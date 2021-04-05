Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Complete Competitive Analysis and Detailed Geographical Study 2021 – 2027| Bayer, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Opioid-Induced Constipation Market-(2021-2027) . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Opioid-Induced Constipation market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market.

The research report on the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Opioid-Induced Constipation market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Opioid-Induced Constipation research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Opioid-Induced Constipation market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Leading Players

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, Salix (Bausch Health), AstraZeneca, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharm, Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Prestige, GSK, Shionogi

Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Opioid-Induced Constipation market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Opioid-Induced Constipation Segmentation by Product

Hospital, Pharmacy

Opioid-Induced Constipation Segmentation by Application

the Opioid-Induced Constipation market is segmented into, Hospital, Pharmacy

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market?

How will the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Methylnaltrexone Bromide

1.3.3 Lubiprostone

1.3.4 Naloxegol

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Pharmacy

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Industry Trends

2.4.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opioid-Induced Constipation Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Opioid-Induced Constipation by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioid-Induced Constipation as of 2019)

3.4 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Opioid-Induced Constipation Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Opioid-Induced Constipation Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Opioid-Induced Constipation Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.2.5 Bayer SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Bayer Recent Developments

11.3 Sanofi

11.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.3.5 Sanofi SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.4 Mallinckrodt

11.4.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mallinckrodt Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.4.5 Mallinckrodt SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mallinckrodt Recent Developments

11.5 Salix (Bausch Health)

11.5.1 Salix (Bausch Health) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Salix (Bausch Health) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.5.5 Salix (Bausch Health) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Salix (Bausch Health) Recent Developments

11.6 AstraZeneca

11.6.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

11.6.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.6.5 AstraZeneca SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

11.7 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

11.7.1 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.7.5 Progenics Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.8 Purdue Pharm

11.8.1 Purdue Pharm Corporation Information

11.8.2 Purdue Pharm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.8.5 Purdue Pharm SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Purdue Pharm Recent Developments

11.9 Nektar Therapeutics

11.9.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nektar Therapeutics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.9.5 Nektar Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Nektar Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.10 Daiichi Sankyo

11.10.1 Daiichi Sankyo Corporation Information

11.10.2 Daiichi Sankyo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.10.5 Daiichi Sankyo SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Daiichi Sankyo Recent Developments

11.11 Prestige

11.11.1 Prestige Corporation Information

11.11.2 Prestige Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.11.5 Prestige SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Prestige Recent Developments

11.12 GSK

11.12.1 GSK Corporation Information

11.12.2 GSK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.12.5 GSK SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 GSK Recent Developments

11.13 Shionogi

11.13.1 Shionogi Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shionogi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products and Services

11.13.5 Shionogi SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Shionogi Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Channels

12.2.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Distributors

12.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

