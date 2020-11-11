Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Novartis AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmic Laser Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmic Laser Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Research Report: Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Novartis AG, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, NIDEK, Quantel Group, SCHWIND eye-tech solutions, Topcon Corporation, Bausch Health

Types: Diode Lasers

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Nd:YAG Lasers

Argon Lasers

SLT Lasers



Applications: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics



The Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ophthalmic Laser Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ophthalmic Laser Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ophthalmic Laser Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Diode Lasers

1.4.3 Femtosecond Lasers

1.4.4 Excimer Lasers

1.4.5 Nd:YAG Lasers

1.4.6 Argon Lasers

1.4.7 SLT Lasers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.4 Ophthalmic Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ophthalmic Laser Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ophthalmic Laser Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Ophthalmic Laser Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Ophthalmic Laser Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Laser Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Laser Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

12.2.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Recent Development

12.3 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

12.3.1 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Recent Development

12.4 Novartis AG

12.4.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Novartis AG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Novartis AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Novartis AG Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

12.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

12.5.1 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Recent Development

12.6 IRIDEX Corporation

12.6.1 IRIDEX Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 IRIDEX Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IRIDEX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 IRIDEX Corporation Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 IRIDEX Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Lumenis

12.7.1 Lumenis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lumenis Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lumenis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lumenis Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Lumenis Recent Development

12.8 NIDEK

12.8.1 NIDEK Corporation Information

12.8.2 NIDEK Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 NIDEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 NIDEK Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 NIDEK Recent Development

12.9 Quantel Group

12.9.1 Quantel Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Quantel Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Quantel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Quantel Group Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Quantel Group Recent Development

12.10 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions

12.10.1 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions Corporation Information

12.10.2 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 SCHWIND eye-tech solutions Recent Development

12.11 Abbott Laboratories

12.11.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.11.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Abbott Laboratories Ophthalmic Laser Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.12 Bausch Health

12.12.1 Bausch Health Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bausch Health Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Bausch Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Bausch Health Products Offered

12.12.5 Bausch Health Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ophthalmic Laser Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ophthalmic Laser Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

