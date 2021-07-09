Ophthalmic Consumables Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, LucidKorea, Advanced Medical Optics

“

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, LucidKorea, Advanced Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., OVCTEK, FreshKon, EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., Universeiol, Eyebright

By Types:

Eye Internal Use

Eye Surface Material

Others



By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Ophthalmic Consumables

1.1 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Overview

1.1.1 Ophthalmic Consumables Product Scope

1.1.2 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Eye Internal Use

2.5 Eye Surface Material

2.6 Others

3 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Clinic

3.6 Others

4 Ophthalmic Consumables Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ophthalmic Consumables as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Ophthalmic Consumables Market

4.4 Global Top Players Ophthalmic Consumables Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Ophthalmic Consumables Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Johnson & Johnson

5.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.2 Alcon

5.2.1 Alcon Profile

5.2.2 Alcon Main Business

5.2.3 Alcon Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alcon Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Alcon Recent Developments

5.3 LucidKorea

5.5.1 LucidKorea Profile

5.3.2 LucidKorea Main Business

5.3.3 LucidKorea Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 LucidKorea Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc.

5.4.1 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Bausch & Lomb Inc.

5.5.1 Bausch & Lomb Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Bausch & Lomb Inc. Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bausch & Lomb Inc. Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Bausch & Lomb Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 OVCTEK

5.6.1 OVCTEK Profile

5.6.2 OVCTEK Main Business

5.6.3 OVCTEK Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 OVCTEK Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 OVCTEK Recent Developments

5.7 FreshKon

5.7.1 FreshKon Profile

5.7.2 FreshKon Main Business

5.7.3 FreshKon Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 FreshKon Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 FreshKon Recent Developments

5.8 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Profile

5.8.2 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Main Business

5.8.3 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 EYEGOOD Medical (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

5.9 Universeiol

5.9.1 Universeiol Profile

5.9.2 Universeiol Main Business

5.9.3 Universeiol Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Universeiol Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Universeiol Recent Developments

5.10 Eyebright

5.10.1 Eyebright Profile

5.10.2 Eyebright Main Business

5.10.3 Eyebright Ophthalmic Consumables Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Eyebright Ophthalmic Consumables Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Eyebright Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ophthalmic Consumables Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Dynamics

11.1 Ophthalmic Consumables Industry Trends

11.2 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Drivers

11.3 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Challenges

11.4 Ophthalmic Consumables Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

