Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2028 | Birlasoft, Deloitte, CapGemini

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Leading Players: Birlasoft, Deloitte, CapGemini, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, MIPRO, BIAS, BTRG, CGI Group, CherryRoad Technologies, GNC Consulting, NTT DATA Corporation, Ataway, Bart & Associates, Dimension Data, Cognizant, Decipher Software Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Drivestream, eVerge Group, Fasur Technologies, Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, MLN Infotech, Mythics, PwC, Sierra-Cedar, SkyBridge Global

Product Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market?

• How will the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service

1.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Online Service

2.5 Offline Service 3 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Birlasoft

5.1.1 Birlasoft Profile

5.1.2 Birlasoft Main Business

5.1.3 Birlasoft Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Birlasoft Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Birlasoft Recent Developments

5.2 Deloitte

5.2.1 Deloitte Profile

5.2.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.2.3 Deloitte Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Deloitte Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

5.3 CapGemini

5.3.1 CapGemini Profile

5.3.2 CapGemini Main Business

5.3.3 CapGemini Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CapGemini Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Wipro Recent Developments

5.4 Wipro

5.4.1 Wipro Profile

5.4.2 Wipro Main Business

5.4.3 Wipro Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Wipro Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Wipro Recent Developments

5.5 Tata Consultancy Services

5.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile

5.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business

5.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments

5.6 MIPRO

5.6.1 MIPRO Profile

5.6.2 MIPRO Main Business

5.6.3 MIPRO Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 MIPRO Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 MIPRO Recent Developments

5.7 BIAS

5.7.1 BIAS Profile

5.7.2 BIAS Main Business

5.7.3 BIAS Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BIAS Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 BIAS Recent Developments

5.8 BTRG

5.8.1 BTRG Profile

5.8.2 BTRG Main Business

5.8.3 BTRG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BTRG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 BTRG Recent Developments

5.9 CGI Group

5.9.1 CGI Group Profile

5.9.2 CGI Group Main Business

5.9.3 CGI Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CGI Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 CGI Group Recent Developments

5.10 CherryRoad Technologies

5.10.1 CherryRoad Technologies Profile

5.10.2 CherryRoad Technologies Main Business

5.10.3 CherryRoad Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CherryRoad Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 CherryRoad Technologies Recent Developments

5.11 GNC Consulting

5.11.1 GNC Consulting Profile

5.11.2 GNC Consulting Main Business

5.11.3 GNC Consulting Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GNC Consulting Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 GNC Consulting Recent Developments

5.12 NTT DATA Corporation

5.12.1 NTT DATA Corporation Profile

5.12.2 NTT DATA Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 NTT DATA Corporation Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NTT DATA Corporation Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 NTT DATA Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 Ataway

5.13.1 Ataway Profile

5.13.2 Ataway Main Business

5.13.3 Ataway Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ataway Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Ataway Recent Developments

5.14 Bart & Associates

5.14.1 Bart & Associates Profile

5.14.2 Bart & Associates Main Business

5.14.3 Bart & Associates Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Bart & Associates Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Bart & Associates Recent Developments

5.15 Dimension Data

5.15.1 Dimension Data Profile

5.15.2 Dimension Data Main Business

5.15.3 Dimension Data Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Dimension Data Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Dimension Data Recent Developments

5.16 Cognizant

5.16.1 Cognizant Profile

5.16.2 Cognizant Main Business

5.16.3 Cognizant Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Cognizant Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.17 Decipher Software Solutions

5.17.1 Decipher Software Solutions Profile

5.17.2 Decipher Software Solutions Main Business

5.17.3 Decipher Software Solutions Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Decipher Software Solutions Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Decipher Software Solutions Recent Developments

5.18 Deutsche Telekom

5.18.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile

5.18.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business

5.18.3 Deutsche Telekom Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Deutsche Telekom Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments

5.19 Drivestream

5.19.1 Drivestream Profile

5.19.2 Drivestream Main Business

5.19.3 Drivestream Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Drivestream Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 Drivestream Recent Developments

5.20 eVerge Group

5.20.1 eVerge Group Profile

5.20.2 eVerge Group Main Business

5.20.3 eVerge Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 eVerge Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 eVerge Group Recent Developments

5.21 Fasur Technologies

5.21.1 Fasur Technologies Profile

5.21.2 Fasur Technologies Main Business

5.21.3 Fasur Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Fasur Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 Fasur Technologies Recent Developments

5.22 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess

5.22.1 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Profile

5.22.2 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Main Business

5.22.3 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Recent Developments

5.23 IBM

5.23.1 IBM Profile

5.23.2 IBM Main Business

5.23.3 IBM Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 IBM Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.23.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.24 Infosys

5.24.1 Infosys Profile

5.24.2 Infosys Main Business

5.24.3 Infosys Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Infosys Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.24.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.25 KPMG

5.25.1 KPMG Profile

5.25.2 KPMG Main Business

5.25.3 KPMG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 KPMG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.25.5 KPMG Recent Developments

5.26 MLN Infotech

5.26.1 MLN Infotech Profile

5.26.2 MLN Infotech Main Business

5.26.3 MLN Infotech Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 MLN Infotech Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.26.5 MLN Infotech Recent Developments

5.27 Mythics

5.27.1 Mythics Profile

5.27.2 Mythics Main Business

5.27.3 Mythics Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Mythics Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.27.5 Mythics Recent Developments

5.28 PwC

5.28.1 PwC Profile

5.28.2 PwC Main Business

5.28.3 PwC Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 PwC Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.28.5 PwC Recent Developments

5.29 Sierra-Cedar

5.29.1 Sierra-Cedar Profile

5.29.2 Sierra-Cedar Main Business

5.29.3 Sierra-Cedar Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Sierra-Cedar Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.29.5 Sierra-Cedar Recent Developments

5.30 SkyBridge Global

5.30.1 SkyBridge Global Profile

5.30.2 SkyBridge Global Main Business

5.30.3 SkyBridge Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 SkyBridge Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.30.5 SkyBridge Global Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 UNITED STATESs

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Industry Trends

11.2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Drivers

11.3 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Challenges

11.4 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

