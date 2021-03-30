Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Zeiss, Haag Streit, Topcon

“

The report titled Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zeiss, Haag Streit, Topcon, Nidek, Essilor, Ziemer, Canon, Gulden Ophthalmics, Optovue, Quest Medical, Phoenix DeVentures, EyeKon Medical, FCI Ophthalmics, Atrion, Sterimedix, OPIA, IRIDEX, Jardon Eye Prosthetics

Market Segmentation by Product: Ophthalmic OCT

Automatic Optometry Unit

Ophthalmic UBM

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Eye Clinic

Private Physical Examination Center



The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ophthalmic OCT

1.2.3 Automatic Optometry Unit

1.2.4 Ophthalmic UBM

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Eye Clinic

1.3.4 Private Physical Examination Center

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Restraints

3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales

3.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Zeiss

12.1.1 Zeiss Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zeiss Overview

12.1.3 Zeiss Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Zeiss Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.1.5 Zeiss Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Zeiss Recent Developments

12.2 Haag Streit

12.2.1 Haag Streit Corporation Information

12.2.2 Haag Streit Overview

12.2.3 Haag Streit Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Haag Streit Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.2.5 Haag Streit Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Haag Streit Recent Developments

12.3 Topcon

12.3.1 Topcon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Topcon Overview

12.3.3 Topcon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Topcon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.3.5 Topcon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Topcon Recent Developments

12.4 Nidek

12.4.1 Nidek Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nidek Overview

12.4.3 Nidek Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nidek Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.4.5 Nidek Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nidek Recent Developments

12.5 Essilor

12.5.1 Essilor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Essilor Overview

12.5.3 Essilor Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Essilor Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.5.5 Essilor Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Essilor Recent Developments

12.6 Ziemer

12.6.1 Ziemer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ziemer Overview

12.6.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.6.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Ziemer Recent Developments

12.7 Canon

12.7.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canon Overview

12.7.3 Canon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Canon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.7.5 Canon Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Canon Recent Developments

12.8 Gulden Ophthalmics

12.8.1 Gulden Ophthalmics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gulden Ophthalmics Overview

12.8.3 Gulden Ophthalmics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gulden Ophthalmics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.8.5 Gulden Ophthalmics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Gulden Ophthalmics Recent Developments

12.9 Optovue

12.9.1 Optovue Corporation Information

12.9.2 Optovue Overview

12.9.3 Optovue Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Optovue Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.9.5 Optovue Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Optovue Recent Developments

12.10 Quest Medical

12.10.1 Quest Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Quest Medical Overview

12.10.3 Quest Medical Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Quest Medical Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.10.5 Quest Medical Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Quest Medical Recent Developments

12.11 Phoenix DeVentures

12.11.1 Phoenix DeVentures Corporation Information

12.11.2 Phoenix DeVentures Overview

12.11.3 Phoenix DeVentures Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Phoenix DeVentures Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.11.5 Phoenix DeVentures Recent Developments

12.12 EyeKon Medical

12.12.1 EyeKon Medical Corporation Information

12.12.2 EyeKon Medical Overview

12.12.3 EyeKon Medical Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 EyeKon Medical Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.12.5 EyeKon Medical Recent Developments

12.13 FCI Ophthalmics

12.13.1 FCI Ophthalmics Corporation Information

12.13.2 FCI Ophthalmics Overview

12.13.3 FCI Ophthalmics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FCI Ophthalmics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.13.5 FCI Ophthalmics Recent Developments

12.14 Atrion

12.14.1 Atrion Corporation Information

12.14.2 Atrion Overview

12.14.3 Atrion Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Atrion Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.14.5 Atrion Recent Developments

12.15 Sterimedix

12.15.1 Sterimedix Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sterimedix Overview

12.15.3 Sterimedix Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sterimedix Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.15.5 Sterimedix Recent Developments

12.16 OPIA

12.16.1 OPIA Corporation Information

12.16.2 OPIA Overview

12.16.3 OPIA Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 OPIA Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.16.5 OPIA Recent Developments

12.17 IRIDEX

12.17.1 IRIDEX Corporation Information

12.17.2 IRIDEX Overview

12.17.3 IRIDEX Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 IRIDEX Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.17.5 IRIDEX Recent Developments

12.18 Jardon Eye Prosthetics

12.18.1 Jardon Eye Prosthetics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jardon Eye Prosthetics Overview

12.18.3 Jardon Eye Prosthetics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jardon Eye Prosthetics Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Products and Services

12.18.5 Jardon Eye Prosthetics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Distributors

13.5 Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

