge, ADM, Richardson Oilseed, Viterra, Al Ghurair, CHS, Pacific Coast Canola (PCC), Oliyar, Wilmar International, COFCO, Chinatex Corporation, Maple Grain and Oil Industry, HSGC, Zhongsheng, Allstar, H-Best, Yingcheng Oil Company, Daodaoquan, Northstar Agri Industries, Resaca Sun Feeds, Producers Cooperative Oil Mill, Sunora Foods, Atlantic Pacific Foods, AusOils, Cootamundra Oilseed, MSM Milling, Riverland Oilseeds, Riverina Oils, Hona Organic, Alba Edible Oils, Goodman Fielder, Merels Foods, Peerless Food, Hart AgStrong, Adams Group, Jinlongyu, Luhua, Fulinmen, Liangyou Group, Windemere Oilseeds

The global Organic Canola Oil market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Organic Canola Oil market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Organic Canola Oil market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Organic Canola Oil market.

Global Organic Canola Oil Market by Type: Pressed

Leaching



Global Organic Canola Oil Market by Application: Home Use

Food Service

Food Industrial

Others



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Organic Canola Oil market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Organic Canola Oil market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Organic Canola Oil market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Organic Canola Oil market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Organic Canola Oil market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Organic Canola Oil market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Organic Canola Oil market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Canola Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Organic Canola Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Organic Canola Oil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Organic Canola Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Organic Canola Oil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Organic Canola Oil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Organic Canola Oil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Organic Canola Oil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Organic Canola Oil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Organic Canola Oil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Pressed

2.1.2 Leaching

2.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Organic Canola Oil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Use

3.1.2 Food Service

3.1.3 Food Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Organic Canola Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Organic Canola Oil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Organic Canola Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Organic Canola Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Organic Canola Oil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Organic Canola Oil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organic Canola Oil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Organic Canola Oil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Organic Canola Oil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Organic Canola Oil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Organic Canola Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Organic Canola Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organic Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organic Canola Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Canola Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organic Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organic Canola Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organic Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organic Canola Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Canola Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Canola Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cargill Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cargill Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.2 Bunge

7.2.1 Bunge Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bunge Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bunge Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bunge Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 Bunge Recent Development

7.3 ADM

7.3.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.3.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ADM Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ADM Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 ADM Recent Development

7.4 Richardson Oilseed

7.4.1 Richardson Oilseed Corporation Information

7.4.2 Richardson Oilseed Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Richardson Oilseed Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Richardson Oilseed Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Richardson Oilseed Recent Development

7.5 Viterra

7.5.1 Viterra Corporation Information

7.5.2 Viterra Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Viterra Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Viterra Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Viterra Recent Development

7.6 Al Ghurair

7.6.1 Al Ghurair Corporation Information

7.6.2 Al Ghurair Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Al Ghurair Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Al Ghurair Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Al Ghurair Recent Development

7.7 CHS

7.7.1 CHS Corporation Information

7.7.2 CHS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CHS Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CHS Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 CHS Recent Development

7.8 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

7.8.1 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 Pacific Coast Canola (PCC) Recent Development

7.9 Oliyar

7.9.1 Oliyar Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oliyar Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Oliyar Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Oliyar Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Oliyar Recent Development

7.10 Wilmar International

7.10.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wilmar International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wilmar International Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wilmar International Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

7.11 COFCO

7.11.1 COFCO Corporation Information

7.11.2 COFCO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 COFCO Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 COFCO Organic Canola Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 COFCO Recent Development

7.12 Chinatex Corporation

7.12.1 Chinatex Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chinatex Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chinatex Corporation Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chinatex Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Chinatex Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Maple Grain and Oil Industry

7.13.1 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Products Offered

7.13.5 Maple Grain and Oil Industry Recent Development

7.14 HSGC

7.14.1 HSGC Corporation Information

7.14.2 HSGC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HSGC Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HSGC Products Offered

7.14.5 HSGC Recent Development

7.15 Zhongsheng

7.15.1 Zhongsheng Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhongsheng Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhongsheng Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhongsheng Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhongsheng Recent Development

7.16 Allstar

7.16.1 Allstar Corporation Information

7.16.2 Allstar Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Allstar Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Allstar Products Offered

7.16.5 Allstar Recent Development

7.17 H-Best

7.17.1 H-Best Corporation Information

7.17.2 H-Best Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 H-Best Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 H-Best Products Offered

7.17.5 H-Best Recent Development

7.18 Yingcheng Oil Company

7.18.1 Yingcheng Oil Company Corporation Information

7.18.2 Yingcheng Oil Company Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Yingcheng Oil Company Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Yingcheng Oil Company Products Offered

7.18.5 Yingcheng Oil Company Recent Development

7.19 Daodaoquan

7.19.1 Daodaoquan Corporation Information

7.19.2 Daodaoquan Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Daodaoquan Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Daodaoquan Products Offered

7.19.5 Daodaoquan Recent Development

7.20 Northstar Agri Industries

7.20.1 Northstar Agri Industries Corporation Information

7.20.2 Northstar Agri Industries Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Northstar Agri Industries Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Northstar Agri Industries Products Offered

7.20.5 Northstar Agri Industries Recent Development

7.21 Resaca Sun Feeds

7.21.1 Resaca Sun Feeds Corporation Information

7.21.2 Resaca Sun Feeds Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Resaca Sun Feeds Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Resaca Sun Feeds Products Offered

7.21.5 Resaca Sun Feeds Recent Development

7.22 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill

7.22.1 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill Corporation Information

7.22.2 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill Products Offered

7.22.5 Producers Cooperative Oil Mill Recent Development

7.23 Sunora Foods

7.23.1 Sunora Foods Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sunora Foods Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sunora Foods Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sunora Foods Products Offered

7.23.5 Sunora Foods Recent Development

7.24 Atlantic Pacific Foods

7.24.1 Atlantic Pacific Foods Corporation Information

7.24.2 Atlantic Pacific Foods Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Atlantic Pacific Foods Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Atlantic Pacific Foods Products Offered

7.24.5 Atlantic Pacific Foods Recent Development

7.25 AusOils

7.25.1 AusOils Corporation Information

7.25.2 AusOils Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 AusOils Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 AusOils Products Offered

7.25.5 AusOils Recent Development

7.26 Cootamundra Oilseed

7.26.1 Cootamundra Oilseed Corporation Information

7.26.2 Cootamundra Oilseed Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Cootamundra Oilseed Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Cootamundra Oilseed Products Offered

7.26.5 Cootamundra Oilseed Recent Development

7.27 MSM Milling

7.27.1 MSM Milling Corporation Information

7.27.2 MSM Milling Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 MSM Milling Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 MSM Milling Products Offered

7.27.5 MSM Milling Recent Development

7.28 Riverland Oilseeds

7.28.1 Riverland Oilseeds Corporation Information

7.28.2 Riverland Oilseeds Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Riverland Oilseeds Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Riverland Oilseeds Products Offered

7.28.5 Riverland Oilseeds Recent Development

7.29 Riverina Oils

7.29.1 Riverina Oils Corporation Information

7.29.2 Riverina Oils Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Riverina Oils Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Riverina Oils Products Offered

7.29.5 Riverina Oils Recent Development

7.30 Hona Organic

7.30.1 Hona Organic Corporation Information

7.30.2 Hona Organic Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Hona Organic Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Hona Organic Products Offered

7.30.5 Hona Organic Recent Development

7.31 Alba Edible Oils

7.31.1 Alba Edible Oils Corporation Information

7.31.2 Alba Edible Oils Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Alba Edible Oils Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Alba Edible Oils Products Offered

7.31.5 Alba Edible Oils Recent Development

7.32 Goodman Fielder

7.32.1 Goodman Fielder Corporation Information

7.32.2 Goodman Fielder Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Goodman Fielder Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Goodman Fielder Products Offered

7.32.5 Goodman Fielder Recent Development

7.33 Merels Foods

7.33.1 Merels Foods Corporation Information

7.33.2 Merels Foods Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Merels Foods Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Merels Foods Products Offered

7.33.5 Merels Foods Recent Development

7.34 Peerless Food

7.34.1 Peerless Food Corporation Information

7.34.2 Peerless Food Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Peerless Food Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Peerless Food Products Offered

7.34.5 Peerless Food Recent Development

7.35 Hart AgStrong

7.35.1 Hart AgStrong Corporation Information

7.35.2 Hart AgStrong Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 Hart AgStrong Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 Hart AgStrong Products Offered

7.35.5 Hart AgStrong Recent Development

7.36 Adams Group

7.36.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

7.36.2 Adams Group Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Adams Group Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Adams Group Products Offered

7.36.5 Adams Group Recent Development

7.37 Jinlongyu

7.37.1 Jinlongyu Corporation Information

7.37.2 Jinlongyu Description and Business Overview

7.37.3 Jinlongyu Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.37.4 Jinlongyu Products Offered

7.37.5 Jinlongyu Recent Development

7.38 Luhua

7.38.1 Luhua Corporation Information

7.38.2 Luhua Description and Business Overview

7.38.3 Luhua Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.38.4 Luhua Products Offered

7.38.5 Luhua Recent Development

7.39 Fulinmen

7.39.1 Fulinmen Corporation Information

7.39.2 Fulinmen Description and Business Overview

7.39.3 Fulinmen Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.39.4 Fulinmen Products Offered

7.39.5 Fulinmen Recent Development

7.40 Liangyou Group

7.40.1 Liangyou Group Corporation Information

7.40.2 Liangyou Group Description and Business Overview

7.40.3 Liangyou Group Organic Canola Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.40.4 Liangyou Group Products Offered

7.40.5 Liangyou Group Recent Development

7.41 Windemere Oilseeds

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Organic Canola Oil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Organic Canola Oil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Organic Canola Oil Distributors

8.3 Organic Canola Oil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Organic Canola Oil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Organic Canola Oil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Organic Canola Oil Distributors

8.5 Organic Canola Oil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.