Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To2028 | Sanofi, Bayer, Bausch + Lomb

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Research Report: Sanofi, Bayer, Bausch + Lomb, Novartis, Usher Syndrome, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Roche, Pfizer, Allergan, Gilead Sciences, Kubota Pharmaceutical, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Ferrer Corporate, Amgen Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, ProQR Therapeutics NV, ReNeuron, Amarantus BioScience, Ocugen, ReGenX Biosciences, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Okuvision, Second Sight Medical, Acucela, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, AmpliPhi Biosciences, Applied Genetic Technologies, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Biovista, Spark Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Dompe Farmaceutici, Dormant Projects, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, ID Pharma, InFlectis BioScience, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Ixchel Pharma, Khondrion, Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Mitotech, M’s Science, Nanovector, SanBio

Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market by Type: Oral, Injection, External Use Ophthalmology Disorders Drug

Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market by Application: Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease), Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber Optic Atrophy), Usher Syndrome, Retinitis Pigmentosa (Retinitis)

The global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Ophthalmology Disorders Drug market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oral

1.2.3 Injection

1.2.4 External Use

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease)

1.3.3 Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA)

1.3.4 Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) (Leber Optic Atrophy)

1.3.5 Usher Syndrome

1.3.6 Retinitis Pigmentosa (Retinitis)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Industry Trends

2.3.2 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Revenue

3.4 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Revenue in 2021

3.5 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Sanofi

11.1.1 Sanofi Company Details

11.1.2 Sanofi Business Overview

11.1.3 Sanofi Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.1.4 Sanofi Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Company Details

11.2.2 Bayer Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.2.4 Bayer Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Bayer Recent Developments

11.3 Bausch + Lomb

11.3.1 Bausch + Lomb Company Details

11.3.2 Bausch + Lomb Business Overview

11.3.3 Bausch + Lomb Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.3.4 Bausch + Lomb Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Bausch + Lomb Recent Developments

11.4 Novartis

11.4.1 Novartis Company Details

11.4.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.4.3 Novartis Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.4.4 Novartis Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Novartis Recent Developments

11.5 Usher Syndrome

11.5.1 Usher Syndrome Company Details

11.5.2 Usher Syndrome Business Overview

11.5.3 Usher Syndrome Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.5.4 Usher Syndrome Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Usher Syndrome Recent Developments

11.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical

11.6.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.6.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.6.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.6.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.7 Roche

11.7.1 Roche Company Details

11.7.2 Roche Business Overview

11.7.3 Roche Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.7.4 Roche Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Roche Recent Developments

11.8 Pfizer

11.8.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.8.2 Pfizer Business Overview

11.8.3 Pfizer Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.8.4 Pfizer Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.9 Allergan

11.9.1 Allergan Company Details

11.9.2 Allergan Business Overview

11.9.3 Allergan Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.9.4 Allergan Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Allergan Recent Developments

11.10 Gilead Sciences

11.10.1 Gilead Sciences Company Details

11.10.2 Gilead Sciences Business Overview

11.10.3 Gilead Sciences Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.10.4 Gilead Sciences Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Developments

11.11 Kubota Pharmaceutical

11.11.1 Kubota Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.11.2 Kubota Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.11.3 Kubota Pharmaceutical Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.11.4 Kubota Pharmaceutical Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Kubota Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.12 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

11.12.1 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.12.2 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.12.3 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.12.4 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.13 Astellas Pharma

11.13.1 Astellas Pharma Company Details

11.13.2 Astellas Pharma Business Overview

11.13.3 Astellas Pharma Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.13.4 Astellas Pharma Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Astellas Pharma Recent Developments

11.14 Ferrer Corporate

11.14.1 Ferrer Corporate Company Details

11.14.2 Ferrer Corporate Business Overview

11.14.3 Ferrer Corporate Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.14.4 Ferrer Corporate Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Ferrer Corporate Recent Developments

11.15 Amgen Inc

11.15.1 Amgen Inc Company Details

11.15.2 Amgen Inc Business Overview

11.15.3 Amgen Inc Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.15.4 Amgen Inc Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Amgen Inc Recent Developments

11.16 Editas Medicine Inc

11.16.1 Editas Medicine Inc Company Details

11.16.2 Editas Medicine Inc Business Overview

11.16.3 Editas Medicine Inc Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.16.4 Editas Medicine Inc Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Editas Medicine Inc Recent Developments

11.17 ProQR Therapeutics NV

11.17.1 ProQR Therapeutics NV Company Details

11.17.2 ProQR Therapeutics NV Business Overview

11.17.3 ProQR Therapeutics NV Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.17.4 ProQR Therapeutics NV Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 ProQR Therapeutics NV Recent Developments

11.18 ReNeuron

11.18.1 ReNeuron Company Details

11.18.2 ReNeuron Business Overview

11.18.3 ReNeuron Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.18.4 ReNeuron Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 ReNeuron Recent Developments

11.19 Amarantus BioScience

11.19.1 Amarantus BioScience Company Details

11.19.2 Amarantus BioScience Business Overview

11.19.3 Amarantus BioScience Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.19.4 Amarantus BioScience Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Amarantus BioScience Recent Developments

11.20 Ocugen

11.20.1 Ocugen Company Details

11.20.2 Ocugen Business Overview

11.20.3 Ocugen Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.20.4 Ocugen Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Ocugen Recent Developments

11.21 ReGenX Biosciences

11.21.1 ReGenX Biosciences Company Details

11.21.2 ReGenX Biosciences Business Overview

11.21.3 ReGenX Biosciences Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.21.4 ReGenX Biosciences Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 ReGenX Biosciences Recent Developments

11.22 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

11.22.1 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.22.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.22.3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.22.4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.23 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals

11.23.1 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.23.2 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.23.3 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.23.4 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.24 Okuvision

11.24.1 Okuvision Company Details

11.24.2 Okuvision Business Overview

11.24.3 Okuvision Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.24.4 Okuvision Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Okuvision Recent Developments

11.25 Second Sight Medical

11.25.1 Second Sight Medical Company Details

11.25.2 Second Sight Medical Business Overview

11.25.3 Second Sight Medical Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.25.4 Second Sight Medical Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 Second Sight Medical Recent Developments

11.26 Acucela

11.26.1 Acucela Company Details

11.26.2 Acucela Business Overview

11.26.3 Acucela Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.26.4 Acucela Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 Acucela Recent Developments

11.27 Stealth BioTherapeutics

11.27.1 Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Details

11.27.2 Stealth BioTherapeutics Business Overview

11.27.3 Stealth BioTherapeutics Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.27.4 Stealth BioTherapeutics Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Stealth BioTherapeutics Recent Developments

11.28 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

11.28.1 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Company Details

11.28.2 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Business Overview

11.28.3 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.28.4 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Recent Developments

11.29 AmpliPhi Biosciences

11.29.1 AmpliPhi Biosciences Company Details

11.29.2 AmpliPhi Biosciences Business Overview

11.29.3 AmpliPhi Biosciences Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.29.4 AmpliPhi Biosciences Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.29.5 AmpliPhi Biosciences Recent Developments

11.30 Applied Genetic Technologies

11.30.1 Applied Genetic Technologies Company Details

11.30.2 Applied Genetic Technologies Business Overview

11.30.3 Applied Genetic Technologies Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.30.4 Applied Genetic Technologies Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.30.5 Applied Genetic Technologies Recent Developments

11.31 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

11.31.1 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Company Details

11.31.2 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Business Overview

11.31.3 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.31.4 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.31.5 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.32 Biovista

11.32.1 Biovista Company Details

11.32.2 Biovista Business Overview

11.32.3 Biovista Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.32.4 Biovista Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.32.5 Biovista Recent Developments

11.33 Spark Therapeutics

11.33.1 Spark Therapeutics Company Details

11.33.2 Spark Therapeutics Business Overview

11.33.3 Spark Therapeutics Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.33.4 Spark Therapeutics Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.33.5 Spark Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.34 Caladrius Biosciences

11.34.1 Caladrius Biosciences Company Details

11.34.2 Caladrius Biosciences Business Overview

11.34.3 Caladrius Biosciences Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.34.4 Caladrius Biosciences Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.34.5 Caladrius Biosciences Recent Developments

11.35 Dompe Farmaceutici

11.35.1 Dompe Farmaceutici Company Details

11.35.2 Dompe Farmaceutici Business Overview

11.35.3 Dompe Farmaceutici Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.35.4 Dompe Farmaceutici Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.35.5 Dompe Farmaceutici Recent Developments

11.36 Dormant Projects

11.36.1 Dormant Projects Company Details

11.36.2 Dormant Projects Business Overview

11.36.3 Dormant Projects Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.36.4 Dormant Projects Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.36.5 Dormant Projects Recent Developments

11.37 Grupo Ferrer Internacional

11.37.1 Grupo Ferrer Internacional Company Details

11.37.2 Grupo Ferrer Internacional Business Overview

11.37.3 Grupo Ferrer Internacional Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.37.4 Grupo Ferrer Internacional Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.37.5 Grupo Ferrer Internacional Recent Developments

11.38 ID Pharma

11.38.1 ID Pharma Company Details

11.38.2 ID Pharma Business Overview

11.38.3 ID Pharma Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.38.4 ID Pharma Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.38.5 ID Pharma Recent Developments

11.39 InFlectis BioScience

11.39.1 InFlectis BioScience Company Details

11.39.2 InFlectis BioScience Business Overview

11.39.3 InFlectis BioScience Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.39.4 InFlectis BioScience Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.39.5 InFlectis BioScience Recent Developments

11.40 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

11.40.1 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.40.2 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.40.3 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Introduction

11.40.4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Ophthalmology Disorders Drug Business (2017-2022)

11.40.5 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.41 Ixchel Pharma

11.42 Khondrion

11.43 Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals

11.44 Mitotech

11.45 M’s Science

11.46 Nanovector

11.47 SanBio 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

