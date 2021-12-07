Oral Irrigator Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Oral Irrigator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oral Irrigator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oral Irrigator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oral Irrigator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oral Irrigator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oral Irrigator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oral Irrigator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oral Irrigator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oral Irrigator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oral Irrigator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oral Irrigator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oral Irrigator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss, Matwave, Pro-Floss, H2Oral, H2Ofloss, Candeon, Risun, P&G, Fly Cat Oral Care

Market Segmentation by Product:

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Dentistry



The Oral Irrigator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oral Irrigator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oral Irrigator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oral Irrigator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oral Irrigator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oral Irrigator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oral Irrigator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oral Irrigator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oral Irrigator Market Overview

1.1 Oral Irrigator Product Overview

1.2 Oral Irrigator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Countertop Oral Irrigator

1.2.2 Cordless Oral Irrigator

1.3 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Oral Irrigator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Oral Irrigator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Oral Irrigator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oral Irrigator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oral Irrigator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Oral Irrigator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oral Irrigator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oral Irrigator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oral Irrigator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oral Irrigator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oral Irrigator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oral Irrigator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oral Irrigator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Oral Irrigator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oral Irrigator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Oral Irrigator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Oral Irrigator by Application

4.1 Oral Irrigator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Dentistry

4.2 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Oral Irrigator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Oral Irrigator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Oral Irrigator by Country

5.1 North America Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Oral Irrigator by Country

6.1 Europe Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Oral Irrigator by Country

8.1 Latin America Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Irrigator Business

10.1 Water Pik

10.1.1 Water Pik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Water Pik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Water Pik Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Water Pik Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.1.5 Water Pik Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Philips Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Panasonic

10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Panasonic Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Panasonic Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.4 Oral-B

10.4.1 Oral-B Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oral-B Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Oral-B Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Oral-B Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.4.5 Oral-B Recent Development

10.5 Jetpik

10.5.1 Jetpik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jetpik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Jetpik Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Jetpik Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.5.5 Jetpik Recent Development

10.6 Aquapick

10.6.1 Aquapick Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aquapick Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aquapick Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aquapick Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.6.5 Aquapick Recent Development

10.7 Conair Corporation

10.7.1 Conair Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Conair Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Conair Corporation Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Conair Corporation Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.7.5 Conair Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Hydro Floss

10.8.1 Hydro Floss Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hydro Floss Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.8.5 Hydro Floss Recent Development

10.9 Matwave

10.9.1 Matwave Corporation Information

10.9.2 Matwave Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Matwave Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Matwave Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.9.5 Matwave Recent Development

10.10 Pro-Floss

10.10.1 Pro-Floss Corporation Information

10.10.2 Pro-Floss Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Pro-Floss Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Pro-Floss Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.10.5 Pro-Floss Recent Development

10.11 H2Oral

10.11.1 H2Oral Corporation Information

10.11.2 H2Oral Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 H2Oral Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 H2Oral Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.11.5 H2Oral Recent Development

10.12 H2Ofloss

10.12.1 H2Ofloss Corporation Information

10.12.2 H2Ofloss Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 H2Ofloss Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 H2Ofloss Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.12.5 H2Ofloss Recent Development

10.13 Candeon

10.13.1 Candeon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Candeon Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Candeon Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Candeon Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.13.5 Candeon Recent Development

10.14 Risun

10.14.1 Risun Corporation Information

10.14.2 Risun Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Risun Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Risun Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.14.5 Risun Recent Development

10.15 P&G

10.15.1 P&G Corporation Information

10.15.2 P&G Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 P&G Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 P&G Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.15.5 P&G Recent Development

10.16 Fly Cat Oral Care

10.16.1 Fly Cat Oral Care Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fly Cat Oral Care Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fly Cat Oral Care Oral Irrigator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Fly Cat Oral Care Oral Irrigator Products Offered

10.16.5 Fly Cat Oral Care Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oral Irrigator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oral Irrigator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Oral Irrigator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Oral Irrigator Distributors

12.3 Oral Irrigator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

