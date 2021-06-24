Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| BlackRock, Vanguard Group, State Street Global

Complete study of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Open-ended Funds (OEF) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Open-ended Funds (OEF) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry. Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Segment By Type: Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)

Contractual Open-ended Funds

Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)

Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Segment By Application: Primary and Secondary Markets

Futures and Spot

Pegging Index

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Open-ended Funds (OEF) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market?

TOC Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Open-ended Funds (OEF)

1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview

1.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Scope

1.1.2 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)

2.5 Contractual Open-ended Funds

2.6 Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) 3 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Primary and Secondary Markets

3.5 Futures and Spot

3.6 Pegging Index 4 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BlackRock

5.1.1 BlackRock Profile

5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business

5.1.3 BlackRock Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BlackRock Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments

5.2 Vanguard Group

5.2.1 Vanguard Group Profile

5.2.2 Vanguard Group Main Business

5.2.3 Vanguard Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vanguard Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Vanguard Group Recent Developments

5.3 State Street Global

5.5.1 State Street Global Profile

5.3.2 State Street Global Main Business

5.3.3 State Street Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 State Street Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.4 Fidelity Investments

5.4.1 Fidelity Investments Profile

5.4.2 Fidelity Investments Main Business

5.4.3 Fidelity Investments Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fidelity Investments Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.5 Allianz Group

5.5.1 Allianz Group Profile

5.5.2 Allianz Group Main Business

5.5.3 Allianz Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Allianz Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Allianz Group Recent Developments

5.6 J.P.Morgan Chase

5.6.1 J.P.Morgan Chase Profile

5.6.2 J.P.Morgan Chase Main Business

5.6.3 J.P.Morgan Chase Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 J.P.Morgan Chase Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 J.P.Morgan Chase Recent Developments

5.7 Bank of New York Mellon

5.7.1 Bank of New York Mellon Profile

5.7.2 Bank of New York Mellon Main Business

5.7.3 Bank of New York Mellon Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bank of New York Mellon Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Developments

5.8 AXA Group

5.8.1 AXA Group Profile

5.8.2 AXA Group Main Business

5.8.3 AXA Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AXA Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 AXA Group Recent Developments

5.9 Capital Group

5.9.1 Capital Group Profile

5.9.2 Capital Group Main Business

5.9.3 Capital Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Capital Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Capital Group Recent Developments

5.10 Goldman Sachs Group

5.10.1 Goldman Sachs Group Profile

5.10.2 Goldman Sachs Group Main Business

5.10.3 Goldman Sachs Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Goldman Sachs Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Goldman Sachs Group Recent Developments

5.11 Prudential Financial

5.11.1 Prudential Financial Profile

5.11.2 Prudential Financial Main Business

5.11.3 Prudential Financial Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Prudential Financial Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Prudential Financial Recent Developments

5.12 BNP Panbas

5.12.1 BNP Panbas Profile

5.12.2 BNP Panbas Main Business

5.12.3 BNP Panbas Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 BNP Panbas Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 BNP Panbas Recent Developments

5.13 UBS

5.13.1 UBS Profile

5.13.2 UBS Main Business

5.13.3 UBS Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 UBS Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 UBS Recent Developments

5.14 Deutsche Bank

5.14.1 Deutsche Bank Profile

5.14.2 Deutsche Bank Main Business

5.14.3 Deutsche Bank Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Deutsche Bank Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Developments

5.15 Amundi

5.15.1 Amundi Profile

5.15.2 Amundi Main Business

5.15.3 Amundi Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Amundi Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Amundi Recent Developments

5.16 Legal & General Group

5.16.1 Legal & General Group Profile

5.16.2 Legal & General Group Main Business

5.16.3 Legal & General Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Legal & General Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Legal & General Group Recent Developments

5.17 Wells Fargo

5.17.1 Wells Fargo Profile

5.17.2 Wells Fargo Main Business

5.17.3 Wells Fargo Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wells Fargo Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Wells Fargo Recent Developments

5.18 HSBC Holdings

5.18.1 HSBC Holdings Profile

5.18.2 HSBC Holdings Main Business

5.18.3 HSBC Holdings Open-ended Funds (OEF) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HSBC Holdings Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 HSBC Holdings Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Dynamics

11.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry Trends

11.2 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Drivers

11.3 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Challenges

11.4 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

“