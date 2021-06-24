Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027| Moog, Schleifring, Cobham

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research studies the Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market in its latest research report. The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Research Report: Moog, Schleifring, Cobham, Stemmann, MERSEN, RUAG, GAT, Morgan, Cavotec SA, LTN, Pandect Precision, DSTI, NSD, Mercotac, BGB, Molex, UEA, Rotac, Michigan Scientific, Electro-Miniatures, Conductix-Wampfler, Alpha Slip Rings, Hangzhou Prosper, Moflon, Jinpat Electronics

Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market by Type: Single-channel, Dual-channel, Multi-channel

Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market by Application: Defense & Aerospace, Industrial & Commercial, Test Equipment, Wind Turbines, Video & Optical Systems, Radar, Others

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services offered by top players of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Overview

1.1 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Product Overview

1.2 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-channel

1.2.2 Dual-channel

1.2.3 Multi-channel

1.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Application

4.1 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense & Aerospace

4.1.2 Industrial & Commercial

4.1.3 Test Equipment

4.1.4 Wind Turbines

4.1.5 Video & Optical Systems

4.1.6 Radar

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Country

5.1 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Country

6.1 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Country

8.1 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Business

10.1 Moog

10.1.1 Moog Corporation Information

10.1.2 Moog Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Moog Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Moog Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.1.5 Moog Recent Development

10.2 Schleifring

10.2.1 Schleifring Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schleifring Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Schleifring Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Moog Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.2.5 Schleifring Recent Development

10.3 Cobham

10.3.1 Cobham Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cobham Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cobham Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cobham Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.3.5 Cobham Recent Development

10.4 Stemmann

10.4.1 Stemmann Corporation Information

10.4.2 Stemmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Stemmann Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Stemmann Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.4.5 Stemmann Recent Development

10.5 MERSEN

10.5.1 MERSEN Corporation Information

10.5.2 MERSEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MERSEN Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MERSEN Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.5.5 MERSEN Recent Development

10.6 RUAG

10.6.1 RUAG Corporation Information

10.6.2 RUAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 RUAG Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 RUAG Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.6.5 RUAG Recent Development

10.7 GAT

10.7.1 GAT Corporation Information

10.7.2 GAT Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GAT Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GAT Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.7.5 GAT Recent Development

10.8 Morgan

10.8.1 Morgan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Morgan Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Morgan Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Morgan Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.8.5 Morgan Recent Development

10.9 Cavotec SA

10.9.1 Cavotec SA Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cavotec SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cavotec SA Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cavotec SA Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.9.5 Cavotec SA Recent Development

10.10 LTN

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LTN Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LTN Recent Development

10.11 Pandect Precision

10.11.1 Pandect Precision Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pandect Precision Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pandect Precision Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pandect Precision Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.11.5 Pandect Precision Recent Development

10.12 DSTI

10.12.1 DSTI Corporation Information

10.12.2 DSTI Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DSTI Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DSTI Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.12.5 DSTI Recent Development

10.13 NSD

10.13.1 NSD Corporation Information

10.13.2 NSD Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NSD Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NSD Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.13.5 NSD Recent Development

10.14 Mercotac

10.14.1 Mercotac Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mercotac Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mercotac Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mercotac Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.14.5 Mercotac Recent Development

10.15 BGB

10.15.1 BGB Corporation Information

10.15.2 BGB Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 BGB Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 BGB Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.15.5 BGB Recent Development

10.16 Molex

10.16.1 Molex Corporation Information

10.16.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Molex Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Molex Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.16.5 Molex Recent Development

10.17 UEA

10.17.1 UEA Corporation Information

10.17.2 UEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 UEA Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 UEA Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.17.5 UEA Recent Development

10.18 Rotac

10.18.1 Rotac Corporation Information

10.18.2 Rotac Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Rotac Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Rotac Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.18.5 Rotac Recent Development

10.19 Michigan Scientific

10.19.1 Michigan Scientific Corporation Information

10.19.2 Michigan Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Michigan Scientific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Michigan Scientific Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.19.5 Michigan Scientific Recent Development

10.20 Electro-Miniatures

10.20.1 Electro-Miniatures Corporation Information

10.20.2 Electro-Miniatures Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Electro-Miniatures Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Electro-Miniatures Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.20.5 Electro-Miniatures Recent Development

10.21 Conductix-Wampfler

10.21.1 Conductix-Wampfler Corporation Information

10.21.2 Conductix-Wampfler Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Conductix-Wampfler Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Conductix-Wampfler Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.21.5 Conductix-Wampfler Recent Development

10.22 Alpha Slip Rings

10.22.1 Alpha Slip Rings Corporation Information

10.22.2 Alpha Slip Rings Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Alpha Slip Rings Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Alpha Slip Rings Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.22.5 Alpha Slip Rings Recent Development

10.23 Hangzhou Prosper

10.23.1 Hangzhou Prosper Corporation Information

10.23.2 Hangzhou Prosper Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Hangzhou Prosper Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Hangzhou Prosper Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.23.5 Hangzhou Prosper Recent Development

10.24 Moflon

10.24.1 Moflon Corporation Information

10.24.2 Moflon Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Moflon Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Moflon Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.24.5 Moflon Recent Development

10.25 Jinpat Electronics

10.25.1 Jinpat Electronics Corporation Information

10.25.2 Jinpat Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Jinpat Electronics Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Jinpat Electronics Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Products Offered

10.25.5 Jinpat Electronics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Distributors

12.3 Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.