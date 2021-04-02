Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson

“

The report titled Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmology Surgery Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmology Surgery Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Haag Streit, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Essilor International, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, ASICO, Katena, Sterimedix

Market Segmentation by Product: Cataract Surgery Devices

Refractive Surgery Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Eye Clinics

Hospitals

Others



The Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ophthalmology Surgery Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cataract Surgery Devices

1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

1.2.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

1.2.5 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Eye Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Ophthalmology Surgery Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ophthalmology Surgery Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

11.2 Carl Zeiss Meditech

11.2.1 Carl Zeiss Meditech Corporation Information

11.2.2 Carl Zeiss Meditech Overview

11.2.3 Carl Zeiss Meditech Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Carl Zeiss Meditech Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Carl Zeiss Meditech Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Carl Zeiss Meditech Recent Developments

11.3 Alcon Inc.

11.3.1 Alcon Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Alcon Inc. Overview

11.3.3 Alcon Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Alcon Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Alcon Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Alcon Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.5 Haag Streit

11.5.1 Haag Streit Corporation Information

11.5.2 Haag Streit Overview

11.5.3 Haag Streit Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Haag Streit Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Haag Streit Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Haag Streit Recent Developments

11.6 Allergan Inc.

11.6.1 Allergan Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Allergan Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Allergan Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Allergan Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Allergan Inc. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Allergan Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Bausch & Lomb

11.7.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bausch & Lomb Overview

11.7.3 Bausch & Lomb Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Bausch & Lomb Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Bausch & Lomb Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Bausch & Lomb Recent Developments

11.8 Essilor International

11.8.1 Essilor International Corporation Information

11.8.2 Essilor International Overview

11.8.3 Essilor International Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Essilor International Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Essilor International Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Essilor International Recent Developments

11.9 Topcon Corporation

11.9.1 Topcon Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Topcon Corporation Overview

11.9.3 Topcon Corporation Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Topcon Corporation Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Topcon Corporation Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Topcon Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

11.10.1 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Overview

11.10.3 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Ophthalmology Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 NIDEK Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 STAAR Surgical Company

11.11.1 STAAR Surgical Company Corporation Information

11.11.2 STAAR Surgical Company Overview

11.11.3 STAAR Surgical Company Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 STAAR Surgical Company Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 STAAR Surgical Company Recent Developments

11.12 ASICO

11.12.1 ASICO Corporation Information

11.12.2 ASICO Overview

11.12.3 ASICO Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 ASICO Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 ASICO Recent Developments

11.13 Katena

11.13.1 Katena Corporation Information

11.13.2 Katena Overview

11.13.3 Katena Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Katena Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Katena Recent Developments

11.14 Sterimedix

11.14.1 Sterimedix Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sterimedix Overview

11.14.3 Sterimedix Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Sterimedix Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Sterimedix Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Distributors

12.5 Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”