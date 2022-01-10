Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market 2022:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2027| Birlasoft, Deloitte, CapGemini

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Research Report: Birlasoft, Deloitte, CapGemini, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, MIPRO, BIAS, BTRG, CGI Group, CherryRoad Technologies, GNC Consulting, NTT DATA Corporation, Ataway, Bart & Associates, Dimension Data, Cognizant, Decipher Software Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Drivestream, eVerge Group, Fasur Technologies, Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, MLN Infotech, Mythics, PwC, Sierra-Cedar, SkyBridge Global

Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market by Type: Online Service, Offline Service Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service

Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market by Application: Large Enterprises, SMEs

The global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online Service

1.2.3 Offline Service 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Perspective (2017-2028) 2.2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 2.3 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 3.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue 3.4 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Revenue in 2021 3.5 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 4.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 5.2 Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America 6.1 North America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 6.2 North America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 6.3 North America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 6.4 United States 6.5 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 7.2 Europe Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 7.3 Europe Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 7.4 Germany 7.5 France 7.6 U.K. 7.7 Italy 7.8 Russia 7.9 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 8.4 China 8.5 Japan 8.6 South Korea 8.7 Southeast Asia 8.8 India 8.9 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 9.2 Latin America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 9.3 Latin America Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 9.4 Mexico 9.5 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 10.4 Turkey 10.5 Saudi Arabia 10.6 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Birlasoft

11.1.1 Birlasoft Company Detail

11.1.2 Birlasoft Business Overview

11.1.3 Birlasoft Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.1.4 Birlasoft Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Birlasoft Recent Development 11.2 Deloitte

11.2.1 Deloitte Company Detail

11.2.2 Deloitte Business Overview

11.2.3 Deloitte Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.2.4 Deloitte Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Deloitte Recent Development 11.3 CapGemini

11.3.1 CapGemini Company Detail

11.3.2 CapGemini Business Overview

11.3.3 CapGemini Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.3.4 CapGemini Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 CapGemini Recent Development 11.4 Wipro

11.4.1 Wipro Company Detail

11.4.2 Wipro Business Overview

11.4.3 Wipro Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.4.4 Wipro Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Wipro Recent Development 11.5 Tata Consultancy Services

11.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Detail

11.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview

11.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development 11.6 MIPRO

11.6.1 MIPRO Company Detail

11.6.2 MIPRO Business Overview

11.6.3 MIPRO Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.6.4 MIPRO Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 MIPRO Recent Development 11.7 BIAS

11.7.1 BIAS Company Detail

11.7.2 BIAS Business Overview

11.7.3 BIAS Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.7.4 BIAS Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 BIAS Recent Development 11.8 BTRG

11.8.1 BTRG Company Detail

11.8.2 BTRG Business Overview

11.8.3 BTRG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.8.4 BTRG Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 BTRG Recent Development 11.9 CGI Group

11.9.1 CGI Group Company Detail

11.9.2 CGI Group Business Overview

11.9.3 CGI Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.9.4 CGI Group Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 CGI Group Recent Development 11.10 CherryRoad Technologies

11.10.1 CherryRoad Technologies Company Detail

11.10.2 CherryRoad Technologies Business Overview

11.10.3 CherryRoad Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.10.4 CherryRoad Technologies Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 CherryRoad Technologies Recent Development 11.11 GNC Consulting

11.11.1 GNC Consulting Company Detail

11.11.2 GNC Consulting Business Overview

11.11.3 GNC Consulting Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.11.4 GNC Consulting Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 GNC Consulting Recent Development 11.12 NTT DATA Corporation

11.12.1 NTT DATA Corporation Company Detail

11.12.2 NTT DATA Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 NTT DATA Corporation Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.12.4 NTT DATA Corporation Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 NTT DATA Corporation Recent Development 11.13 Ataway

11.13.1 Ataway Company Detail

11.13.2 Ataway Business Overview

11.13.3 Ataway Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.13.4 Ataway Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Ataway Recent Development 11.14 Bart & Associates

11.14.1 Bart & Associates Company Detail

11.14.2 Bart & Associates Business Overview

11.14.3 Bart & Associates Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.14.4 Bart & Associates Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Bart & Associates Recent Development 11.15 Dimension Data

11.15.1 Dimension Data Company Detail

11.15.2 Dimension Data Business Overview

11.15.3 Dimension Data Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.15.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Dimension Data Recent Development 11.16 Cognizant

11.16.1 Cognizant Company Detail

11.16.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.16.3 Cognizant Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.16.4 Cognizant Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Cognizant Recent Development 11.17 Decipher Software Solutions

11.17.1 Decipher Software Solutions Company Detail

11.17.2 Decipher Software Solutions Business Overview

11.17.3 Decipher Software Solutions Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.17.4 Decipher Software Solutions Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Decipher Software Solutions Recent Development 11.18 Deutsche Telekom

11.18.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Detail

11.18.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview

11.18.3 Deutsche Telekom Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.18.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development 11.19 Drivestream

11.19.1 Drivestream Company Detail

11.19.2 Drivestream Business Overview

11.19.3 Drivestream Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.19.4 Drivestream Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Drivestream Recent Development 11.20 eVerge Group

11.20.1 eVerge Group Company Detail

11.20.2 eVerge Group Business Overview

11.20.3 eVerge Group Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.20.4 eVerge Group Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 eVerge Group Recent Development 11.21 Fasur Technologies

11.21.1 Fasur Technologies Company Detail

11.21.2 Fasur Technologies Business Overview

11.21.3 Fasur Technologies Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.21.4 Fasur Technologies Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Fasur Technologies Recent Development 11.22 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess

11.22.1 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Company Detail

11.22.2 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Business Overview

11.22.3 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.22.4 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Recent Development 11.23 IBM

11.23.1 IBM Company Detail

11.23.2 IBM Business Overview

11.23.3 IBM Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.23.4 IBM Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 IBM Recent Development 11.24 Infosys

11.24.1 Infosys Company Detail

11.24.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.24.3 Infosys Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.24.4 Infosys Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Infosys Recent Development 11.25 KPMG

11.25.1 KPMG Company Detail

11.25.2 KPMG Business Overview

11.25.3 KPMG Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.25.4 KPMG Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 KPMG Recent Development 11.26 MLN Infotech

11.26.1 MLN Infotech Company Detail

11.26.2 MLN Infotech Business Overview

11.26.3 MLN Infotech Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.26.4 MLN Infotech Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 MLN Infotech Recent Development 11.27 Mythics

11.27.1 Mythics Company Detail

11.27.2 Mythics Business Overview

11.27.3 Mythics Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.27.4 Mythics Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Mythics Recent Development 11.28 PwC

11.28.1 PwC Company Detail

11.28.2 PwC Business Overview

11.28.3 PwC Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.28.4 PwC Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 PwC Recent Development 11.29 Sierra-Cedar

11.29.1 Sierra-Cedar Company Detail

11.29.2 Sierra-Cedar Business Overview

11.29.3 Sierra-Cedar Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.29.4 Sierra-Cedar Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.29.5 Sierra-Cedar Recent Development 11.30 SkyBridge Global

11.30.1 SkyBridge Global Company Detail

11.30.2 SkyBridge Global Business Overview

11.30.3 SkyBridge Global Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Introduction

11.30.4 SkyBridge Global Revenue in Oracle PeopleSoft Consulting Service Business (2017-2022)

11.30.5 SkyBridge Global Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

