Opioids to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2022-2027)|, Purdue Pharma L.P., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Opioids market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Opioids market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Opioids market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Opioids market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Opioids market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Opioids market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Opioids market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Opioids Market Research Report: , Purdue Pharma L.P., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Egalet Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., …

Global Opioids Market by Type: ,, Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid

Global Opioids Market by Application: , Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Cough Suppression, Diarrhea Suppression, Deaddiction

The global Opioids market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Opioids market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Opioids market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Opioids market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Opioids market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Opioids market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Opioids market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Opioids market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Opioids market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Opioids Market Overview

1.1 Opioids Product Overview

1.2 Opioids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid

1.2.2 Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid

1.3 Global Opioids Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Opioids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Opioids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Opioids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Opioids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Opioids Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Opioids Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Opioids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Opioids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Opioids Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Opioids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Opioids Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Opioids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Opioids Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Opioids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Opioids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Opioids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Opioids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Opioids by Application

4.1 Opioids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pain Relief

4.1.2 Anesthesia

4.1.3 Cough Suppression

4.1.4 Diarrhea Suppression

4.1.5 Deaddiction

4.2 Global Opioids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Opioids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Opioids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Opioids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Opioids by Application

4.5.2 Europe Opioids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Opioids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids by Application 5 North America Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioids Business

10.1 Purdue Pharma L.P.

10.1.1 Purdue Pharma L.P. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Purdue Pharma L.P. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Purdue Pharma L.P. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Purdue Pharma L.P. Opioids Products Offered

10.1.5 Purdue Pharma L.P. Recent Development

10.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

10.2.1 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Allergan

10.3.1 Allergan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allergan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Allergan Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Allergan Opioids Products Offered

10.3.5 Allergan Recent Development

10.4 Pfizer, Inc.

10.4.1 Pfizer, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pfizer, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Products Offered

10.4.5 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.5.1 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Products Offered

10.5.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Egalet Corporation

10.6.1 Egalet Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Egalet Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Egalet Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Egalet Corporation Opioids Products Offered

10.6.5 Egalet Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

10.7.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Products Offered

10.7.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Recent Development

… 11 Opioids Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Opioids Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Opioids Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

