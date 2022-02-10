Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market 2022 Demand And Growth Analysis By Top Regions (Japan, Uk, Malaysia, Us, Singapore) |Deloitte, Accenture, CapGemini

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Leading Players: Deloitte, Accenture, CapGemini, Chetu, Maverick Solutions, Wipro, Apps Associates, BTRG, Alight, Aspire systems, Borlas, Dimension Data, BTSS, Centroid Systems, Cognizant, Daz Systems, Denovo, Drivestream, Enigen UK, Evosys, Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess, GNC Consulting, HCMS Partners, Hitachi Consulting, IBM, Infosys, Infovity, Jibe Consulting, KPMG, Mythics

Product Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market?

• How will the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service

1.1 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Online Service

2.5 Offline Service 3 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Deloitte

5.1.1 Deloitte Profile

5.1.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.1.3 Deloitte Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Deloitte Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

5.2 Accenture

5.2.1 Accenture Profile

5.2.2 Accenture Main Business

5.2.3 Accenture Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Accenture Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.3 CapGemini

5.3.1 CapGemini Profile

5.3.2 CapGemini Main Business

5.3.3 CapGemini Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CapGemini Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Chetu Recent Developments

5.4 Chetu

5.4.1 Chetu Profile

5.4.2 Chetu Main Business

5.4.3 Chetu Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Chetu Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Chetu Recent Developments

5.5 Maverick Solutions

5.5.1 Maverick Solutions Profile

5.5.2 Maverick Solutions Main Business

5.5.3 Maverick Solutions Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Maverick Solutions Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Maverick Solutions Recent Developments

5.6 Wipro

5.6.1 Wipro Profile

5.6.2 Wipro Main Business

5.6.3 Wipro Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wipro Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Wipro Recent Developments

5.7 Apps Associates

5.7.1 Apps Associates Profile

5.7.2 Apps Associates Main Business

5.7.3 Apps Associates Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Apps Associates Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Apps Associates Recent Developments

5.8 BTRG

5.8.1 BTRG Profile

5.8.2 BTRG Main Business

5.8.3 BTRG Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BTRG Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 BTRG Recent Developments

5.9 Alight

5.9.1 Alight Profile

5.9.2 Alight Main Business

5.9.3 Alight Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Alight Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 Alight Recent Developments

5.10 Aspire systems

5.10.1 Aspire systems Profile

5.10.2 Aspire systems Main Business

5.10.3 Aspire systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Aspire systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Aspire systems Recent Developments

5.11 Borlas

5.11.1 Borlas Profile

5.11.2 Borlas Main Business

5.11.3 Borlas Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Borlas Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Borlas Recent Developments

5.12 Dimension Data

5.12.1 Dimension Data Profile

5.12.2 Dimension Data Main Business

5.12.3 Dimension Data Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Dimension Data Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 Dimension Data Recent Developments

5.13 BTSS

5.13.1 BTSS Profile

5.13.2 BTSS Main Business

5.13.3 BTSS Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 BTSS Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 BTSS Recent Developments

5.14 Centroid Systems

5.14.1 Centroid Systems Profile

5.14.2 Centroid Systems Main Business

5.14.3 Centroid Systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Centroid Systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Centroid Systems Recent Developments

5.15 Cognizant

5.15.1 Cognizant Profile

5.15.2 Cognizant Main Business

5.15.3 Cognizant Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Cognizant Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Cognizant Recent Developments

5.16 Daz Systems

5.16.1 Daz Systems Profile

5.16.2 Daz Systems Main Business

5.16.3 Daz Systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Daz Systems Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Daz Systems Recent Developments

5.17 Denovo

5.17.1 Denovo Profile

5.17.2 Denovo Main Business

5.17.3 Denovo Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Denovo Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Denovo Recent Developments

5.18 Drivestream

5.18.1 Drivestream Profile

5.18.2 Drivestream Main Business

5.18.3 Drivestream Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Drivestream Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 Drivestream Recent Developments

5.19 Enigen UK

5.19.1 Enigen UK Profile

5.19.2 Enigen UK Main Business

5.19.3 Enigen UK Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Enigen UK Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 Enigen UK Recent Developments

5.20 Evosys

5.20.1 Evosys Profile

5.20.2 Evosys Main Business

5.20.3 Evosys Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Evosys Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 Evosys Recent Developments

5.21 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess

5.21.1 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Profile

5.21.2 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Main Business

5.21.3 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 Akorbi Digital RunMyProcess Recent Developments

5.22 GNC Consulting

5.22.1 GNC Consulting Profile

5.22.2 GNC Consulting Main Business

5.22.3 GNC Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 GNC Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 GNC Consulting Recent Developments

5.23 HCMS Partners

5.23.1 HCMS Partners Profile

5.23.2 HCMS Partners Main Business

5.23.3 HCMS Partners Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 HCMS Partners Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.23.5 HCMS Partners Recent Developments

5.24 Hitachi Consulting

5.24.1 Hitachi Consulting Profile

5.24.2 Hitachi Consulting Main Business

5.24.3 Hitachi Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Hitachi Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.24.5 Hitachi Consulting Recent Developments

5.25 IBM

5.25.1 IBM Profile

5.25.2 IBM Main Business

5.25.3 IBM Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 IBM Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.25.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.26 Infosys

5.26.1 Infosys Profile

5.26.2 Infosys Main Business

5.26.3 Infosys Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Infosys Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.26.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.27 Infovity

5.27.1 Infovity Profile

5.27.2 Infovity Main Business

5.27.3 Infovity Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Infovity Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.27.5 Infovity Recent Developments

5.28 Jibe Consulting

5.28.1 Jibe Consulting Profile

5.28.2 Jibe Consulting Main Business

5.28.3 Jibe Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Jibe Consulting Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.28.5 Jibe Consulting Recent Developments

5.29 KPMG

5.29.1 KPMG Profile

5.29.2 KPMG Main Business

5.29.3 KPMG Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 KPMG Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.29.5 KPMG Recent Developments

5.30 Mythics

5.30.1 Mythics Profile

5.30.2 Mythics Main Business

5.30.3 Mythics Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Mythics Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.30.5 Mythics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 UNITED STATESs

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Industry Trends

11.2 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Drivers

11.3 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Challenges

11.4 Oracle HCM – Human Capital Management Cloud Consulting Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

