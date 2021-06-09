Orbital Welding Equipment Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027| ESAB(AMI), Magnatech, Fronius International GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Orbital Welding Equipment report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Orbital Welding Equipment market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Orbital Welding Equipment report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Orbital Welding Equipment report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Orbital Welding Equipment market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Orbital Welding Equipment research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Orbital Welding Equipment report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Research Report: ESAB(AMI), Magnatech, Fronius International GmbH, AXXAIR, Orbitec GmbH, Swagelok, Orbitalum Tools, Lincoln Electric, Liburdi Dimetrics, Gullco Internationals, STELIN, Zhengzhou Kehui Technology, Orbitalservice GmbH, Westfalen AG

Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market by Type: Pipe Orbital Welding, Fusion Orbital Welding, Tube to Tubesheet Welding

Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market by Application: Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Boiler Tube, Food & Beverage Industry, Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Orbital Welding Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Orbital Welding Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Orbital Welding Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Orbital Welding Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Orbital Welding Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Orbital Welding Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pipe Orbital Welding

1.2.2 Fusion Orbital Welding

1.2.3 Tube to Tubesheet Welding

1.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Orbital Welding Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Orbital Welding Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Orbital Welding Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Orbital Welding Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Orbital Welding Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Orbital Welding Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Orbital Welding Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Orbital Welding Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Orbital Welding Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Orbital Welding Equipment by Application

4.1 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Boiler Tube

4.1.4 Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Orbital Welding Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Orbital Welding Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orbital Welding Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orbital Welding Equipment Business

10.1 ESAB(AMI)

10.1.1 ESAB(AMI) Corporation Information

10.1.2 ESAB(AMI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ESAB(AMI) Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ESAB(AMI) Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 ESAB(AMI) Recent Development

10.2 Magnatech

10.2.1 Magnatech Corporation Information

10.2.2 Magnatech Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Magnatech Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Magnatech Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Magnatech Recent Development

10.3 Fronius International GmbH

10.3.1 Fronius International GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fronius International GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fronius International GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fronius International GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Fronius International GmbH Recent Development

10.4 AXXAIR

10.4.1 AXXAIR Corporation Information

10.4.2 AXXAIR Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AXXAIR Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AXXAIR Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 AXXAIR Recent Development

10.5 Orbitec GmbH

10.5.1 Orbitec GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 Orbitec GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Orbitec GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Orbitec GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Orbitec GmbH Recent Development

10.6 Swagelok

10.6.1 Swagelok Corporation Information

10.6.2 Swagelok Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Swagelok Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Swagelok Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Swagelok Recent Development

10.7 Orbitalum Tools

10.7.1 Orbitalum Tools Corporation Information

10.7.2 Orbitalum Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Orbitalum Tools Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Orbitalum Tools Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Orbitalum Tools Recent Development

10.8 Lincoln Electric

10.8.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lincoln Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lincoln Electric Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lincoln Electric Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

10.9 Liburdi Dimetrics

10.9.1 Liburdi Dimetrics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liburdi Dimetrics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Liburdi Dimetrics Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Liburdi Dimetrics Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Liburdi Dimetrics Recent Development

10.10 Gullco Internationals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Orbital Welding Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gullco Internationals Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gullco Internationals Recent Development

10.11 STELIN

10.11.1 STELIN Corporation Information

10.11.2 STELIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 STELIN Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 STELIN Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 STELIN Recent Development

10.12 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology

10.12.1 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhengzhou Kehui Technology Recent Development

10.13 Orbitalservice GmbH

10.13.1 Orbitalservice GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Orbitalservice GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Orbitalservice GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Orbitalservice GmbH Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Orbitalservice GmbH Recent Development

10.14 Westfalen AG

10.14.1 Westfalen AG Corporation Information

10.14.2 Westfalen AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Westfalen AG Orbital Welding Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Westfalen AG Orbital Welding Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Westfalen AG Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Orbital Welding Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Orbital Welding Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Orbital Welding Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Orbital Welding Equipment Distributors

12.3 Orbital Welding Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

