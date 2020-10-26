Online Payroll Service Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: OnPay, Gusto, SurePayroll, Intuit, ADP, AmCheck

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Online Payroll Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Online Payroll Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Online Payroll Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Online Payroll Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

OnPay, Gusto, SurePayroll, Intuit, ADP, AmCheck, APS, BenefitMall, Big Fish Payroll Services, Fuse Workforce Management, GetPayroll, IOIPay, MyPayrollHR, Patriot Software, Paychex, Paycor, Paylocity, PrimePay, Sage, Wagepoint, Market Segment by Product Type: On-premise, Cloud Based, Online Payroll Service , Market Segment by Application: , Payroll Processing, Payroll Tax, New Hire Reporting, Pay Options, Employee Self-Service, HR Features, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Online Payroll Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Payroll Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Online Payroll Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Payroll Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Payroll Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Payroll Service market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Payroll Service Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Payroll Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Payroll Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Payroll Processing

1.5.3 Payroll Tax

1.5.4 New Hire Reporting

1.5.5 Pay Options

1.5.6 Employee Self-Service

1.5.7 HR Features

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Online Payroll Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Online Payroll Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Payroll Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Online Payroll Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Online Payroll Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Online Payroll Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Online Payroll Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Online Payroll Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Online Payroll Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Payroll Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Online Payroll Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Online Payroll Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Online Payroll Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Payroll Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Online Payroll Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Online Payroll Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Online Payroll Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Online Payroll Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Payroll Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Online Payroll Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Online Payroll Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Online Payroll Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Online Payroll Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Online Payroll Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 OnPay

13.1.1 OnPay Company Details

13.1.2 OnPay Business Overview

13.1.3 OnPay Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.1.4 OnPay Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 OnPay Recent Development

13.2 Gusto

13.2.1 Gusto Company Details

13.2.2 Gusto Business Overview

13.2.3 Gusto Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.2.4 Gusto Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Gusto Recent Development

13.3 SurePayroll

13.3.1 SurePayroll Company Details

13.3.2 SurePayroll Business Overview

13.3.3 SurePayroll Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.3.4 SurePayroll Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SurePayroll Recent Development

13.4 Intuit

13.4.1 Intuit Company Details

13.4.2 Intuit Business Overview

13.4.3 Intuit Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.4.4 Intuit Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Intuit Recent Development

13.5 ADP

13.5.1 ADP Company Details

13.5.2 ADP Business Overview

13.5.3 ADP Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.5.4 ADP Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ADP Recent Development

13.6 AmCheck

13.6.1 AmCheck Company Details

13.6.2 AmCheck Business Overview

13.6.3 AmCheck Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.6.4 AmCheck Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 AmCheck Recent Development

13.7 APS

13.7.1 APS Company Details

13.7.2 APS Business Overview

13.7.3 APS Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.7.4 APS Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 APS Recent Development

13.8 BenefitMall

13.8.1 BenefitMall Company Details

13.8.2 BenefitMall Business Overview

13.8.3 BenefitMall Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.8.4 BenefitMall Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BenefitMall Recent Development

13.9 Big Fish Payroll Services

13.9.1 Big Fish Payroll Services Company Details

13.9.2 Big Fish Payroll Services Business Overview

13.9.3 Big Fish Payroll Services Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.9.4 Big Fish Payroll Services Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Big Fish Payroll Services Recent Development

13.10 Fuse Workforce Management

13.10.1 Fuse Workforce Management Company Details

13.10.2 Fuse Workforce Management Business Overview

13.10.3 Fuse Workforce Management Online Payroll Service Introduction

13.10.4 Fuse Workforce Management Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Fuse Workforce Management Recent Development

13.11 GetPayroll

10.11.1 GetPayroll Company Details

10.11.2 GetPayroll Business Overview

10.11.3 GetPayroll Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.11.4 GetPayroll Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 GetPayroll Recent Development

13.12 IOIPay

10.12.1 IOIPay Company Details

10.12.2 IOIPay Business Overview

10.12.3 IOIPay Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.12.4 IOIPay Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 IOIPay Recent Development

13.13 MyPayrollHR

10.13.1 MyPayrollHR Company Details

10.13.2 MyPayrollHR Business Overview

10.13.3 MyPayrollHR Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.13.4 MyPayrollHR Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 MyPayrollHR Recent Development

13.14 Patriot Software

10.14.1 Patriot Software Company Details

10.14.2 Patriot Software Business Overview

10.14.3 Patriot Software Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.14.4 Patriot Software Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Patriot Software Recent Development

13.15 Paychex

10.15.1 Paychex Company Details

10.15.2 Paychex Business Overview

10.15.3 Paychex Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.15.4 Paychex Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Paychex Recent Development

13.16 Paycor

10.16.1 Paycor Company Details

10.16.2 Paycor Business Overview

10.16.3 Paycor Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.16.4 Paycor Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Paycor Recent Development

13.17 Paylocity

10.17.1 Paylocity Company Details

10.17.2 Paylocity Business Overview

10.17.3 Paylocity Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.17.4 Paylocity Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Paylocity Recent Development

13.18 PrimePay

10.18.1 PrimePay Company Details

10.18.2 PrimePay Business Overview

10.18.3 PrimePay Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.18.4 PrimePay Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 PrimePay Recent Development

13.19 Sage

10.19.1 Sage Company Details

10.19.2 Sage Business Overview

10.19.3 Sage Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.19.4 Sage Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Sage Recent Development

13.20 Wagepoint

10.20.1 Wagepoint Company Details

10.20.2 Wagepoint Business Overview

10.20.3 Wagepoint Online Payroll Service Introduction

10.20.4 Wagepoint Revenue in Online Payroll Service Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Wagepoint Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

