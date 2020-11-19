Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: BlackRock, Vanguard Group, State Street Global, Fidelity Investments, Allianz Group, J.P.Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, AXA Group, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Prudential Financial, BNP Panbas, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Amundi, Legal & General Group, Wells Fargo, HSBC Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

BlackRock, Vanguard Group, State Street Global, Fidelity Investments, Allianz Group, J.P.Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, AXA Group, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Prudential Financial, BNP Panbas, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Amundi, Legal & General Group, Wells Fargo, HSBC Holdings Market Segment by Product Type: , Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF), Contractual Open-ended Funds, Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) Market Segment by Application: , Primary and Secondary Markets, Futures and Spot, Pegging Index

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Open-ended Funds (OEF) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Open-ended Funds (OEF) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Open-ended Funds (OEF)

1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview

1.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry

1.7.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Open-ended Funds (OEF) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Open-ended Funds (OEF) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)

2.5 Contractual Open-ended Funds

2.6 Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) 3 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Primary and Secondary Markets

3.5 Futures and Spot

3.6 Pegging Index 4 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BlackRock

5.1.1 BlackRock Profile

5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BlackRock Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BlackRock Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments

5.2 Vanguard Group

5.2.1 Vanguard Group Profile

5.2.2 Vanguard Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Vanguard Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vanguard Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Vanguard Group Recent Developments

5.3 State Street Global

5.5.1 State Street Global Profile

5.3.2 State Street Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 State Street Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 State Street Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.4 Fidelity Investments

5.4.1 Fidelity Investments Profile

5.4.2 Fidelity Investments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Fidelity Investments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.5 Allianz Group

5.5.1 Allianz Group Profile

5.5.2 Allianz Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Allianz Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Allianz Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Allianz Group Recent Developments

5.6 J.P.Morgan Chase

5.6.1 J.P.Morgan Chase Profile

5.6.2 J.P.Morgan Chase Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 J.P.Morgan Chase Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 J.P.Morgan Chase Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 J.P.Morgan Chase Recent Developments

5.7 Bank of New York Mellon

5.7.1 Bank of New York Mellon Profile

5.7.2 Bank of New York Mellon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bank of New York Mellon Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bank of New York Mellon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Developments

5.8 AXA Group

5.8.1 AXA Group Profile

5.8.2 AXA Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 AXA Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AXA Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 AXA Group Recent Developments

5.9 Capital Group

5.9.1 Capital Group Profile

5.9.2 Capital Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Capital Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Capital Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Capital Group Recent Developments

5.10 Goldman Sachs Group

5.10.1 Goldman Sachs Group Profile

5.10.2 Goldman Sachs Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Goldman Sachs Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Goldman Sachs Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Goldman Sachs Group Recent Developments

5.11 Prudential Financial

5.11.1 Prudential Financial Profile

5.11.2 Prudential Financial Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Prudential Financial Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Prudential Financial Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Prudential Financial Recent Developments

5.12 BNP Panbas

5.12.1 BNP Panbas Profile

5.12.2 BNP Panbas Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 BNP Panbas Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 BNP Panbas Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 BNP Panbas Recent Developments

5.13 UBS

5.13.1 UBS Profile

5.13.2 UBS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 UBS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 UBS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 UBS Recent Developments

5.14 Deutsche Bank

5.14.1 Deutsche Bank Profile

5.14.2 Deutsche Bank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Deutsche Bank Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Developments

5.15 Amundi

5.15.1 Amundi Profile

5.15.2 Amundi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Amundi Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Amundi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Amundi Recent Developments

5.16 Legal & General Group

5.16.1 Legal & General Group Profile

5.16.2 Legal & General Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Legal & General Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Legal & General Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Legal & General Group Recent Developments

5.17 Wells Fargo

5.17.1 Wells Fargo Profile

5.17.2 Wells Fargo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Wells Fargo Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wells Fargo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Wells Fargo Recent Developments

5.18 HSBC Holdings

5.18.1 HSBC Holdings Profile

5.18.2 HSBC Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 HSBC Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HSBC Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 HSBC Holdings Recent Developments 6 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

