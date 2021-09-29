Open Modular Building Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco

“

The report titled Global Open Modular Building Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Open Modular Building market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Open Modular Building market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Open Modular Building market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Open Modular Building market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Open Modular Building report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Open Modular Building report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Open Modular Building market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Open Modular Building market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Open Modular Building market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Open Modular Building market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Open Modular Building market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci Construction, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg, Katerra, Lendlease, CIMC Modular Building Systems, WillScot, Dubox, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Modular Buildings, Alta-Fab Structures, Westchester Modular Homes, Wernick Group, Fleetwood Australia, NRB Inc, KOMA Modular, Hickory Group, Clayton Homes, J.D. Irving, Horizon North Logistics, Art’s Way Manufacturing, Urban Splash, Sekisui House, Riko Group, Premier Modular

Market Segmentation by Product:

Permanent Modular

Relocatable Modular



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial



The Open Modular Building Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Open Modular Building market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Open Modular Building market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Open Modular Building market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Open Modular Building industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Open Modular Building market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Open Modular Building market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Open Modular Building market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Open Modular Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Permanent Modular

1.2.3 Relocatable Modular

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Open Modular Building Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Institutional

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Open Modular Building Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Open Modular Building Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Open Modular Building Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Open Modular Building Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Open Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Open Modular Building Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Open Modular Building Market Trends

2.3.2 Open Modular Building Market Drivers

2.3.3 Open Modular Building Market Challenges

2.3.4 Open Modular Building Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Open Modular Building Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Open Modular Building Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Open Modular Building Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Open Modular Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Open Modular Building Revenue

3.4 Global Open Modular Building Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Open Modular Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Open Modular Building Revenue in 2020

3.5 Open Modular Building Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Open Modular Building Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Open Modular Building Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Open Modular Building Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Open Modular Building Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Open Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Open Modular Building Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Open Modular Building Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Open Modular Building Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Open Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Open Modular Building Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Open Modular Building Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Laing O’rourke

11.1.1 Laing O’rourke Company Details

11.1.2 Laing O’rourke Business Overview

11.1.3 Laing O’rourke Open Modular Building Introduction

11.1.4 Laing O’rourke Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Laing O’rourke Recent Development

11.2 Red Sea Housing

11.2.1 Red Sea Housing Company Details

11.2.2 Red Sea Housing Business Overview

11.2.3 Red Sea Housing Open Modular Building Introduction

11.2.4 Red Sea Housing Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Development

11.3 Atco

11.3.1 Atco Company Details

11.3.2 Atco Business Overview

11.3.3 Atco Open Modular Building Introduction

11.3.4 Atco Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Atco Recent Development

11.4 Bouygues Construction

11.4.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details

11.4.2 Bouygues Construction Business Overview

11.4.3 Bouygues Construction Open Modular Building Introduction

11.4.4 Bouygues Construction Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development

11.5 Vinci Construction

11.5.1 Vinci Construction Company Details

11.5.2 Vinci Construction Business Overview

11.5.3 Vinci Construction Open Modular Building Introduction

11.5.4 Vinci Construction Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Vinci Construction Recent Development

11.6 Skanska

11.6.1 Skanska Company Details

11.6.2 Skanska Business Overview

11.6.3 Skanska Open Modular Building Introduction

11.6.4 Skanska Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Skanska Recent Development

11.7 Algeco Scotsman

11.7.1 Algeco Scotsman Company Details

11.7.2 Algeco Scotsman Business Overview

11.7.3 Algeco Scotsman Open Modular Building Introduction

11.7.4 Algeco Scotsman Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Algeco Scotsman Recent Development

11.8 Kleusberg

11.8.1 Kleusberg Company Details

11.8.2 Kleusberg Business Overview

11.8.3 Kleusberg Open Modular Building Introduction

11.8.4 Kleusberg Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Kleusberg Recent Development

11.9 Katerra

11.9.1 Katerra Company Details

11.9.2 Katerra Business Overview

11.9.3 Katerra Open Modular Building Introduction

11.9.4 Katerra Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Katerra Recent Development

11.10 Lendlease

11.10.1 Lendlease Company Details

11.10.2 Lendlease Business Overview

11.10.3 Lendlease Open Modular Building Introduction

11.10.4 Lendlease Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Lendlease Recent Development

11.11 CIMC Modular Building Systems

11.11.1 CIMC Modular Building Systems Company Details

11.11.2 CIMC Modular Building Systems Business Overview

11.11.3 CIMC Modular Building Systems Open Modular Building Introduction

11.11.4 CIMC Modular Building Systems Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 CIMC Modular Building Systems Recent Development

11.12 WillScot

11.12.1 WillScot Company Details

11.12.2 WillScot Business Overview

11.12.3 WillScot Open Modular Building Introduction

11.12.4 WillScot Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 WillScot Recent Development

11.13 Dubox

11.13.1 Dubox Company Details

11.13.2 Dubox Business Overview

11.13.3 Dubox Open Modular Building Introduction

11.13.4 Dubox Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Dubox Recent Development

11.14 Kwikspace Modular Buildings

11.14.1 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Company Details

11.14.2 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Business Overview

11.14.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Open Modular Building Introduction

11.14.4 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Kwikspace Modular Buildings Recent Development

11.15 Guerdon Modular Buildings

11.15.1 Guerdon Modular Buildings Company Details

11.15.2 Guerdon Modular Buildings Business Overview

11.15.3 Guerdon Modular Buildings Open Modular Building Introduction

11.15.4 Guerdon Modular Buildings Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Guerdon Modular Buildings Recent Development

11.16 Alta-Fab Structures

11.16.1 Alta-Fab Structures Company Details

11.16.2 Alta-Fab Structures Business Overview

11.16.3 Alta-Fab Structures Open Modular Building Introduction

11.16.4 Alta-Fab Structures Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Alta-Fab Structures Recent Development

11.17 Westchester Modular Homes

11.17.1 Westchester Modular Homes Company Details

11.17.2 Westchester Modular Homes Business Overview

11.17.3 Westchester Modular Homes Open Modular Building Introduction

11.17.4 Westchester Modular Homes Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Westchester Modular Homes Recent Development

11.18 Wernick Group

11.18.1 Wernick Group Company Details

11.18.2 Wernick Group Business Overview

11.18.3 Wernick Group Open Modular Building Introduction

11.18.4 Wernick Group Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Wernick Group Recent Development

11.18 Fleetwood Australia

11.25.1 Fleetwood Australia Company Details

11.25.2 Fleetwood Australia Business Overview

11.25.3 Fleetwood Australia Open Modular Building Introduction

11.25.4 Fleetwood Australia Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Fleetwood Australia Recent Development

11.20 NRB Inc

11.20.1 NRB Inc Company Details

11.20.2 NRB Inc Business Overview

11.20.3 NRB Inc Open Modular Building Introduction

11.20.4 NRB Inc Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 NRB Inc Recent Development

11.21 KOMA Modular

11.21.1 KOMA Modular Company Details

11.21.2 KOMA Modular Business Overview

11.21.3 KOMA Modular Open Modular Building Introduction

11.21.4 KOMA Modular Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 KOMA Modular Recent Development

11.22 Hickory Group

11.22.1 Hickory Group Company Details

11.22.2 Hickory Group Business Overview

11.22.3 Hickory Group Open Modular Building Introduction

11.22.4 Hickory Group Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Hickory Group Recent Development

11.23 Clayton Homes

11.23.1 Clayton Homes Company Details

11.23.2 Clayton Homes Business Overview

11.23.3 Clayton Homes Open Modular Building Introduction

11.23.4 Clayton Homes Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Clayton Homes Recent Development

11.24 J.D. Irving

11.24.1 J.D. Irving Company Details

11.24.2 J.D. Irving Business Overview

11.24.3 J.D. Irving Open Modular Building Introduction

11.24.4 J.D. Irving Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 J.D. Irving Recent Development

11.25 Horizon North Logistics

11.25.1 Horizon North Logistics Company Details

11.25.2 Horizon North Logistics Business Overview

11.25.3 Horizon North Logistics Open Modular Building Introduction

11.25.4 Horizon North Logistics Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Horizon North Logistics Recent Development

11.26 Art’s Way Manufacturing

11.26.1 Art’s Way Manufacturing Company Details

11.26.2 Art’s Way Manufacturing Business Overview

11.26.3 Art’s Way Manufacturing Open Modular Building Introduction

11.26.4 Art’s Way Manufacturing Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 Art’s Way Manufacturing Recent Development

11.27 Urban Splash

11.27.1 Urban Splash Company Details

11.27.2 Urban Splash Business Overview

11.27.3 Urban Splash Open Modular Building Introduction

11.27.4 Urban Splash Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.27.5 Urban Splash Recent Development

11.28 Sekisui House

11.28.1 Sekisui House Company Details

11.28.2 Sekisui House Business Overview

11.28.3 Sekisui House Open Modular Building Introduction

11.28.4 Sekisui House Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.28.5 Sekisui House Recent Development

11.29 Riko Group

11.29.1 Riko Group Company Details

11.29.2 Riko Group Business Overview

11.29.3 Riko Group Open Modular Building Introduction

11.29.4 Riko Group Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.29.5 Riko Group Recent Development

11.30 Premier Modular

11.30.1 Premier Modular Company Details

11.30.2 Premier Modular Business Overview

11.30.3 Premier Modular Open Modular Building Introduction

11.30.4 Premier Modular Revenue in Open Modular Building Business (2016-2021)

11.30.5 Premier Modular Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”